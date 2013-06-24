Police make arrest in Alps killings

Story highlights Three family members were shot and killed in the French Alps in September 2012

A French cyclist was also killed; two children survived

Police in the county of Surrey, outside of London, did not name the suspect

Police in England arrested a 54-year-old man Monday in connection with the execution-style killing of a family in the French Alps last year, they said.

Police in the county of Surrey, outside of London, did not name the man.

Saad al-Hilli, his wife, Ikbal al-Hilli, and his mother-in-law were shot dead, along with a French cyclist.

Zainab al-Hilli, 7 at the time, was shot and beaten but was rescued by a British cyclist who came upon the scene.