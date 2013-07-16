Hingis comes out of retirement for WTA event; Serena returns with win

Story highlights Martina Hingis returns to competitive action on WTA Tour

32-year-old to partner Daniel Hantuchova in doubles at event in California

Hall of Famer retired for second time in 2007

Serena Williams wins first match since surprise Wimbledon defeat

Five-time grand slam singles winner Martina Hingis is to make a return to the WTA Tour later this month in a tournament in the United States.

The 32-year-old Swiss officially retired for the second time back in 2007, but has entered the doubles at the Southern California Open in Carlsbad, partnering Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia.

Hingis, who was inducted into the International Tennis Hall Of Fame in Newport last weekend, is looking forward to returning to the fray at the tournament, which begins on July 27.

"I feel in good shape at the moment after playing World Team Tennis," she told the official WTA website.

"My competitive spirit is still very much alive and I love being out on court."

Hingis, who also won nine grand slam doubles titles in a glittering career, teamed up with Hantuchova in the final three events she played in her first comeback.

"We are honored to have such a great champion choose to make the Southern California Open her first tournament back on tour," said tournament director Alastair Garland.

Hingis cut short that comeback when it was revealed she had tested positive for a metabolite of cocaine after her third round loss at Wimbledon six years ago.

She maintained her innocence, but was banned for two years by the International Tennis Federation.

Hingis first burst on to the scene in 1996 by pairing with Helena Sukova to win a grand slam doubles title while only 15 years of age.

The following year she became the youngest ever grand slam singles winner at 16 years three months in the Australian Open before becoming the youngest World No.1 in history.

Injuries forced her first retirement in 2002 before she returned four years later, but without recapturing her former dominance.

There is no indication if Hingis will extend her second comeback to singles competition, but has been successful with Washington Kastles in team tennis.

If she does decide to go down that route, Hingis will find that one of her former arch rivals Serena Williams is still in formidable form.

The World No.1 suffered a shock defeat at Wimbledon to Sabine Lisicki , but returned to competitive action Tuesday with a straights sets dismissal of Sesil Karatantcheva at the Bastad Open in Sweden.

Williams won 6-1 6-2 in the clay court event, extending her record for the year to 47-3, and delighting a packed center court crowd.

"I definitely didn't expect that. I walked out and I felt honored. That's one of the reasons I love to play, to come to countries I've never been to and play in front of a packed stadium. It's just great," she told the official WTA website.

Williams will next play Anna Tatishvili of Georgia, who beat Swiss wildcard and junior Wimbledon champion Belinda Bencic 2-6 6-4 6-4.