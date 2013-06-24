Baby in Spain found in drain hole; mom arrested

Story highlights Baby rescued by firefighters

A woman in Spain has arrested for attempted murder after her newborn baby was rescued by firefighters in drain hole of a building, the Interior Ministry said Monday.

The incident occurred Sunday in the Virgen del Carmen neighborhood of Alicante.

The baby was found with his umbilical cord attached and is in serious condition with forearm fractures. But his injuries are said to be non life-threatening.

Police believe the woman gave birth on Friday and tried to get rid of the baby by tossing it in a drain hole.

Firefighters were summoned when a neighbor thought he heard a cat's meow.

But responders soon realized the sounds were from the child. Police said the woman said she didn't want the baby and didn't have money for an abortion.