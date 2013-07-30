Breaking News

Mourners pay tribute to Italy bus crash victims

From Livia Borghese, for CNN

Updated 1707 GMT (0107 HKT) July 30, 2013

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A man pays tribute to the victims of a deadly bus crash during a funeral service in Pozzuoli, Italy, near Naples on Tuesday, July 30. A tour bus plunged off a bridge on its way back from visiting a Catholic shrine on Sunday, July 28, killing 38 people.
Photos: Photos: Mourning for Italian victims
Mourning for victims of Italian bus crashA man pays tribute to the victims of a deadly bus crash during a funeral service in Pozzuoli, Italy, near Naples on Tuesday, July 30. A tour bus plunged off a bridge on its way back from visiting a Catholic shrine on Sunday, July 28, killing 38 people.
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Gennaro Pascarella, the local bishop, addresses the funeral in Pozzuoli on July 30.
Photos: Photos: Mourning for Italian victims
Mourning for victims of Italian bus crashGennaro Pascarella, the local bishop, addresses the funeral in Pozzuoli on July 30.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Political leaders attend the funeral in Pozzuoli on July 30.
Photos: Photos: Mourning for Italian victims
Mourning for victims of Italian bus crashPolitical leaders attend the funeral in Pozzuoli on July 30.
Hide Caption
3 of 10
A distraught woman holds a picture of a crash victim at the funeral July 30.
Photos: Photos: Mourning for Italian victims
Mourning for victims of Italian bus crashA distraught woman holds a picture of a crash victim at the funeral July 30.
Hide Caption
4 of 10
A crowd follows the hearses July 30.
Photos: Photos: Mourning for Italian victims
Mourning for victims of Italian bus crashA crowd follows the hearses July 30.
Hide Caption
5 of 10
An estimated 5,000 people turned out for the Pozzuoli funeral, held in a sports arena, a police official says.
Photos: Photos: Mourning for Italian victims
Mourning for victims of Italian bus crashAn estimated 5,000 people turned out for the Pozzuoli funeral, held in a sports arena, a police official says.
Hide Caption
6 of 10
People honor the crash victims on Monday, July 29.
Photos: Photos: Mourning for Italian victims
Mourning for victims of Italian bus crashPeople honor the crash victims on Monday, July 29.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Relatives of a victim kiss a coffin on July 29 near a morgue in Monteforte Irpino.
Photos: Photos: Mourning for Italian victims
Mourning for victims of Italian bus crashRelatives of a victim kiss a coffin on July 29 near a morgue in Monteforte Irpino.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Coffins get carried out of the morgue in Monteforte Irpino on July 29.
Photos: Photos: Mourning for Italian victims
Mourning for victims of Italian bus crashCoffins get carried out of the morgue in Monteforte Irpino on July 29.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
A woman is among the mourners in Pozzuoli on July 29.
Photos: Photos: Mourning for Italian victims
Mourning for victims of Italian bus crashA woman is among the mourners in Pozzuoli on July 29.
Hide Caption
10 of 10
01 italy bus funerals 0730 RESTRICTED02 italy bus funerals 073003 italy bus funerals 073004 italy bus funerals 073005 italy bus funerals06 italy bus funerals 073007 italy bus funerals 073009 italy bus funerals 073010 italy bus funerals 073011 italy bus funerals

Story highlights

  • Investigations are focused on the bus driver, the chief prosecutor says
  • Some 5,000 mourners attend the funeral of 38 people killed in the bus crash -- police
  • Prime Minister Enrico Letta is among those at the service in Pozzuoli
  • The bus plunged off a bridge as it returned from a weekend visit to a Catholic shrine
Thousands of mourners gathered in southern Italy on Tuesday for the funeral of 38 people killed when their bus plunged off a bridge as it returned from a visit to a Catholic shrine.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta was among those who attended the service in the village of Pozzuoli, near Naples.
He said on Twitter that Tuesday would be a national day of mourning for the victims.
An estimated 5,000 people turned out for the funeral, held in a sports arena, a spokeswoman for the Naples police said.
The bus was traveling east of Naples in Avellino province when it crashed late Sunday. The passengers had participated in a weekend pilgrimage to the Padre Pio shrine in Pietrelcina.
Rosario Cantelmo, the Avellino prosecutor who is coordinating the investigation, told CNN that the bus driver -- who was among those killed -- is the focus of inquiries.
An autopsy on the driver's body should be completed in the coming days, Cantelmo said.
Andrea Regione, a photographer for the Corriere dell'Irpinia newspaper, told CNN that the bus went off a bridge and fell roughly 30 meters (almost 100 feet) into a heavily wooded area below.
How safe is that bus?
How safe is that bus?

    JUST WATCHED

    How safe is that bus?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How safe is that bus? 02:35
What caused fatal Italian bus crash?
What caused fatal Italian bus crash?

    JUST WATCHED

    What caused fatal Italian bus crash?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

What caused fatal Italian bus crash? 01:46
Photos from the scene showed a broken guardrail and the bus lying on its side.
Avellino police official Pasquale Picone said the bus struck 11 cars on the road before falling off the bridge, leading police to suspect the bus had brake problems. But the exact cause of the accident remains unknown.
The funeral in Pozzuoli comes only a day after a somber memorial Mass in Spain for 79 victims of last week's train crash outside Santiago de Compostela.