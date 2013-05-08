Seven moments that helped define Ferguson's managerial career

Story highlights Alex Ferguson will retire as Manchester United manager at the end of the season

The Scot has been in charge of the Old Trafford club since 1986

Ferguson has led the club to 13 English Premier League titles and five FA Cup wins

United have also twice won the European Champions League under Ferguson

From a 2-0 defeat at Oxford United on November 6, 1986 to a English Premier League coronation party through the streets of Manchester on May 13.

Alex Ferguson's 26-year reign at Manchester United has seen the club transformed from a sleeping giant to a relentless, trophy-winning juggernaut in both the football arena and the sports business world.

Following Wednesday's announcement that the Scot, the most successful coach in English football history, will end his Old Trafford tenure , CNN marks seven moments which have defined Ferguson's career.

Sacked by St Mirren

Ferguson's managerial career has been littered with glorious highs, but it has not been without its lows, none more so than in 1978 when Ferguson was in charge of Scottish team St Mirren.

He oversaw a remarkable upturn in St MIrren's fortunes which saw the unheralded club win the second-tier of Scottish football in 1977 with a squad which bore classic hallmarks of a Ferguson team, notably his faith in young players. That St Mirren side had an average age of just 19.

Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Alex Ferguson has announced he is retiring at the end of this season, having won his 13th English Premier League title in more than 26 years as manager of Manchester United. Hide Caption 1 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – The 71-year-old is the most successful and longest-serving manager in United's history, having also won two European Champions League crowns, five FA Cups and four League Cups. Hide Caption 2 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson survived a difficult first four years at Manchester United before winning a title -- the 1990 FA Cup. Here he celebrates with Bryan Robson, who became the first United captain to lift the trophy three times after beating Crystal Palace 1-0 in the final replay. Hide Caption 3 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson lifted the European Cup Winners' Cup for the second time in his career in 1991, when United beat Barcelona 2-1 in the final. He had previously won the now defunct tournament with Scottish club Aberdeen. Hide Caption 4 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – In 1993, United won the English title for the first time in 26 years, and Ferguson took the club on a tour of South Africa, where he met Nelson Mandela before the ANC leader became the country's first post-apartheid president. Hide Caption 5 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson celebrates with his assistant Brian Kidd after United won the Premiership again in 1994, then went on to secure a domestic double by beating Chelsea in the FA Cup final. United repeated the feat in 1996. Hide Caption 6 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson with his grandson Jake before the 1999 FA Cup final victory against Newcastle that sealed United's third double in six years. Hide Caption 7 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Just four days later, United completed a treble with an incredible last-gasp win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League final. Ferguson and keeper Peter Schmeichel hold the trophy in Barcelona. Hide Caption 8 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson tried to retire more than a decade ago, announcing at the start of the 2001-02 season that it would be his last. However, he changed his mind the following February but United failed to reach the Champions League final -- which was to be played in his native Glasgow. Hide Caption 9 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Another European title followed in 2008, but Barcelona handed United disappointment in the 2009 and 2011 finals. However, Ferguson and his players still earned a parade the latter season after winning a record 19th English league title -- the Scot's 12th. Hide Caption 10 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – The next season, United commemorated Ferguson's 25 years as manager on November 5, 2011. Hide Caption 11 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – As a player, Ferguson was a prolific goalscorer for Scottish clubs St. Johnstone and Dunfermline, but his big move to Glasgow Rangers in 1967 proved disappointing and he left two years later. He ended his playing days at Ayr in 1974 without winning a major honor. Hide Caption 12 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson made his name as a manager at Aberdeen. His fourth Scottish Cup win in 1986 was his last success with the Dons, having won three Scottish league titles and the 1983 European Cup Winners' Cup -- beating mighty Real Madrid in the final. Hide Caption 13 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson, who briefly managed Scotland at the 1986 World Cup, overhauled the squad at Old Trafford and introduced some of the finest players to grace the EPL in the past two decades. Hide Caption 14 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Arguably the most important signing was that of French forward Eric Cantona, a $1.9 million bargain from Leeds who led United's surge to dominance in the 1990s. Hide Caption 15 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – The 1993 addition of young midfielder Roy Keane in a then British record transfer fee of £3.75 million from Nottingham Forest provided United with a ferocious future captain. Hide Caption 16 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson also introduced young talent such as David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and the Neville brothers Gary and Phil -- who all went on to become integral members of his team. Hide Caption 17 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson played a key role in resurrecting the career of Beckham, who had been vilified by England fans after being sent off during the 1998 World Cup defeat by Argentina. Hide Caption 18 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson famously beat United's rivals Manchester City to sign Giggs as a teenager, and the Welsh winger has repaid his faith by staying with the club until the present day. Hide Caption 19 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson's signing of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003 paid off as the Portugal forward fired United to Champions League glory in 2008 and was named world player of the year -- the first from the EPL to do so -- before joining Real Madrid in a record $130 million deal. Hide Caption 20 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson is well known for his fiery temper and his motivational skills. Hide Caption 21 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – In 2003, he infamously kicked a boot into the face of Beckham in the dressing room after a match, but refused to apologize. "If I'd tried it 100 times or million times, it wouldn't happen again," he said. "If it did, I would carry on playing." Hide Caption 22 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – United striker Wayne Rooney said Ferguson's team talk ahead of the 2008 Champions League final against Chelsea in Moscow "made the hairs on the back of your neck stand up." United denied the London side a first European title after a penalty shootout. Hide Caption 23 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – United reached the final again the following season, but lost to Barcelona. Here Ferguson speaks with Britain's Prince William at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. Hide Caption 24 of 25 Photos: In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson In pictures: The reign of Alex Ferguson – Ferguson's last match on the European stage was a defeat by Ronaldo's Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 second-leg match at Old Trafford on March 5, 2013. Hide Caption 25 of 25

Photos: Photos: Longest-serving coaches in sports Photos: Photos: Longest-serving coaches in sports Longest-serving coaches in sports – Manchester United Manager Sir Alex Ferguson announced he will retire at the end of the English Premier League season. Ferguson has managed the team for 26 years, making him the longest-serving manager in Premier League history. Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Photos: Longest-serving coaches in sports Longest-serving coaches in sports – Mike Krzyzewski, also known as Coach K, has coached Duke University's men's basketball team since 1980, putting him in his 33rd season as head coach. Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Photos: Longest-serving coaches in sports Longest-serving coaches in sports – Eddie Robinson served as Grambling State University's head football coach for 57 seasons from 1941 to 1997. Robinson -- here listening to the national anthem before his final game -- coached more than 4,000 players. Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Photos: Longest-serving coaches in sports Longest-serving coaches in sports – Al Arbour coached the New York Islanders for 20 years, with a year-long stint as vice president of player development for the team in 1987. Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Photos: Longest-serving coaches in sports Longest-serving coaches in sports – Andy Landers has coached the University of Georgia Lady Bulldogs basketball team since 1979 and continues to this day. Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Photos: Longest-serving coaches in sports Photos: Longest-serving coaches in sports – Head coach emeritus Pat Summitt of the Tennessee Lady Volunteers is the all-time winningest coach in NCAA history of either men's or women's teams. She coached for 38 years before stepping down in 2012 to fight early onset dementia. Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Photos: Longest-serving coaches in sports Longest-serving coaches in sports – Gregg Popovich is in his 17th year as coach of the San Antonio Spurs. Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Photos: Longest-serving coaches in sports Longest-serving coaches in sports – Tom Landry coached the Dallas Cowboys from 1960 to 1988 and turned the team into one of the most dominant in the National Football League until the early '80s. Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Photos: Longest-serving coaches in sports Longest-serving coaches in sports – Connie Mack managed the Philadelphia Athletics, now based in Oakland, California, from 1901 until his retirement at age 88 in 1950. Hide Caption 9 of 9

JUST WATCHED Alex Ferguson's football legacy Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Alex Ferguson's football legacy 02:34

But he was unceremoniously sacked by then St Mirren chairman Willie Todd for what he described as "breaches of contract" relating to the manager's decision to join Aberdeen.

''I regret the fact Alex did not stay longer at St Mirren and I regret the circumstances of his departure, but I still believe that the club had no alternative," Todd told Scottish newspaper the Herald in May 1999.

"There were no grudges. I've met him several times at football matches since then and our relationship is quite amicable."

Aberdeen roll over Real Madrid

Ferguson was finally appointed as Aberdeen manager in June 1978 and unprecedented success followed for the Scottish club.

He broke the duopoly of Glasgow Rangers and Celtic, guiding Aberdeen to three Scottish League titles in 1980, 1984 and 1985.

However, arguably Ferguson's finest moment with Aberdeen was on the European stage.

Following a Scottish Cup triumph in 1982, Aberdeen qualified for the European Cup Winners' Cup.

Ferguson's team reached the final, with a 3-2 quarterfinal second-leg victory over Bayern Munich one of the many highlights of an impressive campaign.

In the final, held in Gothenberg on May 11, 1983, Aberdeen faced Spanish giants Real Madrid, managed by the great Alfredo Di Stefano.

The match finished in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, before striker John Hewitt scored the winner for Aberdeen in extra-time.

Jock Stein's death

One of the most poignant moments of Ferguson's career arrived just over a year before he was appointed to the United job.

Ferguson was part of Jock Stein's coaching staff with the Scottish national team ahead of a crucial 1986 World Cup qualifying match against Wales in Cardiff.

Scotland needed a point to reach the tournament in Mexico, which they duly acquired following a 1-1 draw.

But the match was overshadowed when Stein, the first British coach to win the European Cup with Celtic in 1967, collapsed after the final whistle.

"I grabbed for him as he started to fall," Ferguson recalled, when talking to the Daily Mail in 2012. "The medics came out of the tunnel. I held him until he was helped inside.

"When I left to speak to the press I saw Graeme Souness and he was crying. 'I think he's gone,' Graeme said. I couldn't believe it.

"When we filed on to the bus there were thousands standing outside and the quiet sadness of the atmosphere was unforgettable. The abiding memory is of a solemn silence. It was as if the king had died.

"In football terms, the king had died."

Ferguson coached Scotland at the 1986 World Cup, but the team headed home after the first round following a group phase campaign which yielded just one point.

JUST WATCHED 2012: Ferguson talks to CNN Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH 2012: Ferguson talks to CNN 03:42

After watching the pressures of football get the better of his mentor, it raises the question of whether Stein's death played a role in Ferguson's decision to bow out on his own terms.

FA Cup redemption

After a trophy-laden spell at Pittodrie with Aberdeen, Ferguson headed south to join United in 1986, but his early days at Old Trafford were a world away from the glorious success he enjoyed in the 1990s and 2000s.

Two seasons passed without a trophy and after eight league games without a win, it was suggested Ferguson would be sacked if United lost an FA Cup replay against Nottingham Forest on January 7 1990 .

Substitute Mark Robins scored the winner to send United into the next round and, allegedly, save Fergie's job.

Ferguson went on to mastermind a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in an FA Cup final replay after the first match finished 3-3 to secure the Scot's first trophy at Old Trafford.

The silverware continued to flow, with an English Premier League title -- the club's first in 26 years -- arriving in 1993.

Deja vu?

Ferguson's retirement was originally scheduled for 11 years ago. The Scot announced in 2001 that the forthcoming season would be his last, hoping his decision to break the news in advance would allow the club to make suitable succession plans.

But it had the opposite effect and, by November 2001, defending champions United sat ninth in the Premier League table.

By January 2002, after an eight-match winning run, United had risen to the top of the table and the next month Ferguson reversed his decision to retire from the game by signing a new three-year contract at Old Trafford.

The rest, as they say, is history. Six further English titles have followed, along with an FA Cup triumph and the Champions League in 2008.

JUST WATCHED Bobby Charlton: Ferguson's best moment Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Bobby Charlton: Ferguson's best moment 02:39

JUST WATCHED Will Mourinho replace Ferguson? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Will Mourinho replace Ferguson? 00:39

The Flying Boot

In addition to the trophies and the accolades, there have been plenty of spats, with numerous star players feeling the heat of Ferguson's infamous "hairdryer" treatment.

Notably when a "one in a million" flying boot caught David Beckham above the left eye, an incident which dominated the headlines like no other flare up between Ferguson and one of his charges.

Following a 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Arsenal in February 2003, Ferguson launched a tirade at his star midfielder which, according to Beckham's autobiography, went along the lines of "David, what about the second goal? What were you doing? . . . We told you about it before the game. The problem with you is you don't let anyone talk to you. You don't listen'.

"I felt like I was being bullied in public," explained Beckham, who now plays for Paris Saint-Germain. "I was being backed into a corner for no other reason than spite. I was trapped."

Beckham swore at Ferguson and bedlam ensued.

"The boss took a step or two towards me," Beckham continued. "There was a boot on the floor. He swung his leg and kicked it. At me? At the wall? It could have been anywhere, he was that angry now.

"I went for the gaffer. I don't know if I've ever lost control like that before. Suddenly it was like some mad scene out of a gangster movie."

Beckham's teammates held him back, but after the incident, the then England captain appeared with a medical dressing over the cut above his eye.

"It was a freakish incident," Ferguson reportedly said. "If I tried it 100 or a million times it couldn't happen again. If I could I would have carried on playing!"

An increasingly tempestuous relationship between the two personalities came to an end on 1 July 2003, when Beckham left Manchester United to join Real Madrid.

Treble

May 26, 1999, was a night which simultaneously defied belief and defined Ferguson's Manchester United reign.

United were chasing history. The league title had been wrapped up, beating Arsene Wenger's Arsenal to the Premier League title by just one point.

FA Cup success followed. Goals from striker Teddy Sheringham and midfielder Paul Scholes secured a straight-forward 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the final at Wembley.

Ferguson's team were one step away from securing an unprecedented Premier League, FA Cup and European Champions League treble.

United's opponents in the European Cup final at Barcelona's Nou Camp stadium were Bayern Munich and the Germans looked set to win the showpiece match after Mario Basler's first-half free-kick put them 1-0 ahead.

In search of a way back into the match, Ferguson threw on substitutes Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As the game ticked into extra-time, United earned a corner. Goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel raced forward in a desperate attempt to force an equalizer.

The initial cross was cleared, but the ball fell to Ryan Giggs whose low shot from the edge of the box was turned into the net by Sheringham.

Cue jubilant celebrations among United players, fans and coaching staff, but uncontained joy was to follow seconds later.

United earned another corner kick in the final seconds of injury time. Sheringham flicked on Beckham's cross at the near post and Solskjaer flung his right leg at the header to send the ball flying into the back of the net.

Bayern were beaten, United had completed an historic treble.

As Ferguson remarked to ITV after the incredible climax, "football, bloody hell."