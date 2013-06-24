Police make arrest in Alps killings

Story highlights
- Three family members were shot and killed in the French Alps in September 2012
- A French cyclist was also killed; two children survived
- Police in the county of Surrey, outside of London, did not name the suspect
Police in England arrested a 54-year-old man Monday in connection with the execution-style killing of a family in the French Alps last year, they said.
Police in the county of Surrey, outside of London, did not name the man.
Two children survived the shootings of their mother, father and grandmother in September 2012.
Saad al-Hilli, his wife, Ikbal al-Hilli, and his mother-in-law were shot dead, along with a French cyclist.
Zainab al-Hilli, 7 at the time, was shot and beaten but was rescued by a British cyclist who came upon the scene.
Her sister Zeena, 4 at the time, hid under her mother's body in the family car and survived physically unharmed.