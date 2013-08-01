Germany asks Justin Bieber to pay costs of caring for his monkey

Story highlights German authorities ask Justin Bieber to pay nearly $8,000 for the care of his monkey

German authorities have asked pop star Justin Bieber to hand over nearly $8,000 for the costs of caring for the capuchin monkey he left behind in Munich after bringing it on tour without the right paperwork.

The bill covers the cost of vaccinations, accommodation and transport for the monkey, known as Mally, which is now being cared for at a zoo in northern Germany.

Customs officials posted a public notice of the bill after failing to get a response from Bieber at the address he gave to customs officials, said Martin Brandlhuber, a customs spokesman at Munich's airport.

In light of that, German authorities have followed the applicable laws and made the claim publicly known, he said.

Bieber must pay up the next time he comes to Germany or risk being denied entry, Brandlhuber said.

If he is unable to pay cash, then customs officials could confiscate other property to meet the claim, Brandlhuber said. Alternatively, Bieber could be denied entry and be required to provide a valid address.

The young monkey was taken to a Munich animal shelter after it was confiscated at the end of March as Bieber arrived in Germany on a European tour.

Mally was transferred to the Serengeti Park in Hodenhagen, near Hanover, in June after spending several weeks in quarantine.

Bieber had until May 7 to present the paperwork to reclaim his pet but failed to do so, zoo spokeswoman Juliane Gunkel said last month.

As a result, Mally is now the property of the German government, and the Serengeti Park is acting as the caretaker. The park was picked because it is the only zoo in Germany that has a family of capuchins for Mally to join.

Bieber's representatives declined to comment at the time the animal was confiscated.