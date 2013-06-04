Serena overcomes 2009 nemesis Kuznetsova in toughest match to date

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after getting match point against David Ferrer of Spain during the men's singles final match of the French Open at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, on Sunday, June 9. Nadal won 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 Hide Caption 1 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Nadal poses for photos with the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy. Hide Caption 2 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spain's Rafael Nadal serves to Spain's David Ferrer during the men's singles final match of the French Open at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Sunday, June 9. Hide Caption 3 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Ferrer plays a forehand to Nadal on June 9. Hide Caption 4 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Serena Williams of the United States celebrates match point against Maria Sharapova of Russia during their women's singles final match of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris on Saturday, June 8. Williams won 6-4, 6-4. Hide Caption 5 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Williams celebrates with the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen trophy following her victory on June 8. Hide Caption 6 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Williams returns a shot to Sharapova on June 8. Hide Caption 7 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Sharapova returns to Williams on June 8. Hide Caption 8 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Bob Bryan and Mike Bryan pose with the trophy after winning the men's doubles final against Michael Llorda and Nicolas Mahut of France on June 8. The twins won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(4). Hide Caption 9 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Michael Llorda consoles Nicolas Mahut after their defeat in the men's doubles final on June 8. Hide Caption 10 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Bob, right, and Mike Bryan celebrate the match point. Hide Caption 11 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Mike Bryan plays a forehand as his brother, Bob, looks on. Hide Caption 12 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Mahut plays a forehand as his partner Llorda stands ready in the men's doubles final match. Hide Caption 13 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – David Ferrer of Spain celebrates after defeating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France at the French Open at Roland Garros on Friday, June 7. Ferrer won 6-1, 7-6(3), 6-2 . Click through to see more tennis action. Hide Caption 14 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Ferrer returns to Tsonga on June 7. Hide Caption 15 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Tsonga reaches to hit a return to Ferrer on June 7. Hide Caption 16 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Ferrer in action against Tsonga on June 7. Hide Caption 17 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Tsonga serves to Ferrer on June 7. Hide Caption 18 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Ferrer plays a forehand to Tsonga on June 7. Hide Caption 19 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a French Open semifinal match in Paris on June 7. Nadal won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7(3), 9-7. Hide Caption 20 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Djokovic returns a shot to Nadal on June 7. Hide Caption 21 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Nadal returns to Djokovic on June 7. Hide Caption 22 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Djokovic plays a forehand against Nadal on June 7. Hide Caption 23 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Nadal, left, and Djokovic change sides during their June 7 match. Hide Caption 24 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Umpire Pascal Maria checks a line call with Djokovic on June 7. Hide Caption 25 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Serena Williams of the United States reacts after a point against Italy's Sara Errani during their French Open semifinal match on Thursday, June 6. Williams beat Errani 6-0, 6-1. Hide Caption 26 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Sara Errani of Italy plays a forehand against Serena Williams on June 6. Hide Caption 27 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Maria Sharapova of Russia serves to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during their semifinal match of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, on June 6. Hide Caption 28 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Sharapova serves to Azarenka on June 6. Hide Caption 29 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Brothers Mike, left, and Bob Bryan of the United States wait for a return from Alexander Peya of Austria and Bruno Soares of Brazil on June 6. Hide Caption 30 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – A court attendant covers the center court as rain falls over the Roland Garros stadium on June 6. The rain interrupted the semifinal match between Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka. Hide Caption 31 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Russia's Maria Kirilenko serves to Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during their quarterfinal match at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Wednesday, June 5. Azarenka beat Kirilenko 7-6(3), 6-2. Hide Caption 32 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Russia's Maria Sharapova exchanges a ball before serving to Serbia's Jelena Jankovic on June 5. Sharapova won 0-6, 6-4, 6-3. Hide Caption 33 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Tommy Haas of Germany serves during his quarterfinal match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on June 5. Hide Caption 34 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Azarenka celebrates after defeating Kirilenko. Hide Caption 35 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Rafael Nadal of Spain serves against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland on June 5. Hide Caption 36 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France and Roger Federer of Switzerland face off at Philippe Chatrier court during their quarterfinal match on day 10 of the French Open on Tuesday, June 4, in Paris. Tsonga won 7-5, 6-3, 6-3. Hide Caption 37 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Tsonga celebrates his victory over Federer on June 4 as he advances to the semifinals. Hide Caption 38 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Federer plays a backhand to Tsonga during the match on June 4. Hide Caption 39 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Serena Williams of the U.S. celebrates a point during her win over Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia during the women's singles quarter-final match June 4. Williams defeated Kuznetsova 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Hide Caption 40 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Kuznetsova, right, reacts after losing a point to Williams during the quarterfinal match June 4. Hide Caption 41 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Williams serves to Kuznetsova on June 4. Hide Caption 42 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Kuznetsova returns a forehand to Williams during the match on June 4. Hide Caption 43 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spain's Tommy Robredo returns to Spain's David Ferrer on June 4. Ferrer defeated Robredo 6-2, 6-1, 6-1. Hide Caption 44 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Ferrer plays a return to Robredo during the quarter final match. Hide Caption 45 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Oksana Kalashnikova of Georgia serves in her women's doubles match with Alicja Rosolska of Poland against Kristina Mlandenovic of France and Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan on June 4. Mladenovic and Voskoboeva won 6-1, 6-1. Hide Caption 46 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Sara Errani of Italy hits a return to Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland during a quarter final match on June 4. Errani defeated Agnieszka 6-4, 7-6 (6). Hide Caption 47 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Richard Gasquet of France hits a return to Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka during a match on Monday, June 3. Hide Caption 48 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – USA's Sloane Stephens plays a forehand during her match against Russia's Maria Sharapova on June 3. Hide Caption 49 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Russia's Maria Sharapova celebrates her victory over USA's Sloane Stephens at the end of their round of sixteen match on June 3. Sharapova defeated Stephens 6-4, 6-3. Hide Caption 50 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka celebrates after winning against France's Richard Gasquet during their round of sixteen match on June 3. Wawrinka defeated Gasquet 6-7 (5), 4-6, 6-4, 7-5, 8-6. Hide Caption 51 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Sweat runs down the face of Spain's Rafael Nadal during his match against Japan's Kei Nishikori at the French Open on Monday, June 3, in Paris. Hide Caption 52 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Nadal serves to Nishikori during their match on June 3. Nadal defeated Nishikori 6-4, 6-1, 6-3. Hide Caption 53 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus returns a forehand in her match against Francesca Schiavone of Italy on June 3. Azarenka defeated Schiavone 6-3, 6-0. Hide Caption 54 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Serbia's Novak Djokovic dives for a backhand during his match against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber on June 3. Hide Caption 55 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – During a round of 16 match on June 3, the United States' Bethanie Mattek-Sands hits a return to Russia's Maria Kirilenko. Hide Caption 56 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Sunny skies continue on the ninth day of the French Open at Roland Garros on June 3 in Paris. Hide Caption 57 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Djokovic celebrates match point against Kohlschreiber on June 3. Djokovic defeated Kohlschreiber 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Hide Caption 58 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Kirilenko celebrates after beating Mattek-Sands on June 3. Kirilenko defeated Mattek-Sands 7-5, 6-4. Hide Caption 59 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – After winning a second set against Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka, France's Richard Gasquet celebrates at the French Open on June 3. Hide Caption 60 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – The shadow of a plane-shaped camera appears on the court as Djokovic waits for a serve from Kohlschreiber on June 3. Hide Caption 61 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to Gilles Simon of France during a fourth-round match of the French Open on Sunday, June 2, in Paris. Federer defeated Simon 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 6-2, 6-3. Hide Caption 62 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Sara Errani of Italy celebrates match point in her match against Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain on June 2. Errani won 5-7, 6-4, 6-3. Hide Caption 63 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Jo-Wilfried Tsonga of France celebrates singles win on June 2, beating Viktor Troicki of Serbia 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Hide Caption 64 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska serves to Serbia's Ana Ivanovic on June 2. Radwanska won 6-2, 6-4. Hide Caption 65 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Serena Williams of the United States serves to Italy's Roberta Vinci during a 4th-round match of the French Open on Sunday, June 2, in Paris. Williams beat Vinci 6-1, 6-3. Hide Caption 66 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Vinci hits a return to Williams on June 2. Hide Caption 67 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – The crowd watches Williams and Vinci play on June 2. Hide Caption 68 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spain's David Ferrer returns to South Africa's Kevin Anderson on June 2. Ferrer won 6-3, 6-1, 6-1. Hide Caption 69 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spain's Tommy Robredo celebrates his victory over Spain's Nicolas Almagro on June 2. Robredo won 6-7 (5), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. Hide Caption 70 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Germany's Angelique Kerber reacts after a point against Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova on June 2. Kuznetsova defeated Kerber 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. Hide Caption 71 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Kuznetsova hits a backhand during her match against Kerber on June 2. Hide Caption 72 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov on the seventh day of the French Open on Saturday, June 1. Djokovic won 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. Hide Caption 73 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Dimitrov plays a forehand to Djokovic. Hide Caption 74 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – A ball boy holds a ball during a third round match a on June 1. Hide Caption 75 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spain's Rafael Nadal returns to Italy's Fabio Fognini on June 1. Nadal took the match 7-6(5), 6-4, 6-4. Hide Caption 76 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Russia's Nikolay Davydenko reaches to hit a return to France's Richard Gasquet on June 1. Gasquet won 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 . Hide Caption 77 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Ball boys and ball girls take a break during the tournament on June 1. Hide Caption 78 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Samantha Stosur of Australia serves in a Women's Singles match against Jelena Jankovic of Serbia on June 1. Jankovic defeated Stosur 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Hide Caption 79 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Rafael Nadal of Spain serves to Fabio Fognini of Italy on June 1. Hide Caption 80 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Magdalena Rybarikova of Slovakia plays a forehand during the Women's Doubles match with Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu against U.S.'s Varvara Lepchenko of America and China's Saisai Zheng. Lepchenko and Jurak defeated Rybarikova and Begu 3-6 7-6(9) 6-3 . Hide Caption 81 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – France's Benoit Paire hands over a broken racket during his third round match against Japan's Kei Nishikori on June 1. Nishikori defeated Paire 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-4, 6-1. Hide Caption 82 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Nishikori serves to Paire during the third round match on June 1. Hide Caption 83 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Paire plays a forehand to Nishikori. Hide Caption 84 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Marina Erakovic of New Zealand celebrates a point in her women's singles match against Sloane Stephens of the United States on June 1. Stephens beat Erakovic 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-3. Hide Caption 85 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Russia's Maria Sharapova serves to China's Jie Zheng during the third round match June 1. Sharapova won 6-1, 7-5. Hide Caption 86 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Sloane Stephens of the United States returns a shot to New Zealand's Marina Erakovic on June 1. Hide Caption 87 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Francesca Schiavone of Italy plays a backhand against Marion Bartoli of France on June 1. Schiavone won 6-2, 6-1. Hide Caption 88 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus returns a forehand in her women's singles match against Alize Cornet of France on June 1. Azarenka defeated Cornet 4-6, 6-3, 6-1. Hide Caption 89 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – France's Jeremy Chardy stretches to hit the ball against France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga during their third-round match at the French Open at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Friday, May 31. Tsonga beat Chardy 6-1, 6-2, 7-5. Hide Caption 90 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Casey Dellacqua, right, and Ashleigh Barty of Australia prepare to receive a serve on May 31. The pair lost to Mona Barthel of Germany and Liga Dermeijere of Latvia 3-6, 6-4, 6-3. Hide Caption 91 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a backhand against Julien Benneteau of France on May 31. Federer won 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. Hide Caption 92 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Angelique Kerber of Germany returns to Varvara Lepchenko of the United States on May 31. Kerber won 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-4. Hide Caption 93 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spain's Tommy Robredo celebrates match point against France's Gael Monfils on May 31. Robredo beat Monfils 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-2, 7-6(3), 6-2. Hide Caption 94 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Monfils reacts after losing to Robredo on May 31. Hide Caption 95 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spain's David Ferrer returns to Spain's Feliciano Lopez on May 31. Ferrer won 6-1, 7-5, 6-4. Hide Caption 96 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Maria Kirilenko of Russia plays a forehand against Ashleigh Barty of Australia on May 31. Kirilenko beat Barty 6-3, 6-1. Hide Caption 97 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Lopez returns to Ferrer on May 31. Hide Caption 98 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Serena Williams of the United States plays a forehand against Sorana Cirstea of Romania on May 31. Williams won 6-0, 6-2. Hide Caption 99 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Rafael Nadal of Spain plays a backhand against Martin Klizan of Slovakia on May 31. Nadal won 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-3. Hide Caption 100 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spain's David Ferrer returns to his countryman Feliciano Lopez on May 31. Hide Caption 101 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – France's Marion Bartoli serves to Colombia's Mariana Duque-Marino on May 31. Bartoli won 7-6(5), 7-5. Hide Caption 102 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic hits a return to Spain's Fernando Verdasco on May 31. Hide Caption 103 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Serbia's Novak Djokovic hits a backhand to Argentina's Guido Pella on Thursday, May 30. Djokovic won with a score of 6-2, 6-0, 6-2. Hide Caption 104 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States plays a forehand against Na Li of China on May 30. Mattek-Sands beat Li 5-7, 6-3, 6-2. Hide Caption 105 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spectators sit in the rain at the Suzanne Lenglen court on May 30. Hide Caption 106 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a backhand to Annika Beck of Germany on May 30. Azarenka defeated Beck 6-4, 6-3. Hide Caption 107 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Serbia's Novak Djokovic prepares a shot to Argentina's Guido Pella on May 30. Hide Caption 108 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Azarenka waits for a serve from Beck on May 30. Hide Caption 109 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Melanie Oudin of the United States hits a backhand to China's Jie Zheng on May 30. Hide Caption 110 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Kristina Mladenovic of France plays a forehand to Samantha Stosur of Australia on May 30. Hide Caption 111 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Jonathan Marray, left, and Colin Fleming of Great Britain play Feliciano Lopez of Spain and Andre Sa of Brazil on May 30. Hide Caption 112 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov serves to France's Lucas Pouille on May 30. Hide Caption 113 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Pouille returns to Dimitrov during their match on May 30. Hide Caption 114 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan looks on during a break in her match against Paula Ormaechea of Argentina on May 30. Hide Caption 115 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – China's Na Li prepares to serve to USA's Bethanie Mattek-Sands on May 30. Hide Caption 116 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark plays a forehand against Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia on Wednesday, May 29. Wozniacki was defeated by a score of 7-6(2), 6-3. Hide Caption 117 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia celebrates match point against Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark on May 29. Hide Caption 118 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Serena Williams of the United States hits a shot to Caroline Garcia of France on May 29. Williams won 6-1, 6-2. Hide Caption 119 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Gael Monfils of France serves against Ernests Gulbis of Latvia on May 29. Monfils beat Gulbis 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2. Hide Caption 120 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Switzerland's Roger Federer serves to India's Somdev Devvarman on May 29. Federer defeated Devvarman 6-2, 6-1, 6-1. Hide Caption 121 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – France's Michael Llodra hits a backhand shot to Canada's Milos Raonic on May 29. Raonic beat Llodra 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-2. Hide Caption 122 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – France's Benoit Paire misses a shot from Cyprus' Marcos Baghdatis on May 29. Paire defeated Baghdatis 3-6, 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-4. Hide Caption 123 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Young fans watch Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during her match against Varvara Lepchenko of the United States on May 29. Hide Caption 124 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Russia's Elena Vesnina keeps track of the ball during her match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka on May 29. Azarenka beat Vesnina 6-1, 6-4. Hide Caption 125 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spain's Feliciano Lopez serves to Portugal's Joao Sousa on May 29. Lopez won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4. Hide Caption 126 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Croatia's Marin Cilic hits a backhand shot to Australia's Nick Kyrgios on May 29. Cilic won 6-4, 6-2, 6-2. Hide Caption 127 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Belarus' Victoria Azarenka serves to Russia's Elena Vesnina on May 29. Hide Caption 128 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Novak Djokovic of Serbia plays a forehand against David Goffin of Belgium during day three of the French Open at Roland Garros stadium in Paris on Tuesday, May 28. Djokovic defeated Goffin 7-6(5), 6-4, 7-5. Hide Caption 129 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Jack Sock of the United States celebrates beating Guillermo Garcia-Lopez of Spain 6-2, 6-2, 7-5 on May 28. Hide Caption 130 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova hits a forehand shot to Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko during the first round match on May 28. Cibulkova won 6-1, 6-4. Hide Caption 131 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Kristina Mladenovic of France celebrates a point in her women's singles match against Lauren Davis of the United States on May 28. Mladenovic won 6-0, 7-5. Hide Caption 132 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Serbia's Jelena Jankovic celebrates after winning against Slovakia's Daniela Hantuchova on May 28. Jankovic defeated Hantuchovan 6-4, 7-6(7). Hide Caption 133 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Belgium's David Goffin hits a forehand to Serbia's Novak Djokovic during a first round match of the French Open at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris on Tuesday, May 28. Hide Caption 134 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – France's Marion Bartoli warms up during her match against Belarus' Olga Govortsova on May 28. Hide Caption 135 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Djokovic serves to Goffin during their first round match on May 28. Hide Caption 136 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – France's Alize Cornet returns to Portugal's Maria Joao Koehler during their first round match on May 28. Hide Caption 137 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Rain causes delays on the third day of the French Open in Paris, on May 28, as a covering tries to keep the Philippe Chatrier central court at Roland Garros stadium dry. Hide Caption 138 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Employees remove water from a tarpaulin covering the Philippe Chatrier central court on May 28. Hide Caption 139 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – France's Gael Monfils stretches for a shot against Czech Republic's Tomas Berdych during the first round of the French Open on Monday, May 27, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. Monfils defeated Berdych 7-6(8), 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-7(4), 7-5. Hide Caption 140 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Rafael Nadal of Spain and Daniel Brands of Germany face off in the first round singles match on May 27. Nadal defeated Brands 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-3. Hide Caption 141 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – After losing the first set to Brands, Nadal went on to win the match and move on to the second round. Hide Caption 142 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Richard Gasquet of France serves to Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine during day two of the French Open on May 27. Gasquet won the match 6-1, 6-4, 6-3. Hide Caption 143 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Ukraine's Sergiy Stakhovsky takes a picture with his smartphone on May 27 of a mark on the clay. Stakhovsky believed the shot to be in, but the chair umpire disagreed. Hide Caption 144 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Sloane Stephens, of the U.S., returns a shot to Italy's Karin Knapp during the women's singles match May 27. Stephens won 6-2, 7-5. Hide Caption 145 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – France's Julien Benneteau argues with a referee about a line call during his first round match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis on May 27. Benneteau defeated Berankis 7-6(5), 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(5). Hide Caption 146 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Barbora Zahlavova Strycova of Czech Republic covers her face during a break in the match against Bojana Jovanovski of Serbia on May 27. Strycova lost to Jovanovski 6-3, 6-2. Hide Caption 147 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Angelique Kerber of Germany plays a backhand against Mona Barthel of Germany during day two of the French Open on May 27. Kerber won the match 7-6(6), 6-2. Hide Caption 148 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Nick Kyrgios of Australia serves to Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic on May 27. Kyrgios advances by winning 7-6(4), 7-6(8), 7-6(11). Hide Caption 149 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spain's Albert Ramos returns the ball to Poland's Jerzy Janowicz on May 27. Janowicz defeated Ramos 7-6(3), 7-5, 6-3. Hide Caption 150 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Maria Sharapova of Russia celebrates after beating Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan 6-2, 6-1 in the first round of the French Open on May 27. Hide Caption 151 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Spain's David Ferrer serves to Australia's Marinko Matosevic during the first round of the French Open on Sunday, May 26, in Paris. Ferrer won the match 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Hide Caption 152 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Puerto Rico's Monica Puig celebrates her win over Russia's Nadia Petrova on May 26 in Paris. Puig won 3-6, 7-5, 6-4. Hide Caption 153 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Petrova hits a backhand shot to Puig on May 26. Hide Caption 154 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Roger Federer of Switzerland serves against Pablo Carreno-Busta of Spain on May 26. Federer beat Correno-Busta 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. Hide Caption 155 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Carreno-Busta serves to Federer on May 26. Hide Caption 156 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Venus Williams hits a return to Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska on May 26. Radwanska beat Williams 7-6(5), 6-7(4), 6-4. Hide Caption 157 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Michael Llodra of France serves against Steve Darcis of Belgium on May 26. Llordra won 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4. Hide Caption 158 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Darcis makes a forehand swing against Llodra on May 26. Hide Caption 159 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Sara Errani of Italy serves against Arantxa Rus of Netherlands on May 26. Errani won 6-2, 6-1. Hide Caption 160 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Rus serves to Errani on May 26. Hide Caption 161 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Ana Ivanovic of Serbia plays against Petra Martic of Croatia on May 26. Ivonovic won 6-1, 3-6, 6-3. Hide Caption 162 of 164

Photos: The French Open: Best photos The French Open: Best photos – Martic returns a shot to Ivanovic on May 26. Hide Caption 163 of 164