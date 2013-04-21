Juventus, PSG march towards titles

Story highlights Sunday's win over AC Milan keeps Juventus 11 points clear in Italy

Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain may have suffered Champions League heartache this season, but both clubs are poised to return to Europe's top competition as winners of their domestic leagues.

Juve fell flat in the quarterfinals against Bayern Munich, losing both games 2-0, but Antonio Conte's team moved to within four points of clinching the Italian Serie A crown by beating AC Milan 1-0 on Sunday.

A 57th-minute penalty by Arturo Vidal, after substitute goalkeeper Marco Amelia sent Kwadwo Asamoah tumbling, was enough to keep the Turin side 11 points clear following second-placed Napoli's earlier victory.

It was Juve's 24th win from 33 league games, with just four defeats.

"It wasn't a great match but we won and that's what counts," Vidal said, as Juve seek to retain the Scudetto.

"Next Sunday we've got the derby against Torino and we have to prepare well for it. Winning the next two games would wrap up the title."

Third-placed Milan dropped seven points behind in the race for the second automatic qualification place for the Champions League, as Napoli beat Cagliari 3-2.

Fiorentina closed to within a point of Milan with a 4-3 win at home to Torino, maintaining a five-point buffer over fifth-placed Inter Milan with five games to play.

Inter won 1-0 against Parma thanks to a late goal from 35-year-old striker Tommaso Rocchi, his second this month, which sealed the 2010 European champions' first home victory in four games.

The French title race is also nearly over following PSG's 3-0 victory over 10-man Nice on Sunday.

PSG, seeking a first championship in 19 years after exiting the Champions League on away goals against Barcelona, now lead second-placed Marseille by nine points with five matches left.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic took his league-leading goal tally to 27 this season with a penalty following Jeremy Menez's 10th-minute opener, while Clement Chantome wrapped it up late on.

Nice had goalkeeper David Ospina sent off for bringing down Ezequiel Lavezzi, which set up Ibrahimovic's 65th-minute spotkick.

In Spain, Atletico Madrid kept up the pressure on second-placed city rivals Real Madrid as striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Sevilla on Sunday.

The Colombian diverted in Raul Garcia's cross, despite an apparent handball in the build-up, to net his 25th in La Liga this season -- putting him third behind real's Cristiano Ronaldo (31) and Barcelona's Lionel Messi (43).

The win kept Atletico three points behind Real and 16 behind Barca, who both won on Saturday.

Fourth-placed Real Sociedad drew 0-0 at Osasuna to be two points clear of Valencia in the race for Spain's final Champions League berth.