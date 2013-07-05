Prince Harry now an Apache chopper commander

Prince Harry has qualified as an Apache helicopter commander, the British Defence Ministry announced Friday.

Formally known as Capt. Harry Wales in the Army, the prince will continue with normal duties as an Apache pilot based at Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk, England.

The qualification is not a promotion, but follows a six-hour assessment of his skills.

Harry has served a co-pilot gunner in Afghanistan's Helmand province -- a southern region considered a Taliban heartland -- and flew on scores of missions with the trigger to rockets, missiles and a 30mm cannon at his fingertips.