Breaking News

    Rose: The next King of Scotland?

    By Alex Thomas and James Masters, CNN

    Updated 0853 GMT (1653 HKT) August 2, 2013

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    British golfer Justin Rose captured the first major of his career at the U.S. Open
    British golfer Justin Rose captured the first major of his career at the U.S. Open

    Story highlights

    • Justin Rose is the current U.S. Open champion
    • Rose believes there is far less pressure on him than British tennis star Andy Murray
    • The 32-year-old is currently ranked third in the world
    • Englishman has always dreamed of winning the British Open
    Two men -- two champions -- two completely different worlds.
    But for Justin Rose that's the way he likes it.
    While Andy Murray has had to carry the weight of British expectation on his shoulders since he emerged as a talented teenager, Rose has been grateful to stay out of the limelight.
    The golfer witnessed Murray's dramatic Wimbledon victory over Novak Djokovic from the Centre Court's Royal Box just days after his own triumph -- a first major success at the U.S. Open.
    While Rose has been able to progress quietly since bursting onto the scene as a promising amateur in 1997, Murray has had to cope with constant media attention and an entire nation watching his every move.
    For Rose, those circumstances make Murray's triumph even more remarkable -- not that he envies the attention which goes with the Scot's success.
    Read: Rose wins U.S. Open
    Gary Player: Why I love horses
    Gary Player: Why I love horses

      JUST WATCHED

      Gary Player: Why I love horses

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Gary Player: Why I love horses 06:17
    Historic venue welcomes top golfers
    Historic venue welcomes top golfers

      JUST WATCHED

      Historic venue welcomes top golfers

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Historic venue welcomes top golfers 05:26
    A landmark vote in Scotland on Thursday will decide whether women will be allowed to enter the famous clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club as members.
    Photos:
    A landmark vote in Scotland on Thursday will decide whether women will be allowed to enter the famous clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club as members.
    Photos:
    Ancient ruling?A landmark vote in Scotland on Thursday will decide whether women will be allowed to enter the famous clubhouse of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club as members.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    Grace Belgravia, a cool and calm health and well-being haven for women in central London, bases its business model on single-gender membership.
    Photos:
    Female gracesGrace Belgravia, a cool and calm health and well-being haven for women in central London, bases its business model on single-gender membership.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    American Mildred Ella &quot;Babe&quot; Didrikson Zaharias was a pioneer in the women&#39;s golf game. She tried to enter the men&#39;s U.S. Open but was turned down because she was a woman. She did, however, make the cut in several PGA events.
    Photos:
    The pioneer BabeAmerican Mildred Ella "Babe" Didrikson Zaharias was a pioneer in the women's golf game. She tried to enter the men's U.S. Open but was turned down because she was a woman. She did, however, make the cut in several PGA events.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    Swede Annika Sorenstam made a splash on the women&#39;s tour as the most successful player in the women&#39;s game notching up 10 major titles
    Photos:
    Sorenstam a splashSwede Annika Sorenstam made a splash on the women's tour as the most successful player in the women's game notching up 10 major titles
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    Condoleezza Rice broke new ground for women in golf when Augusta invited the former U.S. Secretary of State and businesswoman Darla Moore to join the club as its first female members.
    Photos:
    Augusta busterCondoleezza Rice broke new ground for women in golf when Augusta invited the former U.S. Secretary of State and businesswoman Darla Moore to join the club as its first female members.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    There is an argument that mixed golf clubs are more social. In 1974, these golf fans got married at Sunningdale in England with champagne at every hole!
    Photos:
    Tee for two?There is an argument that mixed golf clubs are more social. In 1974, these golf fans got married at Sunningdale in England with champagne at every hole!
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    st andrews clubhousegrace belgravia interiorGolf ZahariasAnnika Sorenstam2rice augustagolf wedding
    "I think what he achieved captured the imagination so much," Rose told CNN.
    "If I was to go on and win the Open Championship then I think there would be some parallels to that but I'm not always the great British hope.
    "I'm now the highest ranked English or British player but there are a few of us. There's Rory, Luke Donald, G-Mac," added Rose, referring to Graeme McDowell. "I don't feel like I'm the only one which Andy is."
    Just as Murray's life will never be the same again following his Wimbledon triumph, Rose too must adapt to being a major winner and dealing with all the hype which surrounds such a feat.
    Since his victory at Merion, Rose has been on television screens across the world, had his picture splashed on the front cover of magazines and newspapers and appeared on countless talk shows.
    For a man who often likes to spend time in the background with his wife Kate and two small children, the hysteria created by his success has come as something as a surprise.
    The chance to get back on the golf course at Muirfield offers the chance for solace following a rollercoaster few weeks and Rose simply cannot wait.
    Read: Rose shares 'boyhood' dream' with late father
    "The Open has a special place in my heart," he said.
    "To win your home tournament is the one you dream of winning as a kid. It would be my favorite tournament to win. I'd be grateful to win any tournament really.
    "Winning in golf can be far and few between but to win this is what I dreamed of as a kid."
    Read: U.S. golf's new kid on the block
    It was as a kid that Rose first shot to prominence -- finishing fourth while still playing as an amateur at the 1998 Open at Royal Birkdale at the age of just 17.
    His dramatic chip at the 18th from 50 yards went down in Open folklore although Rose admits his memories of the incident are somewhat vague.
    "I've watched it and turned up the volume on the 18th to recreate the roar," he said.
    "I wish my memory was better. I went numb. It was a crazy way to finish and I don't think I could take it all in.
    "I was so young at the time. There was an embarrassed look up to the sky with me thinking, 'what have i just done?' tThat was my reaction with it.
    "I've always said that to surpass that achievement I'd have to go on and win the Open. Maybe winning the U.S. Open has done that but I have had a very special relationship with the Open.
    "Hopefully that will end up with the Claret Jug," added Rose, referring to the iconic Open trophy
    Read: Single-sex clubs? Not just for golfers
    Following his success at the Open back in 1998 where he finished one shot behind Tiger Woods and two off the leaders, Rose was expected to bloom.
    But after turning professional straight after his historic finish, Rose struggled badly, missing the cut in his first 21 events.
    Now, 15 years later, Rose has come through and finally realized the potential which so many saw in him as a skinny teenager.
    "I always believed in myself," he added.
    "I had to dig in and keep going. I was motivated by the fact I didn't want to be the one week wonder, the flash in the pan at the Open.
    "Golf is hard and has many aspects to it. It's as much a mental game as a physical one. I've probably had the talent for a long time and people tell you that you're good enough to do it but you have to truly believe it yourself.
    "And when you can truly believe yourself, that's when you can handle the pressure. In the past three or four years, I've developed a real deep rooted sense of belief.
    "There was some scar tissue I had to cut down. Missing those 21 cuts was a traumatic start to my professional career.
    "Then I had chances to win tournaments but didn't quite put them away and again confidence can be dented. It has been slow progress for me but I've got a good team around me.
    Tiny island boasts golf legacy
    Tiny island boasts golf legacy

      JUST WATCHED

      Tiny island boasts golf legacy

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Tiny island boasts golf legacy 04:27
    New golf course at St. Andrews
    New golf course at St. Andrews

      JUST WATCHED

      New golf course at St. Andrews

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    New golf course at St. Andrews 04:02
    Justin Rose looks skyward apparently in recognition of his deceased father after putting on the 18th hole to win the 113th U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club on June 16, in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    Justin Rose looks skyward apparently in recognition of his deceased father after putting on the 18th hole to win the 113th U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club on June 16, in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJustin Rose looks skyward apparently in recognition of his deceased father after putting on the 18th hole to win the 113th U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club on June 16, in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 57
    Phil Mickelson celebrates with caddie Jim Mackay after making a shot for eagle on the 10th hole par 4 during the final round on June 16.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosPhil Mickelson celebrates with caddie Jim Mackay after making a shot for eagle on the 10th hole par 4 during the final round on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 57
    Tiger Woods hits from the 5th tee during the fourth round on June 16.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods hits from the 5th tee during the fourth round on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 57
    Charl Schwartzel and Steve Stricker examine the green during the final round.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosCharl Schwartzel and Steve Stricker examine the green during the final round.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 57
    Billy Horschel hits his second shot on the 15th hole on June 16.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosBilly Horschel hits his second shot on the 15th hole on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 57
    Jason Day reacts to his missed putt for birdie on the 15th hole on June 16.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJason Day reacts to his missed putt for birdie on the 15th hole on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 57
    Luke Donald climbs up a bank after hitting out of a water hazard at the 4th hole on June 16.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosLuke Donald climbs up a bank after hitting out of a water hazard at the 4th hole on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 57
    Justin Rose hits an approach shot on the fourth hole on June 16.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJustin Rose hits an approach shot on the fourth hole on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 57
    Ian Poulter hits his third shot on the 10th hole during the final round on June 16.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosIan Poulter hits his third shot on the 10th hole during the final round on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 57
    Rory McIlroy hits his second shot on the second hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosRory McIlroy hits his second shot on the second hole.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 57
    Hideki Matsuyama of Japan talks with caddie Daisuke Shindo on the first hole on June 16.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosHideki Matsuyama of Japan talks with caddie Daisuke Shindo on the first hole on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 57
    The names of Phil Mickelson of the United States, Hunter Mahan of the United States, Steve Stricker of the United States and Charl Schwartzel of South Africa are seen on a leaderboard during the final round on June 16.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosThe names of Phil Mickelson of the United States, Hunter Mahan of the United States, Steve Stricker of the United States and Charl Schwartzel of South Africa are seen on a leaderboard during the final round on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 57
    A gallery of fans follows Tiger Woods and Matt Bettencourt of the United States near the second hole during the final round on June 16.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosA gallery of fans follows Tiger Woods and Matt Bettencourt of the United States near the second hole during the final round on June 16.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 57
    Phil Mickelson reacts on the 18th green during round three of the 113th U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club on Saturday, June 15, in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosPhil Mickelson reacts on the 18th green during round three of the 113th U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club on Saturday, June 15, in Ardmore, Pennsylvania.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 57
    Hunter Mahan hits his second shot on the 14th hole.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosHunter Mahan hits his second shot on the 14th hole.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 57
    A groundhog is seen along the sixth fairway on June 15.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosA groundhog is seen along the sixth fairway on June 15.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 57
    Tiger Woods of the United States putts on the ninth green on June 15.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods of the United States putts on the ninth green on June 15.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 57
    Justin Rose plans the next shot near the 17th green on June 15.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJustin Rose plans the next shot near the 17th green on June 15.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 57
    Steve Stricker drives from the fifth tee on June 15.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosSteve Stricker drives from the fifth tee on June 15.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 57
    Charley Hoffman dries his feet after chipping to the fourth green from a creek during the third round on June 15.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosCharley Hoffman dries his feet after chipping to the fourth green from a creek during the third round on June 15.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 57
    John Senden of Australia putts on the ninth hole on June 15.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJohn Senden of Australia putts on the ninth hole on June 15.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 57
    Luke Donald hits a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during round three on June 15.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosLuke Donald hits a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during round three on June 15.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 57
    Cheng-Tsung Pan of Chinese Taipei hits his second shot on the 16th hole during a continuation of round two on June 15.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosCheng-Tsung Pan of Chinese Taipei hits his second shot on the 16th hole during a continuation of round two on June 15.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 57
    A caddie rakes a bunker at the 10th hole on June 15.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosA caddie rakes a bunker at the 10th hole on June 15.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 57
    Sergio Garcia of Spain places a ball on the 17th green on June 15.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosSergio Garcia of Spain places a ball on the 17th green on June 15.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 57
    Ian Poulter of England waits to putt on the 18th green on June 15.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosIan Poulter of England waits to putt on the 18th green on June 15.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 57
    Phil Mickelson of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during round two of the 113th U.S. Open on Friday, June 14.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosPhil Mickelson of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during round two of the 113th U.S. Open on Friday, June 14.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 57
    Mickelson smiles as he walks off the 11th tee during round two on June 14.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMickelson smiles as he walks off the 11th tee during round two on June 14.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 57
    Justin Rose of England lines up a putt on the second green during round two on June 14.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJustin Rose of England lines up a putt on the second green during round two on June 14.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 57
    Steve Stricker of the United States hits his second shot on hole two on June 14.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosSteve Stricker of the United States hits his second shot on hole two on June 14.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 57
    Tiger Woods of the United States hits a chip shot on the eighth hole during round two.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods of the United States hits a chip shot on the eighth hole during round two.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 57
    Woods misses a putt for birdie on the ninth hole on June 14.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosWoods misses a putt for birdie on the ninth hole on June 14.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 57
    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Woods walk up the 10th hole during round two on June 14.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosRory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Woods walk up the 10th hole during round two on June 14.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 57
    Bubba Watson of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole during round two on June 14.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosBubba Watson of the United States hits his tee shot on the second hole during round two on June 14.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 57
    Billy Horschel of the United States waits on the 16th tee with caddie Micah Fugitt during round two on June 14.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosBilly Horschel of the United States waits on the 16th tee with caddie Micah Fugitt during round two on June 14.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 57
    Mathew Goggin of Australia hits his second shot on the first hole during a continuation of the first round on June 14. Rain delayed the round on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosMathew Goggin of Australia hits his second shot on the first hole during a continuation of the first round on June 14. Rain delayed the round on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 57
    Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits from a bunker on the 15th hole on June 14.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosRory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits from a bunker on the 15th hole on June 14.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 57
    Luke Donald of England walks with caddie John McLaren on the 17th hole on June 14.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosLuke Donald of England walks with caddie John McLaren on the 17th hole on June 14.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 57
    Tiger Woods of the United States putts on the 14th hole on June 14.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosTiger Woods of the United States putts on the 14th hole on June 14.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 57
    Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain hits his second shot on the 17th hole on June 14.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJose Maria Olazabal of Spain hits his second shot on the 17th hole on June 14.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 57
    England&#39;s Ian Poulter tees off at the second hole during the first round on Thursday, June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosEngland's Ian Poulter tees off at the second hole during the first round on Thursday, June 13.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 57
    Roger Tambellini of the United States hits his second shot from a bunker on the first hole on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosRoger Tambellini of the United States hits his second shot from a bunker on the first hole on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 57
    Bill Haas of the United States ponders a putt on the 10th hole on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosBill Haas of the United States ponders a putt on the 10th hole on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 57
    Ryan Yip of Canada hits his second shot out of a bunker on the 10th hole on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosRyan Yip of Canada hits his second shot out of a bunker on the 10th hole on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 57
    On the fourth hole, Aaron Baddeley of Australia tees off on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosOn the fourth hole, Aaron Baddeley of Australia tees off on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    45 of 57
    Lucas Glover of the United States tees off on the 11th hole on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosLucas Glover of the United States tees off on the 11th hole on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 57
    The gallery takes in the U.S. Open from the 17th hole at Merion Golf Club on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosThe gallery takes in the U.S. Open from the 17th hole at Merion Golf Club on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 57
    Steve Stricker of the United States tees off on the 13th hole on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosSteve Stricker of the United States tees off on the 13th hole on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 57
    Rain begins to fall and play is suspended on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosRain begins to fall and play is suspended on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 57
    A man looks out over the 18th hole after play was suspended during a storm on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosA man looks out over the 18th hole after play was suspended during a storm on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    50 of 57
    People traverse the 18th fairway during a weather delay on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosPeople traverse the 18th fairway during a weather delay on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    51 of 57
    Jason Day of Australia, Rickie Fowler of the United States and Matteo Manassero of Italy play on the 17th green on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosJason Day of Australia, Rickie Fowler of the United States and Matteo Manassero of Italy play on the 17th green on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    52 of 57
    Scott Stallings of the U.S. shoots from a bunker on the 15th hole on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosScott Stallings of the U.S. shoots from a bunker on the 15th hole on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    53 of 57
    On the 17th hole, Padraig Harrington of Ireland makes his second shot on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosOn the 17th hole, Padraig Harrington of Ireland makes his second shot on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    54 of 57
    Cheng-Tsung Pan of Taiwan tees off on the 11th hole during on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosCheng-Tsung Pan of Taiwan tees off on the 11th hole during on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    55 of 57
    Dustin Johnson of the U.S. tees off on the 18th hole on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosDustin Johnson of the U.S. tees off on the 18th hole on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    56 of 57
    Phil Mickelson of the U.S. watches his shot from the tee of the second hole on June 13.
    Photos: U.S. Open: The best photos
    U.S. Open: The best photosPhil Mickelson of the U.S. watches his shot from the tee of the second hole on June 13.
    Hide Caption
    57 of 57
    09 us open sunday01 us open sunday08 us open sunday02 us open 03 us open sun04 us open sun05 us open sun06 us open sun07 us open sunday01 us open 061602 us open 061603 us open 061604 us open 061602 u.s. open 061501 u.s. open 06503 u.s. open 061504 u.s. open 061505 u.s. open 061506 u.s. open 061507 u.s. open 061508 u.s. open 061509 u.s. open 061501 us open 061502 us open 061503 us open 061504 us open 061513 us open 061414 us open 061411 us open 061412 us open 061407 us open 061408 us open 061410 us open 061406 us open 061409 us open 061401 us open 061402 us open 061403 us open 061404 us open 061405 us open 061401 us open 061302 us open 060103 us open 060104 us open 060105 us open 061306 us open 060107 us open 061308 us open 061309 us open 061310 us open 061311 us open 061313 us open 061314 us open 061316 us open 061317 us open 061318 us open 061319 us open 0613
    "They keep me on track and together we'll put a good game plan."
    Read: Mickelson ends 20-year drought in Europe
    With one major title under his belt, Rose will now turn his attention to lifting the Claret Jug and fulfilling a childhood dream.
    Ranked third in the world below Woods and McIlroy, Rose believes he is finally ready to compete for another major title.
    "Winning at Merion has given me a tremendous amount of confidence," added Rose.
    "You hope you're good enough to win a major, you think you're good enough to win a major but it's not until you do it that you know you're good enough to win a major.
    "You never know how you're going to handle the moment. I always knew I would create chances to win but there have been great players before me that have had chances that have never been able to quite put it away.
    "I feel fortunate to have that monkey off my back. I feel like I've only been ready to win majors in the past year or two. Hopefully now I've now got five to 10 years of good golf left in me. Hopefully I can draw upon that experience in a similar situation."