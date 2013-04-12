Breaking News

Thatcher: Revered and reviled, in death as in life

By Peter Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 1126 GMT (1926 HKT) April 15, 2013

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/08/world/europe/uk-margaret-thatcher-dead/&quot;&gt;Margaret Thatcher&lt;/a&gt;, the first woman to become British prime minister, has died at 87 after a stroke, a spokeswoman said Monday, April 8. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/08/world/europe/margaret-thatcher-icon-outcast/&quot;&gt;Known as the &quot;Iron Lady,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; Thatcher, as Conservative Party leader, was prime minister from 1979 to 1990. Here she visits British Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street in London in June 2010.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsMargaret Thatcher, the first woman to become British prime minister, has died at 87 after a stroke, a spokeswoman said Monday, April 8. Known as the "Iron Lady," Thatcher, as Conservative Party leader, was prime minister from 1979 to 1990. Here she visits British Prime Minister David Cameron at 10 Downing Street in London in June 2010.
Hide Caption
1 of 36
Thatcher with her parents and sister Muriel in 1945. Thatcher, born Margaret Hilda Roberts in 1925, studied chemistry at Oxford University and worked as a research chemist before becoming a barrister in 1954.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher with her parents and sister Muriel in 1945. Thatcher, born Margaret Hilda Roberts in 1925, studied chemistry at Oxford University and worked as a research chemist before becoming a barrister in 1954.
Hide Caption
2 of 36
Conservative Party candidate Margaret Roberts, the youngest candidate for any party in the 1950 general election, works in a laboratory where she was a research chemist.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsConservative Party candidate Margaret Roberts, the youngest candidate for any party in the 1950 general election, works in a laboratory where she was a research chemist.
Hide Caption
3 of 36
The Conservative Party candidate for Dartford in Kent, England, meets some potential constituents in January 1950.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThe Conservative Party candidate for Dartford in Kent, England, meets some potential constituents in January 1950.
Hide Caption
4 of 36
Thatcher chats with a police officer outside the House of Commons, where she took a seat as a member of Parliament for Finchley in October 1959.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher chats with a police officer outside the House of Commons, where she took a seat as a member of Parliament for Finchley in October 1959.
Hide Caption
5 of 36
Thatcher addresses a Conservative Party conference in October 1967.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher addresses a Conservative Party conference in October 1967.
Hide Caption
6 of 36
Thatcher in 1970. Within five years, she would become leader of the Conservatives.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher in 1970. Within five years, she would become leader of the Conservatives.
Hide Caption
7 of 36
Prime Minister Edward Heath with 13 of 15 newly elected Conservative women members of Parliament outside the House of Commons in June 1970. Thatcher became secretary of state for education and science under Heath.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsPrime Minister Edward Heath with 13 of 15 newly elected Conservative women members of Parliament outside the House of Commons in June 1970. Thatcher became secretary of state for education and science under Heath.
Hide Caption
8 of 36
Thatcher plays the piano for her husband, Denis, and their twins, Mark and Carol, then 17, in September 1970.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher plays the piano for her husband, Denis, and their twins, Mark and Carol, then 17, in September 1970.
Hide Caption
9 of 36
Thatcher takes over from Edward Heath as leader of the Conservative Party in 1975.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher takes over from Edward Heath as leader of the Conservative Party in 1975.
Hide Caption
10 of 36
Thatcher addresses Conservatives at the start of the 1979 election campaign. William Whitelaw, at her right, later became home secretary and deputy prime minister under Thatcher.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher addresses Conservatives at the start of the 1979 election campaign. William Whitelaw, at her right, later became home secretary and deputy prime minister under Thatcher.
Hide Caption
11 of 36
Thatcher, becoming the first female prime minister of a European country, stands with her husband, Denis, outside 10 Downing Street in May 1979 after her party&#39;s success in the general election.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher, becoming the first female prime minister of a European country, stands with her husband, Denis, outside 10 Downing Street in May 1979 after her party's success in the general election.
Hide Caption
12 of 36
Thatcher with her new Cabinet in June 1979.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher with her new Cabinet in June 1979.
Hide Caption
13 of 36
Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping and Thatcher at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in September 1982. They were holding meetings leading up to the signing of the Sino-British Joint Declaration on the future of Hong Kong in 1984.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsChinese leader Deng Xiaoping and Thatcher at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing in September 1982. They were holding meetings leading up to the signing of the Sino-British Joint Declaration on the future of Hong Kong in 1984.
Hide Caption
14 of 36
Thatcher meets personnel aboard the HMS Antrim during her trip to the Falkand Islands in January 1983. The United Kingdom fought a short war with Argentina over the Falklands in 1982, responding with force when Buenos Aires laid claim to the islands.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher meets personnel aboard the HMS Antrim during her trip to the Falkand Islands in January 1983. The United Kingdom fought a short war with Argentina over the Falklands in 1982, responding with force when Buenos Aires laid claim to the islands.
Hide Caption
15 of 36
Thatcher and her husband, Denis, left, visit a school in the Falkland Islands in 1983.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher and her husband, Denis, left, visit a school in the Falkland Islands in 1983.
Hide Caption
16 of 36
Thatcher secures her second term of office in June 1983. She won a landslide re-election on the heels of the Falklands victory, with her Conservative Party taking a majority of seats in Parliament with 42% of the vote.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher secures her second term of office in June 1983. She won a landslide re-election on the heels of the Falklands victory, with her Conservative Party taking a majority of seats in Parliament with 42% of the vote.
Hide Caption
17 of 36
Thatcher and President Ronald Reagan share a joke in London in June 1984. The British politician enjoyed a close working relationship with Reagan, with whom she shared similar conservative views.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher and President Ronald Reagan share a joke in London in June 1984. The British politician enjoyed a close working relationship with Reagan, with whom she shared similar conservative views.
Hide Caption
18 of 36
Thatcher addresses a Conservative Party conference in Brighton, England, following an IRA bombing of the Grand Hotel, where many delegates were staying, in October 1984.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher addresses a Conservative Party conference in Brighton, England, following an IRA bombing of the Grand Hotel, where many delegates were staying, in October 1984.
Hide Caption
19 of 36
Thatcher addresses the Conservative Party in May 1985.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher addresses the Conservative Party in May 1985.
Hide Caption
20 of 36
Thatcher receives Spain&#39;s King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia at 10 Downing Street in April 1986.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher receives Spain's King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia at 10 Downing Street in April 1986.
Hide Caption
21 of 36
Thatcher and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the start of talks at the Kremlin in Moscow in March 1987.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev at the start of talks at the Kremlin in Moscow in March 1987.
Hide Caption
22 of 36
Thatcher and her husband, Denis, wave to the crowd at a London polling station in June 1987. She was re-elected to another term as prime minister that year with a slightly reduced majority.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher and her husband, Denis, wave to the crowd at a London polling station in June 1987. She was re-elected to another term as prime minister that year with a slightly reduced majority.
Hide Caption
23 of 36
Thatcher dances with Reagan in November 1988 following a state dinner given in her honor at the White House.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher dances with Reagan in November 1988 following a state dinner given in her honor at the White House.
Hide Caption
24 of 36
Thatcher greets Nelson Mandela on the steps of 10 Downing Street in July 1990. The anti-apartheid activist and future South African president had been freed that year after more than 25 years as political prisoner.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher greets Nelson Mandela on the steps of 10 Downing Street in July 1990. The anti-apartheid activist and future South African president had been freed that year after more than 25 years as political prisoner.
Hide Caption
25 of 36
Thatcher, flanked by her husband Denis, addresses the press for the last time at 10 Downing Street before her resignation as prime minister in November 1990 after an internal leadership struggle among Conservatives.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher, flanked by her husband Denis, addresses the press for the last time at 10 Downing Street before her resignation as prime minister in November 1990 after an internal leadership struggle among Conservatives.
Hide Caption
26 of 36
The former prime minister chats with President George H.W. Bush in March 1991 in the White House Oval Office before receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The award is the highest civilian honor bestowed in the United States.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThe former prime minister chats with President George H.W. Bush in March 1991 in the White House Oval Office before receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom. The award is the highest civilian honor bestowed in the United States.
Hide Caption
27 of 36
Thatcher, with her son, Mark, and her daughter, Carol, watches the coffin of her husband, Denis, during his funeral in July 2003 in London. Denis Thatcher died at age 88.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher, with her son, Mark, and her daughter, Carol, watches the coffin of her husband, Denis, during his funeral in July 2003 in London. Denis Thatcher died at age 88.
Hide Caption
28 of 36
Thatcher touches the flag-draped coffin of Reagan as he lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in June 2004. In a prerecorded video at his funeral, she called Reagan &quot;a great president, a great American and a great man.&quot; &quot;And I have lost a dear friend,&quot; she said.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher touches the flag-draped coffin of Reagan as he lies in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in June 2004. In a prerecorded video at his funeral, she called Reagan "a great president, a great American and a great man." "And I have lost a dear friend," she said.
Hide Caption
29 of 36
Thatcher, from left, Cherie Blair, Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair attend a church service at Pangbourne College in June 2007 to mark the 25th anniversary of victory in the Falklands War.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher, from left, Cherie Blair, Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair attend a church service at Pangbourne College in June 2007 to mark the 25th anniversary of victory in the Falklands War.
Hide Caption
30 of 36
An usher helps Thatcher, now a baroness, to her seat during the state opening of Parliament in November 2009.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsAn usher helps Thatcher, now a baroness, to her seat during the state opening of Parliament in November 2009.
Hide Caption
31 of 36
The ex-prime minister helps unveil a portrait of herself at the opening of the Margaret Thatcher Infirmary at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London in March 2009.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThe ex-prime minister helps unveil a portrait of herself at the opening of the Margaret Thatcher Infirmary at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in London in March 2009.
Hide Caption
32 of 36
Pope Benedict XVI greets Thatcher in St. Peter&#39;s Square at the Vatican in May 2009.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsPope Benedict XVI greets Thatcher in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican in May 2009.
Hide Caption
33 of 36
Thatcher attends the House of Lords during the state opening of Parliament in May 2010.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher attends the House of Lords during the state opening of Parliament in May 2010.
Hide Caption
34 of 36
Thatcher waves from the door of her London home after a hospital stay to operate on a broken arm in June 2009. She had a pin placed in her shoulder after suffering a fall.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher waves from the door of her London home after a hospital stay to operate on a broken arm in June 2009. She had a pin placed in her shoulder after suffering a fall.
Hide Caption
35 of 36
Thatcher waves to journalists from her London home after another hospital visit -- this time with a bout of flu -- in November 2010.
Photos: Photos: Thatcher through the years
Margaret Thatcher through the yearsThatcher waves to journalists from her London home after another hospital visit -- this time with a bout of flu -- in November 2010.
Hide Caption
36 of 36
Thatcher 35Thatcher 01Thatcher 02Thatcher 03Thatcher 04Thatcher 05Thatcher 06Thatcher 07Thatcher 08Thatcher 09Thatcher 10Thatcher 11Thatcher 12Thatcher 13Thatcher 14Thatcher 15Thatcher 16Thatcher 17Thatcher 18Thatcher 19Thatcher 20Thatcher 21Thatcher 22Thatcher 23Thatcher 24Thatcher 25Thatcher 26Thatcher 27Thatcher 28Thatcher 29Thatcher 30Thatcher 31Thatcher 32Thatcher 33Thatcher 34Thatcher 36

Story highlights

  • Mixed feelings towards the legacy of the "Iron Lady" in Britain
  • Debate rages over the former PM's political policies
  • Impromptu parties celebrating her death have occurred around the country
  • Cost of funeral has also caused ruckus; many call for low-key remembrance
In the week between her death and her funeral, Britons are having an awkward time coming to terms with the legacy of Margaret Thatcher, a prime minister who last held office 23 years ago -- meaning no one under 40 could have voted for her, yet the mix of anger and admiration is spread across the generations.
The emotional outpouring in this famously undemonstrative nation is matched in recent memory only by the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when flowers piled up outside royal palaces and Elton John's mawkish "Candle in the Wind" surged to the top of the charts. But while Diana was mourned in unity by millions as the "people's princess," Thatcher's death is being marked in widely different and unpredictable ways.
WATCH: Not everyone's mourning Thatcher's death
It has become an overused adjective in the media that Thatcher was "divisive." Some countries might put aside political differences and unite to respect the passing of a leader -- especially the first and only female PM, who won three successive general elections. But in the UK debate about Thatcher is raging almost as fiercely as it did in the 1980s over issues like the privatization of industries, the Falklands War, tax and social policy, her close relationship with American President Ronald Reagan and combative stance against the European Union.
To many she was the woman who broke the mold, showing the way for others, and the leader who made "Britain great again," according to PM David Cameron. Geri Halliwell, aka "Ginger Spice" from the 1990s girl band the Spice Girls, spoke for many when she tweeted this tribute: "Thinking of our 1st Lady of girl power, Margaret Thatcher, a grocer's daughter who taught me anything is possible...x." Halliwell later deleted the tweet in the face of online criticism, but went on to regret the move, describing herself as "weak" and cowardly.
Was Thatcher an inspiration to women?
Was Thatcher an inspiration to women?

    JUST WATCHED

    Invite list for Thatcher's funeral

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Invite list for Thatcher's funeral 01:18
Blair on Thatcher: &#39;A towering figure&#39;
Blair on Thatcher: 'A towering figure'

    JUST WATCHED

    Blair on Thatcher: 'A towering figure'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Blair on Thatcher: 'A towering figure' 03:23
Was Thatcher an inspiration to women?
Was Thatcher an inspiration to women?

    JUST WATCHED

    Was Thatcher an inspiration to women?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Was Thatcher an inspiration to women? 03:27
How Thatcher demanded respect
How Thatcher demanded respect

    JUST WATCHED

    How Thatcher demanded respect

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How Thatcher demanded respect 02:39
Despite a generation having grown up since she left power, Thatcher's supporters and critics remain passionate and loud -- including many too young to have known her reign directly.
On the day her death was announced, impromptu parties popped up in cities across the land -- especially areas that saw unrest three decades ago such as Birmingham, Liverpool and Brixton, in south London, as well as former coal-mining communities devastated by long-term unemployment. The right-wing Daily Mail tabloid newspaper was again outraged, blaming three decades of "vitriol and hatred from the left."
And as members of parliament gathered in parliament on Wednesday to honor her from the Conservative benches and recognize or revile her from the Labour side, bosses at the state-funded BBC were grappling with a new problem -- whether to air the song "Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead" from "Wizard of Oz" on its weekly chart show. The song reached Number 2 in the national charts after it was adopted by an anti-Thatcher group on Facebook and Twitter, prompting a backlash in newspapers that supported Thatcher, like the Mail, which denounced the architects of the protest as "teachers of hatred" and "revolting." In the end, only a 5-second clip of the song was played, a messy compromise that pleased neither side.
Meanwhile, soccer clubs, some of which are owned by Thatcher supporters, said it would be appropriate to hold a minute's silence to honor her memory before kick-off at weekend games. But even Thatcher's former Sports Minister David Mellor went on the record to say this was a bad idea. The message between the lines was that basically, fans could not be trusted to show respect.
READ: Why has sport shunned Thatcher?
The English Football Association later decided against it, and none were held at any major fixtures. "A minute silence is to mark and remember football people. Great football people. Or moments of national tragedy where all unite, say 9/11 or Remembrance Sunday..." explained David Conn, a football writer for The Guardian newspaper.
"It was above politics. They have never had a minute's silence for a political figure. By definition it is divisive."
If the former PM's death alone was not enough to reopen old wounds, her "ceremonial funeral with military honors," planned for next week, certainly has. Like the services for the Queen Mother in 2001, Diana in 1997, and the state funeral for wartime leader Winston Churchill in 1965, the coffin will be transported from Westminster to St. Paul's Cathedral on a gun-carriage escorted by 700 military personnel, including those who fought in the Falklands conflict against Argentina's annexation of the remote Atlantic islands.
Margaret Thatcher vs. the media
Margaret Thatcher vs. the media

    JUST WATCHED

    Margaret Thatcher vs. the media

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Margaret Thatcher vs. the media 01:03
Not everyone mourning Thatcher&#39;s death
Not everyone mourning Thatcher's death

    JUST WATCHED

    Not everyone mourning Thatcher's death

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Not everyone mourning Thatcher's death 02:27
Does Thatcher deserve a state funeral?
British Conservative politician and first woman to hold the office of Prime Minister of Great Britain Margaret Thatcher at the Tory Party Conference in Brighton in 1980.

    JUST WATCHED

    Does Thatcher deserve a state funeral?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Does Thatcher deserve a state funeral? 06:08
Remembering Britain&#39;s &#39;Iron Lady&#39;
Remembering Britain's 'Iron Lady'

    JUST WATCHED

    Remembering Britain's 'Iron Lady'

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Remembering Britain's 'Iron Lady' 02:35
The service is really a state funeral in all but name; although it is not dictated by parliament there will be plenty of pomp and for the first PM's funeral since Churchill's, Queen Elizabeth II will attend. The Guardian reported on Friday though that Thatcher herself wanted a more low-key funeral ("I'm not Winston," she reportedly said) but the current Conservative-led coalition government appears to have over-ridden her wishes.
The Daily Mail is not so easily brushed aside though, and at the end of last week was urging its 1 million-plus readers to send off coupons for a full state funeral.
In the current climate, police are braced for protests from troublemakers.
Why then does Thatcher continue to cause such trouble after her death? In years to come, it may be significant that she died on the same day many of the coalition's austerity cuts started to bite. On April 8, major benefit curbs took effect while the top rate of income tax was cut from 50% to 45% for those earning more than £150,000 (230,000), and the coalition government is attracting much flak for its economic policies.
The cost of the funeral has also caused a ruckus, with many calling for a more low-key remembrance. "In a context where there is great ill feeling about her legacy," said the Bishop of Grantham, Thatcher's own birthplace, "we have a situation where we seem to be expecting the nation to glorify that with a £10 million funeral is asking for trouble. People with extreme views will use it to promote their political views."
And if Cameron, Thatcher's successor as Conservative leader, had hoped that her death would boost his own fortunes, he'll be disappointed. This week it was revealed that support for the party had sunk to an all-time low.
READ: UK lawmakers pay tribute to former PM
In contrast to his own low personal ratings, his predecessor's death may remind voters that Thatcher was in a league of her own when it came to political charisma. As The Economist pointed out this week, Churchill may have won World War II, "but he never created an '-ism.'"
The end of the Thatcher-era also comes at a point when many politicians are debating to what extent the neo-liberal economic model espoused by Thatcher is to blame for the economic crisis of the last five years and what direction to take next. And while a scab on the wounds inflicted by Thatcherism communities by Thatcher grew during the years since her downfall in 1990, the death of the "Iron Lady" has brought them all back into the open.
Those on the right are saying "What the world needs now is more Thatcherism, not less," while those on the left decry "her demeanor and every discernible action (that) seemed to be to the detriment of our national spirit and identity."
For the next few days, the front line of this battle appears to have been drawn in British pubs, around its dining tables and on the streets of its cities.