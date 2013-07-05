Breaking News

Prince Harry now an Apache chopper commander

By Max Foster, CNN

Updated 1629 GMT (0029 HKT) July 5, 2013

Prince Harry prepares his Apache to go out on a mission
Prince Harry prepares his Apache to go out on a mission
Prince Harry has qualified as an Apache helicopter commander, the British Defence Ministry announced Friday.
Formally known as Capt. Harry Wales in the Army, the prince will continue with normal duties as an Apache pilot based at Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk, England.
The qualification is not a promotion, but follows a six-hour assessment of his skills.
Harry has served a co-pilot gunner in Afghanistan's Helmand province -- a southern region considered a Taliban heartland -- and flew on scores of missions with the trigger to rockets, missiles and a 30mm cannon at his fingertips.
Prince Harry, or Capt. Wales as he is known in the British Army, wears a monocle gun sight as he sits in the front seat of an Apache helicopter on December 12, 2012. Harry was stationed at the British-controlled Camp Bastion in southern Afghanistan from September 2012 until January 2013.
Prince Harry, or Capt. Wales as he is known in the British Army, wears a monocle gun sight as he sits in the front seat of an Apache helicopter on December 12, 2012. Harry was stationed at the British-controlled Camp Bastion in southern Afghanistan from September 2012 until January 2013.
Prince Harry, or Capt. Wales as he is known in the British Army, wears a monocle gun sight as he sits in the front seat of an Apache helicopter on December 12, 2012. Harry was stationed at the British-controlled Camp Bastion in southern Afghanistan from September 2012 until January 2013.
Harry sits inside an Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion on October 31, 2012.
Harry sits inside an Apache helicopter at Camp Bastion on October 31, 2012.
Harry runs from the VHR (very high readiness) tent to scramble his Apache helicopter with other pilots during a 12-hour shift at Camp Bastion on November 30, 2012.
Harry runs from the VHR (very high readiness) tent to scramble his Apache helicopter with other pilots during a 12-hour shift at Camp Bastion on November 30, 2012.
Harry's crash helmet sits in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter on November 1, 2012.
Harry's crash helmet sits in the cockpit of an Apache helicopter on November 1, 2012.
Harry plays video games with fellow pilots Capt. Simon Beattie, left, and Sgt. James John.
Harry plays video games with fellow pilots Capt. Simon Beattie, left, and Sgt. James John.
Harry plays video games on November 03, 2012.
Harry plays video games on November 03, 2012.
Harry enjoys a break playing video games with Capt. Simon Beattie, left, on November 3, 2012.
Harry enjoys a break playing video games with Capt. Simon Beattie, left, on November 3, 2012.
An Apache helicopter, returning from a mission, lands at Camp Bastion as Harry watches on November 3, 2012.
An Apache helicopter, returning from a mission, lands at Camp Bastion as Harry watches on November 3, 2012.
Harry services an Apache helicopter on October 31, 2012.
Harry services an Apache helicopter on October 31, 2012.
Harry inspects an Apache helicopter on October 30, 2012.
Harry inspects an Apache helicopter on October 30, 2012.
Harry performs a preflight check on an Apache helicopter on January 11.
Harry performs a preflight check on an Apache helicopter on January 11.
Harry climbs on board an Apache helicopter as part of a preflight check on December 12, 2012.
Harry climbs on board an Apache helicopter as part of a preflight check on December 12, 2012.
Harry performs a preflight check from inside the cockpit of an Apache helicopter on December 12, 2012.
Harry performs a preflight check from inside the cockpit of an Apache helicopter on December 12, 2012.
Harry wears a Santa hat on December 12, 2012.
Harry wears a Santa hat on December 12, 2012.
Harry shows a TV crew his sleeping area in the VHR tent while wearing a Santa hat on December 12, 2012.
Harry shows a TV crew his sleeping area in the VHR tent while wearing a Santa hat on December 12, 2012.
