Inbee Park makes history at U.S. Women's Open; Wins for Casey and Haas

Story highlights Inbee Park clinches victory in U.S. Women's Open

Historick third win in three majors for South Korean

Paul Casey snaps victory drought with Irish Open win

Bill Haas storms to AT&T National triumph

South Korea's Inbee Park entered the golfing record books Sunday as she wrapped up a four-shot victory in the U.S. Women's Open at Sebonack.

It made it three out of three majors this season for the World No.1, matching the record of the legendary Babe Zaharias, who achieved the feat in 1950.

Park, who won the Kraft Nabisco Championship in April and the Wegmans LPGA Championship earlier this month, will be looking to complete the grand slam in the upcoming British Women's Open and the Evian Championship in France.

When Zaharias achieved her milestone only three majors were on the schedule.

Mickey Wright (1961) and Pat Bradley (1986) are the only other players in LPGA history to win three majors in a season.

The 24-year-old Park was always in control in testing last day conditions on the course in New York State.

She shot a two-over par 74 for an eight-under 280 aggregate. Fellow South Korean I.K. Kim matched her 74 to finish runner-up.

The remarkable Park was completing her sixth victory of the season and adding a second U.S. Open title to the crown she won back in 2008 at just 19.

On the men's European Tour, England's Paul Casey finished with a spectacular eagle to end a two-year victory drought by claiming the Irish Open at Carton House.

The Ryder Cup star was four back overnight but ripped through the field with a six-under 66 to finish three shots clear on 14-under-par.

England's Robert Rock shared second with third round leader Joost Luiten of the Netherlands.

Bill Haas also shot a 66 to win the AT&T National on the PGA Tour by three shots.

He finished on 12-under with Roberto Castro second after a 69.

Tiger Woods, whose foundation is a beneficiary of the tournament, sat out the event with a left elbow injury, but was on hand to congratulate Haas at the end.