Spurs drop points at Wigan to dent Champions League bid

Story highlights Tottenham Hotspur drop points at relegation-threatened Wigan

Everton beat Fulham 1-0 to keep slim Champions League hopes alive

Manchester City beat West Ham 2-1 to cement second place in table

Newly-crowned champions Manchester United travel to Arsenal on Sunday

With Manchester United having secured a 20th league title on Monday, attentions in the English Premier League have turned to the battle for Champions League places and the scramble to avoid the drop.

Tottenham Hotspur's chances of finishing in the top four took a knock on Saturday as they drew 2-2 with relegation-threatened Wigan at the DW Stadium.

Gareth Bale gave Spurs the lead in the ninth minute before Emmerson Boyce equalized two minutes later.

A stunning strike by Callum McManaman in the 49th minute gave Wigan a lead which they held onto until the dying moments of the match, when Boyce deflected a Tom Huddlestone cross into his own net to level the scores.

The draw helps neither side. Spurs stay in fifth with 62 points, level with Chelsea but with an inferior goal difference, while Wigan remain in the bottom three with 32 points, two points adrift of safety.

Everton's kept their slim hopes of Champions League football alive with a 1-0 over Fulham at Goodison Park.

Steven Pienaar 16th minute goal sees David Moyes' side move to 59 points and within three points of Spurs, although the Merseyside club have played one more game than the North Londoners.

Liverpool recorded an emphatic 6-0 win over Newcastle United.

Luis Suarez, who was serving the first of a 10-game ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic , was barely missed as the Reds ran riot at St James Park.

Jordan Henderson and Daniel Sturridge both bagged braces while Daniel Agger and Fabio Borini also got on the scoresheet.

Liverpool remain in seventh with 54 points, while Newcastle continue to flirt with relegation in 16th place.

Goals in either half from Sergio Aguero and Yaya Toure earned Manchester City a 2-1 against West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero provided a precise finish to a flowing move in the 28th minute, while Toure smashed home his 11th goal of the season with seven minutes remaining to seal the three points for Roberto Mancini's side.

Only a goalkeeping howler from Joe Hart in injury time sullied a satisfactory day for City. The England No.1 saw an Andy Carroll shot slip straight through his legs and into the net.

The win gives City 71 points from 34 games and all but seals a second-place finish in the league behind Manchester United.

Alex Ferguson's side play third-placed Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.

West Ham remain in 10th place with 42 points.

Stoke City further eased any relegation concerns with a 1-0 win against Norwich City at the Britannica Stadium.

After a dismal run of form in 2013, Tony Pulis' side second successive win sees them move up to 12th with 40 points. Norwich are two points and two places further back.

Sandwiched in between are Southampton who remain on 39 points after losing 3-0 to West Bromwich Albion who remain in eighth place with 48 points.