DNA tests reveal Prince William's Indian ancestry

As the first-born child to the late Princess Diana and the Prince of Wales and second in line to the British throne, Prince William has never been far from the public eye. Click through the gallery for a look back at every year of his life so far.
Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London with Prince William on June 22, 1982. A bulletin announced that the royal baby weighed 7 pounds, 1 1/2 ounces.
Prince William takes his first steps in public with his parents in the walled garden at Kensington Palace on December 14, 1983.
Accompanied by his nanny Barbara Barnes, Price William waves as he leaves St. Mary&#39;s Hospital after visiting his mother and his newborn brother, Prince Harry, on September 16, 1984.
From the balcony of Buckingham Palace, a young Prince William watches the Trooping of the Color in 1985 with Lady Gabriella Windsor, left, and Lady Zara Phillips.
Prince William waves from a carriage en route to the wedding of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson on July 23, 1986.
Wearing a regulation school uniform, Prince William waves to the press on his first day at Wetherby School on January 15, 1987.
In 1988, Prince Charles and Princess Diana visit Palma De Mallorca, Spain, with their two sons.
Prince William and Prince Harry ride bicycles with their parents in 1989 while on holiday in the Scilly Isles.
On a private beach in 1990, Prince William shovels sand onto his mother. Photos of the young prince with his adoring mother were common as media interest swelled.
Prince William and Prince Harry wave from the deck of the Royal Yacht Britannia in 1991.
Princess Diana and Prince William wait for Prince Harry after attending the annual Easter Sunday church service in 1992 at St. Georges Chapel inside Windsor Castle.
Prince William grimaces after riding Splash Mountain at Disney World&#39;s Magic Kindom in Florida. He was with friends of the royal family on a three-day vacation in 1993.
Accompanied by Prince William, Princess Diana arrives at Wimbledon before the start of the women&#39;s singles final in 1994.
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Prince Charles attend a service commemorating VJ Day outside Buckingham Palace in August 1995. The event was in honor of the day Japan surrendered to Allied forces, effectively ending World War II.
Prince Charles and Prince Harry, at left, stand for anthems as Prince William, right, looks around during the Wales-Scotland game in the 1996 Five Nations rugby championship.
At age 15, Prince William and his brother Harry, 12, bow their heads after their mother&#39;s funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 6, 1997. Princess Diana died in a car crash in Paris that August.
Prince William receives flowers from an adoring crowd in Vancouver on March 24, 1998. He was on a weeklong vacation with his father and brother, though they also made time for official engagements.
Britain&#39;s Queen Mother joins Prince Charles and his sons during an occasion marking her 99th birthday at her London residence in 1999.
Prince William hammers a log while helping construct walkways in a remote village in Chile during his Raleigh International expedition in 2000.
In 2001, Prince William, left, and Prince Harry take part in an exhibition polo match in Gloucestershire, England.
The royal family stand vigil besides the Queen Mother&#39;s coffin at Westminster Hall on April 8, 2002. Prince William, right, stands alongside Prince Harry, Princess Anne and Sophie of Wessex.
A London officeworker licks a first-class stamp that was issued to mark Prince William&#39;s 21st birthday in 2003. Commemorative coins were also minted for the occassion.
Prince William makes his water polo debut for the Scottish national universities squad in the annual Celtic Nations tournament in 2004.
In 2005, Prince William graduates from St. Andrews University in Scotland with a degree in geography.
Queen Elizabeth glances up at her grandson, right, as she inspects the parade at the Royal Military Academy in 2006. Prince William graduated as an Army officer and later went on to receive his Royal Air Force pilot&#39;s wings
Prince William and Prince Harry speak on stage with Sir Elton John, far left, during a concert they put on to celebrate Princess Diana on July 1, 2007. The event fell on what would have been their mother&#39;s 46th birthday and marked 10 years since her death.
Prince William sports a beard for the first time in public at a Christmas Day church service in 2008. He was clean-shaven by early January.
Prince William walks with a group of homeless people during a 2009 hike with Centrepoint, the United Kingdom&#39;s largest youth charity for the homeless. William became the patron of the organization in 2005.
During his first official overseas visit, Prince William is welcomed to Sydney with a traditional smoke ceremony by local Aboriginal elder Uncle Max in 2010.
After their wedding service, Prince William kisses his wife, Kate Middleton, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011.
Prince William throws a foam javelin as his wife, now the Duchess of Cambridge, stands at his side during a visit to Nottingham, England, on June 13, 2012. The couple were in the city as part of Queen Elizabeth II&#39;s diamond jubilee tour, marking the 60th anniversary of her accession to the throne.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge depart St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London with their newborn son on July 23, 2013. Prince George was born a day earlier, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Prince George and his parents celebrate his first birthday at a butterfly exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London on July 2.
Story highlights

  • Prince William is the direct descendant of an Indian woman, genetic ancestry company says
  • The prince's fourth great-grandmother was the daughter of Theodore Forbes
  • Forbes was Scottish merchant who worked in Surat, north of what is now Mumbai
  • Prince William's wife, Catherine, is expecting the couple's first child
Britain's royal family has long been taunted for its German roots, but now a more exotic lineage can be revealed after evidence emerged indicating that Prince William is the direct descendant of an Indian woman.
The Duke of Cambridge's maternal lineage was revealed on Friday by a genetic ancestry testing company, BritainsDNA, which carried out tests on the DNA of Princess Diana's two matrilineal cousins and compared them to a global database of samples.
Those tests reveal that the prince's fourth great-grandmother was the daughter of Eliza Kewark and Theodore Forbes (1788-1820), a Scottish merchant who worked in Surat, north of what is now Mumbai.
Kewark's mitochondrial DNA -- which is only passed on from mother to child -- was then passed down, the company says, through the couple's daughter and female descendants, one of whom, Frances Roche (1936-2004), married Earl Spencer and bore a daughter, Lady Diana Spencer, the prince's mother.
Jim Wilson, chief scientist at BritainsDNA, told CNN the discovery means "William probably has a very small amount (of Indian DNA), maybe half a percent will be of South Asian heritage."
"The mitochondrial DNA will not be passed on to the child of William and Kate," he added. "But because we also did some testing on the other DNA of his cousins, we could see that they had little bits of Indian DNA across their genome, so it's quite likely that William has a few other bits of Indian DNA, and he could well pass them on to the child."
Prince William's wife, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is expecting the couple's first child.
Buckingham Palace declined to comment.