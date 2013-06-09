Breaking News

    Record eighth French Open title for Nadal

    By Paul Gittings, CNN

    Updated 0931 GMT (1731 HKT) June 11, 2013

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning match point against David Ferrer of Spain during the men&#39;s singles final match of the French Open at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, on Sunday, June 9. Nadal won 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalRafael Nadal of Spain reacts after winning match point against David Ferrer of Spain during the men's singles final match of the French Open at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, on Sunday, June 9. Nadal won 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 17
    Nadal poses for photos with the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalNadal poses for photos with the Coupe des Mousquetaires trophy.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 17
    Nadal celebrates.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalNadal celebrates.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 17
    Nadal plays a forehand against Ferrer.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalNadal plays a forehand against Ferrer.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 17
    Nadal plays a forehand to Ferrer.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalNadal plays a forehand to Ferrer.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 17
    Ferrer serves to Nadal.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalFerrer serves to Nadal.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 17
    A protester runs onto the court with a lit flare during the match.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalA protester runs onto the court with a lit flare during the match.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 17
    Protesters light flares and unfurl a banner which calls for the French President Francois Hollande&#39;s resignation on the top of Court Suzanne Lenglen as Nadal and Ferrer compete.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalProtesters light flares and unfurl a banner which calls for the French President Francois Hollande's resignation on the top of Court Suzanne Lenglen as Nadal and Ferrer compete.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 17
    Ferrer returns a shot to Nadal.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalFerrer returns a shot to Nadal.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 17
    Nadal serves to Ferrer.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalNadal serves to Ferrer.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 17
    Nadal serves to Ferrer.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalNadal serves to Ferrer.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 17
    Ferrer plays a forehand to Nadal.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalFerrer plays a forehand to Nadal.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 17
    Ferrer returns a shot to Nadal.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalFerrer returns a shot to Nadal.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 17
    Nadal prepares to serve to Ferrer.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalNadal prepares to serve to Ferrer.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 17
    Nadal plays a backhand against Ferrer.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalNadal plays a backhand against Ferrer.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 17
    Ferrer plays a forehand against Nadal.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalFerrer plays a forehand against Nadal.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 17
    Nadal returns to Ferrer.
    Photos: Photos: The French Open: Men's singles final
    The French Open: Men's singles finalNadal returns to Ferrer.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 17
    14 french open 060917 french open 060915 french open 060916 french open 060908 french open 060913 french open 060910 french open 060911 french open 060909 french open 060912 french open 060901 french open 060902 french open 060903 french open 060904 french open 060905 french open 060906 french open 060907 french open 0609

    Story highlights

    • Rafael Nadal wins French Open for record eighth time
    • 6-3 6-2 6-3 victory over fourth seed and Spanish compatriot David Ferrer
    • Nadal winning his 12th grand slam title
    • Flare carrying protestor invades court in opposition to France's same sex marriage law
    Rafael Nadal raced to a record eighth French Open title Sunday with a straight sets 6-3 6-2 6-3 dismissal of fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in a final briefly interrupted by a protestor brandishing a lighted flare.
    Nadal was serving for the second set at 5-1 when a shirtless man with a white mask ran onto the Philippe Chatrier Court and came to within a few meters of Nadal.
    He was swiftly tackled by security staff -- Nadal shook the hand of one of them -- but when play continued red smoke was still billowing over the court.
    Perhaps shaken, Nadal dropped his service but quickly regained his composure to close out the set in the next game.
    Protesters aside, the weather looked the only other obstacle to another Nadal triumph at Roland Garros.
    Nadal clinches 8th French Open
    Nadal clinches 8th French Open

      JUST WATCHED

      Nadal clinches 8th French Open

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Nadal clinches 8th French Open 01:28
    Nadal wins 8th French Open title
    Nadal wins 8th French Open title

      JUST WATCHED

      Nadal wins 8th French Open title

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Nadal wins 8th French Open title 02:15
    Nadal challenger makes a splash
    Nadal challenger makes a splash

      JUST WATCHED

      Nadal challenger makes a splash

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Nadal challenger makes a splash 03:39
    Read: Nadal 'scared' by Paris protester
    Persistent drizzle was in evidence throughout the match, but the heavier rain held off long enough for the reigning champion to wrap up victory in two hours 16 minutes.
    It was his 12th grand slam title and particularly sweet after his prolonged eight-month absence from the game with a knee injury -- only returning to the ATP circuit in February.
    He also becomes the first man to win the same grand slam title eight times -- breaking out of a tie with Roger Federer and Pete Sampras, who have seven wins apiece at Wimbledon.
    Read: Serena battles to second French Open title
    Nadal's reputation as the "King of Clay" was further enhanced by his epic semifinal victory over No.1 Novak Djokovic, but his friend and long-time rival Ferrer was to prove stiff opposition despite the scoreline.
    The 31-year-old fourth seed briefly led in the first set after an early break, but Nadal was soon back on track and claimed two breaks of his own to take the advantage.
    The second set was more one-sided, Ferrer making his only gain against service after the protest.
    Clearly impatient to close out his victory, Nadal immediately broke at the start of the third, but in trying to press made mistakes to be broken back.
    He broke through again to take a 5-3 lead and duly served out comfortably for victory, falling back on to the clay in trademark fashion to celebrate after a whipped forehand winner on championship point.
    Relaxing with Rafa
    Relaxing with Rafa

      JUST WATCHED

      Relaxing with Rafa

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Relaxing with Rafa 01:39
    Rafael Nadal returns to the court
    Rafael Nadal returns to the court

      JUST WATCHED

      Rafael Nadal returns to the court

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Rafael Nadal returns to the court 06:19
    Navratilova talks Nadal&#39;s shock defeat
    Navratilova talks Nadal's shock defeat

      JUST WATCHED

      Navratilova talks Nadal's shock defeat

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Navratilova talks Nadal's shock defeat 02:41
    "It's one of the most special ones," said an emotional Nadal.
    Read: Nadal edges Djokovic in semifinal epic
    "In the last year I have had some low moments but without my family I would not have done this. Without my physio I could not have done this. I never realized something like this could happen for me."
    Ferrer, who was playing in his first grand slam final, conceded he had been up against an inspired opponent.
    "I enjoyed the two weeks here. I congratulate Rafa, he's the best," he said.
    "But I will try my best to have another chance to play in a final and win a grand slam. This tournament is very special to me."
    Nadal was presented with his trophy by Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt, who had been sitting in the VIP Box with Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio.
    Watch: Seles turns novelist
    Both had born close witness to the earlier court invasion, which appeared to be linked with a simultaneous incident on the nearby Suzanne Lenglen Court, where several protestors also lit flares and displayed banners opposed to France's same sex marriage legislation.
    Two people were also ushered from the main stadium court after holding up a signs opposing the measure, which was passed last month amid widespread opposition in France.
    It is 20 years since the infamous incident at a tournament in Hamburg when Monica Seles was stabbed in the back on court by Guenter Parche and did not return to tennis until 1995.
    The 2009 French final was also held up when a man ran on the court and tried to put a red hat on the eventual winner Roger Federer. He was tackled by security but only after jumping the net.