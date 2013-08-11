Nadal still perfect on hard courts this year after Rogers Cup win

Story highlights Rafael Nadal beats Milos Raonic to win the Masters Series Rogers Cup in Montreal

Nadal improves to 10-0 on hard courts this year after also winning in Indian Wells

Raonic was bidding to become the first Canadian to capture the event in the Open era

Serena Williams thumps Sorana Cirstea to win the women's Rogers Cup in Toronto

Rafael Nadal might not like playing on hard courts because they affect his knees but he hasn't lost a match on the surface this year.

The Spaniard improved to 10-0 on hard courts in 2013 after brushing aside home favorite Milos Raonic 6-2 6-2 in the final of the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday.

With the U.S. Open two weeks away, Nadal is sure to like his form although he is scheduled to play the Cincinnati Masters first -- he has never reached the final in Ohio.

A confident Nadal, though, is difficult to stop and the 12-time grand slam champion was surging after he topped world No. 1 Novak Djokovic in a thrilling three-set semifinal Saturday.

It was his first hard-court victory over Djokovic in three years.

The final wasn't as dramatic.

Nadal broke the big-serving Raonic twice in the first set and once more early in the second to take control.

He then saved three break points at 2-1 in the second -- and Raonic didn't get another chance.

Nadal picked up his record-extending 25th Masters title and third in Canada.

JUST WATCHED Nadal clinches 8th French Open Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Nadal clinches 8th French Open 01:28

JUST WATCHED Nadal wins 8th French Open title Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Nadal wins 8th French Open title 02:15

JUST WATCHED Maharajas play host Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Maharajas play host 06:24

Raonic fell to 0-4 against Nadal and failed in his bid to become Canada's first winner of the event in the Open era.

He will be happy with his week, however. Raonic moves into the top 10, a first for a Canadian in men's singles, and ended his recent slump.

He advanced to the final while battling a neck injury that affected his serving.

Williams crushes Cirstea

At the women's Rogers Cup in Toronto, world No. 1 Serena Williams thumped unseeded Romanian Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-0 in just over an hour to win her 54th career title.

She moves into sole possession of ninth spot on the all-time list, ahead of Monica Seles.

The hard-hitting Cirstea had upended grand slam winners Li Na and Petra Kvitova and former top-ranked players Jelena Jankovic and Caroline Wozniacki en route to landing in the most prestigious final of her career.

"I know she's so capable of winning big matches," Williams was quoted as saying by AFP. "And she's had so many big upsets this week.

"I didn't want to be another casualty."

Like Nadal, Williams suffered an unexpected loss at Wimbledon. She was downed by eventual finalist Sabine Lisicki in the fourth round.

She is the defending champion in New York but first will be in Cincinnati, too.