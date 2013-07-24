What's your pin? Fans to choose course setup for PGA Championship

Story highlights Golf fans given chance to have direct role in course setup at Oak Hill Country Club

Golf fans from around the world will have a chance to make history at next month's PGA Championship with just a click of a button.

Fans have been given the unique opportunity to design part of the course setup by deciding just where to place the pin on the par-three 15th at Oak Hill Country Club, Rochester, New York.

An online poll offers four different positions for the pin on the 181-yard hole, which is downhill with a narrow green, surrounded by water and two bunkers.

The "PGA Championship Pick the Hole Location Challenge" is hosted by Jack Nicklaus, who won the final of his five PGA championships at Oakhill in 1980.

"The chance for golf fans to interact with the PGA Championship and play a role in shaping the outcome of the final round fascinates me," Nicklaus told the PGA's official website

"It's like being able to call the shots during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. In addition to playing a key role in the outcome of the Championship, golf fans can learn many aspects of on-course strategy, as the PGA of America and I present educational videos to enhance their golf experience.

"I believe this new concept will serve as an exciting hands-on learning experience for golf fans and I'm happy to be involved."

Voting finishes on August 10 -- the day before Rory McIlroy begins the defense of his title.

PGA President Ted Bishop believes the social media interaction will help boost the profile of golf's final major of the season.

"The PGA of America is delighted to present this innovative opportunity, as we believe this is the first time that consumers have been able to make a direct and significant impact on a global sports arena," said Bishop.

"We are honored that the legendary Jack Nicklaus will lead fans as their host and teacher in understanding the nuances that the greatest players in golf consider and think about regarding course setup and hole locations -- and the effect their selection will have on the eventual outcome of the 95th PGA Championship."

Meanwhile, England's Lee Westwood will hope to finally break his major duck at Oak Hill after squandering a glorious opportunity a the Open Championship.

Westwood threw away a two-shot lead at Muirfield allowing Phil Mickelson to roar up the leaderboard and snatch victory.

"Obviously, I was a little bit disappointed not to play well on the last day and to win the Open Championship, but as a golfer, you have to take the positives out whenever you can," he told reporters.

"You don't win very often and it was a top-three (finish) in another major championship. I didn't feel like I had my best game but I still had a two-shot lead going into the final round, so that's a positive."