Breaking News

French lawmakers approve same-sex marriage bill

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 1121 GMT (1921 HKT) April 24, 2013

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Protesters stand in the street as they face riot police on Sunday, May 26, in Paris on the sidelines of demonstrations against a gay marriage law legalizing same-sex marriage and adoptions for gay couples. President Francois Hollande s&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/18/world/europe/france-same-sex-marriage/index.html&quot;&gt;igned the measure into law&lt;/a&gt; on May 18 following months of bitter debate and demonstrations, including &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/21/world/europe/france-cathedral-death/index.html&quot;&gt;a suicide &lt;/a&gt;at Notre Dame Cathedral in the name of protesting same-sex marriage.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billProtesters stand in the street as they face riot police on Sunday, May 26, in Paris on the sidelines of demonstrations against a gay marriage law legalizing same-sex marriage and adoptions for gay couples. President Francois Hollande signed the measure into law on May 18 following months of bitter debate and demonstrations, including a suicide at Notre Dame Cathedral in the name of protesting same-sex marriage.
Hide Caption
1 of 32
Protesters gather and sit on the ground as riot police surround them on May 26. Tens of thousands marched through Paris today to protest the law.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billProtesters gather and sit on the ground as riot police surround them on May 26. Tens of thousands marched through Paris today to protest the law.
Hide Caption
2 of 32
Protesters stand in a cloud of tear gas on May 26.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billProtesters stand in a cloud of tear gas on May 26.
Hide Caption
3 of 32
Riot police stand in a line facing protesters on May 26.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billRiot police stand in a line facing protesters on May 26.
Hide Caption
4 of 32
Police clash with and arrest protesters on May 26.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billPolice clash with and arrest protesters on May 26.
Hide Caption
5 of 32
Riot policemen face off with protesters on May 26.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billRiot policemen face off with protesters on May 26.
Hide Caption
6 of 32
Riot police arrest a protester on May 26.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billRiot police arrest a protester on May 26.
Hide Caption
7 of 32
Opponents of the law demonstrate in front of the headquarters of the Grand Orient de France, a Masonic order, in Paris on Friday, May 24.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billOpponents of the law demonstrate in front of the headquarters of the Grand Orient de France, a Masonic order, in Paris on Friday, May 24.
Hide Caption
8 of 32
A member of the FEMEN feminist activist group with writing on her chest reading &quot;May fascists rest in hell&quot; is arrested by police officers after taking part in a protest at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Wednesday, May 22. The protesters were demonstrating against the suicide of a far-right activist inside the cathedral the previous day.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billA member of the FEMEN feminist activist group with writing on her chest reading "May fascists rest in hell" is arrested by police officers after taking part in a protest at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Wednesday, May 22. The protesters were demonstrating against the suicide of a far-right activist inside the cathedral the previous day.
Hide Caption
9 of 32
French police stand outside Paris&#39; Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, May 21, following the evacuation of the cathedral after a man shot himself dead in front of the altar. Historian and writer Dominique Venner killed himself in front of horrified tourists after denouncing same-sex marriage and immigration.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Photos: Protests over France's same-sex marriage billFrench police stand outside Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral on Tuesday, May 21, following the evacuation of the cathedral after a man shot himself dead in front of the altar. Historian and writer Dominique Venner killed himself in front of horrified tourists after denouncing same-sex marriage and immigration.
Hide Caption
10 of 32
People holding rainbow flags attend the event Concert pour tous! (Concert for all!) on May 21 at Place de la Bastille square in Paris. The concert was a countermovement in reference to the French anti-gay marriage movement Manif pour tous (Demonstration for all), and celebrated the legalization of same-sex marriage.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billPeople holding rainbow flags attend the event Concert pour tous! (Concert for all!) on May 21 at Place de la Bastille square in Paris. The concert was a countermovement in reference to the French anti-gay marriage movement Manif pour tous (Demonstration for all), and celebrated the legalization of same-sex marriage.
Hide Caption
11 of 32
Bare-chested men wearing white masks, members of anti-gay group Hommen, shout slogans as they are detained in a police bus during a demonstration against a bill legalizing same-sex marriages on May 17 in Paris.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billBare-chested men wearing white masks, members of anti-gay group Hommen, shout slogans as they are detained in a police bus during a demonstration against a bill legalizing same-sex marriages on May 17 in Paris.
Hide Caption
12 of 32
Members of groups opposing same-sex marriage gather on Thursday, May 16, in front of the Sorbonne in Paris.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billMembers of groups opposing same-sex marriage gather on Thursday, May 16, in front of the Sorbonne in Paris.
Hide Caption
13 of 32
People celebrate at Paris City Hall on Tuesday, April 23, after the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/23/world/europe/france-same-sex-vote/index.html&quot;&gt;French National Assembly adopted a bill legalizing same-sex marriage&lt;/a&gt; and adoptions for gay couples.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billPeople celebrate at Paris City Hall on Tuesday, April 23, after the French National Assembly adopted a bill legalizing same-sex marriage and adoptions for gay couples.
Hide Caption
14 of 32
Supporters cheer in front of the Paris City Hall on April 23. If the measure is enacted, France would be the ninth country in Europe to allow same-sex marriage.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billSupporters cheer in front of the Paris City Hall on April 23. If the measure is enacted, France would be the ninth country in Europe to allow same-sex marriage.
Hide Caption
15 of 32
People unfurl a rainbow banner in Toulouse on April 23 after the lower house vote.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billPeople unfurl a rainbow banner in Toulouse on April 23 after the lower house vote.
Hide Caption
16 of 32
Supporters of same-sex marriage pose for photos during Tuesday&#39;s celebrations in Paris.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billSupporters of same-sex marriage pose for photos during Tuesday's celebrations in Paris.
Hide Caption
17 of 32
Opponents of same-sex marriage shout slogans and wave French national flags in Lyon on April 23.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billOpponents of same-sex marriage shout slogans and wave French national flags in Lyon on April 23.
Hide Caption
18 of 32
Activists opposed to same-sex marriage demonstrate on Concorde Square in Paris on April 23.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billActivists opposed to same-sex marriage demonstrate on Concorde Square in Paris on April 23.
Hide Caption
19 of 32
Opponents of same-sex marriage protest at the National Assembly in Paris on April 23.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billOpponents of same-sex marriage protest at the National Assembly in Paris on April 23.
Hide Caption
20 of 32
More demonstrations take place outside the National Assembly in Paris on April 23.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billMore demonstrations take place outside the National Assembly in Paris on April 23.
Hide Caption
21 of 32
Opponents of a gay marriage bill face riot officers at &quot;La Manif Pour Tous,&quot; or demonstration for all, on Sunday, April 21.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billOpponents of a gay marriage bill face riot officers at "La Manif Pour Tous," or demonstration for all, on Sunday, April 21.
Hide Caption
22 of 32
Police officers hold down a demonstrator at the &quot;La Manif Pour Tous&quot; demonstration on Sunday.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billPolice officers hold down a demonstrator at the "La Manif Pour Tous" demonstration on Sunday.
Hide Caption
23 of 32
Leader of the French Christian Democratic Party, Christine Boutin, center, and MP Gilbert Collard, right, participate in an anti-gay marriage demonstration on Sunday.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billLeader of the French Christian Democratic Party, Christine Boutin, center, and MP Gilbert Collard, right, participate in an anti-gay marriage demonstration on Sunday.
Hide Caption
24 of 32
Tens of thousands of the bill&#39;s opponents gather on Sunday.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billTens of thousands of the bill's opponents gather on Sunday.
Hide Caption
25 of 32
Paris Mayor Bertrand Delanoe speaks to journalists at Bastille Square during a pro-gay rights demonstration on Sunday.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billParis Mayor Bertrand Delanoe speaks to journalists at Bastille Square during a pro-gay rights demonstration on Sunday.
Hide Caption
26 of 32
Thousands of people gather in support of the bill in Bastille Square on Sunday.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billThousands of people gather in support of the bill in Bastille Square on Sunday.
Hide Caption
27 of 32
Supporters of gay marriage gather on Sunday.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billSupporters of gay marriage gather on Sunday.
Hide Caption
28 of 32
Gay marriage supporters raise signs in Bastille Square on Sunday.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billGay marriage supporters raise signs in Bastille Square on Sunday.
Hide Caption
29 of 32
People yell in support of the new law Sunday in Bastille Square.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billPeople yell in support of the new law Sunday in Bastille Square.
Hide Caption
30 of 32
Members of the anti-gay marriage group Hommen demonstrate on Saturday, April 20, in Rennes, France. The group was created in response to Femen, a feminist group that organizes topless protests for social issues.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billMembers of the anti-gay marriage group Hommen demonstrate on Saturday, April 20, in Rennes, France. The group was created in response to Femen, a feminist group that organizes topless protests for social issues.
Hide Caption
31 of 32
The group Hommen gathers in Rennes to protest the bill on Saturday.
Photos: Photos: Protests over gay marriage bill
Protests over France's same-sex marriage billThe group Hommen gathers in Rennes to protest the bill on Saturday.
Hide Caption
32 of 32
01.french.protests02.french.protests03.french.protests04.french.protests05.french.protests06.french.protests07.french.protests01 france marriage bill 052703 france marriage billFrance cathedral suicide02 france marriage bill 052704 france marriage bill 052705 france marriage bill 052701 france marriage bill 0423 02 france marriage bill 042303 france marriage bill 042304 france marriage bill 042305 france marriage bill 042306 france marriage bill 042307 france marriage bill 042308 france marriage bill 042301 france marriage protests 042202 france marriage protest 042212 france marriage protest 042204 france marriage protest 042210 france marriage protest 042206 france marriage protest 042207 france marriage protest 042208 france marriage protest 042209 france marriage protest 042213 france marriage protest 042214 france marriage protest 0422

Story highlights

  • Opponents of the measure file a challenge with France's Constitutional Council
  • National Assembly approves a same-sex marriage bill by a 331-to-225 vote
  • The issue of same-sex marriage also polarizes the United States and other nations
  • Lawmakers in New Zealand and Uruguay are the latest to back same-sex marriage
French lawmakers voted to legalize same-sex marriage Tuesday, despite vocal protests from some conservatives opposed to the step.
The nation's lower house approved a marriage bill, which would also give same-sex couples the right to adopt, in a 331-to-225 final vote.
They cast their votes after impassioned speeches by lawmakers for and against the legislation.
President Francois Hollande, who pledged his support for same-sex marriage on the campaign trail last year, will have to sign the bill before it becomes law.
After Tuesday's lower house vote, a group of senators filed a legal challenge with the country's Constitutional Council, according to a statement published on the UMP conservative opposition party's senate website.
Issues beyond same-sex rights for French
Issues beyond same-sex rights for French

    JUST WATCHED

    Issues beyond same-sex rights for French

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Issues beyond same-sex rights for French 02:42
Same-sex marriage battle in France
Same-sex marriage battle in France

    JUST WATCHED

    Same-sex marriage battle in France

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Same-sex marriage battle in France 03:13
Open Mic: French on same-sex marriage
Open Mic: French on same-sex marriage

    JUST WATCHED

    Open Mic: French on same-sex marriage

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Open Mic: French on same-sex marriage 02:05
The court has a month to rule on the challenge filed by conservative and centrist senators.
iReport: Pro-gay marriage demonstrators hail lawmakers' move
The measure had been expected to pass Tuesday since the left, which includes Hollande's governing Socialist Party, dominates the National Assembly, or lower house. The legislation was approved in the Senate earlier this month.
If the measure is enacted, France would be the ninth country in Europe to allow same-sex marriage.
Protesters on Sunday joined the latest in a series of marches through Paris against the measure, and they have vowed to carry on the fight.
One of the groups behind the marchers urged protesters to rally again Tuesday evening and is planning more demonstrations around the country next month.
Policing has been stepped up in the streets around the lower house in case demonstrations by those for and against the bill become heated, CNN affiliate BFM-TV reported.
In France, the contentious debate over the same-sex marriage bill has coincided with a spike in reported incidents of homophobic abuse, the gay rights group SOS Homophobie told BFM-TV last week.
A gay bar in Lille was targeted Wednesday night by four men who appeared to belong to a far-right group, Interior Minister Manuel Valls said Thursday, in a statement condemning the attack.
Valls also condemned violence that broke out Thursday evening at a march against same-sex marriage, when "organized groups" refused to disperse and clashed with police.
France is committed to upholding the right of all people to demonstrate peacefully, he said.
International debate
Passage of the divisive bill will admit France to a small but growing club.
Lawmakers in New Zealand last week made it the first country in the Asia Pacific region to legalize same-sex marriage. The law is set to be enacted later this year.
Its move came a week after Uruguayan lawmakers approved a measure allowing same-sex marriage. The measure awaits the signature of Uruguay's president, who has indicated he supports it.
If the laws in New Zealand, Uruguay and France are enacted as expected, the count of nations allowing same-sex marriage will rise to 14.
The first same-sex couples walked down the aisle in the Netherlands in 2001, with others following suit in Canada, South Africa, Belgium and Spain. Argentina was the first Latin American nation to legalize such marriages, in 2010.
Legislators in the United Kingdom are also weighing proposals to legalize same-sex marriage.
However, many countries remain split over the issue.
In the United States, the question went before the Supreme Court last month, and justices are now deliberating over the matter.
Nine states and the District of Columbia issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, including three states -- Maryland, Washington, and Maine -- where voters approved it in ballot initiatives last year. Many states have specific laws blocking same-sex couples from legally marrying.
Lawmakers in Australia voted against a bill to legalize same-sex marriage last September. A poll for the advocacy group Australian Marriage Equality indicated that 64% of those surveyed "support marriage equality."
A law legalizing civil unions was introduced in 1999 in France under a previous Socialist government.
Known in France as the PACS, or pacte civil de solidarite, the civil union agreement can be entered into by same-sex or straight couples and confers many but not all of the rights of marriage.
READ MORE: French Senate backs same-sex marriage bill
READ MORE: Same-sex marriage: Who will legalize it next?
READ MORE: Gay rights in France: How even U.S. leads way
READ MORE: Protesters rally against same-sex marriage in France