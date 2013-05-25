Bayern Munich wins Champions League title

Story highlights Arjen Robben's late score propels Bayern Munich to victory

Borussia Dortmund, another German team, earlier tied the score

Bayern now has five European championships

Bayern Munich won the Champions League final on Saturday, defeating Borussia Dortmund by a 2-1 score at London's Wembley Stadium.

Arjen Robben scored minutes before the final whistle, making the difference in the game between the two German soccer teams. It was redemption for the Dutch star, who failed to convert a pivotal penalty kick in extra time of last year's final.

Bayern earned its fifth European championship.

The contest was scoreless through the first half and the first 15 minutes of the second, before Bayern's Mario Mandzukic scored to put his team on top.

But Dortmund answered a few minutes later, on a penalty finished off by Ilkay Gundogan.