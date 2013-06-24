Breaking News

Police make arrest in Alps killings

By Richard Allen Greene, CNN

Updated 1415 GMT (2215 HKT) June 24, 2013

A policeman stands outside the home of Saad and Ikbal al-Hilli in Claygate, in Surrey, south-east England, on September 14, 2012.
Story highlights

  • Three family members were shot and killed in the French Alps in September 2012
  • A French cyclist was also killed; two children survived
  • Police in the county of Surrey, outside of London, did not name the suspect
Police in England arrested a 54-year-old man Monday in connection with the execution-style killing of a family in the French Alps last year, they said.
Police in the county of Surrey, outside of London, did not name the man.
Two children survived the shootings of their mother, father and grandmother in September 2012.
Saad al-Hilli, his wife, Ikbal al-Hilli, and his mother-in-law were shot dead, along with a French cyclist.
September: Alps murder mystery
Zainab al-Hilli, 7 at the time, was shot and beaten but was rescued by a British cyclist who came upon the scene.
Her sister Zeena, 4 at the time, hid under her mother's body in the family car and survived physically unharmed.
Witness tells of stumbling across France murder scene