Prince Harry now an Apache chopper commander

Photos: Harry serves in Afghanistan
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Prince Harry, or Capt. Wales as he is known in the British Army, wears a monocle gun sight as he sits in the front seat of an Apache helicopter on December 12, 2012. Harry was stationed at the British-controlled Camp Bastion in southern Afghanistan from September 2012 until January 2013.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry sits inside an Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion on October 31, 2012.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry runs from the VHR (very high readiness) tent to scramble his Apache helicopter with other pilots during a 12-hour shift at Camp Bastion on November 30, 2012.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry's crash helmet sits in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter on November 1, 2012.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry plays video games with fellow pilots Capt. Simon Beattie, left, and Sgt. James John.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry plays video games on November 03, 2012.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry enjoys a break playing video games with Capt. Simon Beattie, left, on November 3, 2012.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – An Apache helicopter, returning from a mission, lands at Camp Bastion as Harry watches on November 3, 2012.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry services an Apache helicopter on October 31, 2012.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry inspects an Apache helicopter on October 30, 2012.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry performs a preflight check on an Apache helicopter on January 11.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry climbs on board an Apache helicopter as part of a preflight check on December 12, 2012.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry performs a preflight check from inside the cockpit of an Apache helicopter on December 12, 2012.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry wears a Santa hat on December 12, 2012.
Prince Harry serves in Afghanistan – Harry shows a TV crew his sleeping area in the VHR tent while wearing a Santa hat on December 12, 2012.