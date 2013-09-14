Van Persie and Rooney seal first home win for Moyes

Story highlights David Moyes secures first home win as Man Utd beat Crystal Palace 2-0

Alex Ferguson achieved it on his Old Trafford debut but David Moyes has had to wait a little longer.

After a mixed start to the Premier League season (win/draw/loss) and a vaguely farcical conclusion to the transfer window , United's new boss can now quietly rejoice after his first home win.

A win was always on the cards. Their opponents -- Premier League new boys Crystal Palace -- last won a league fixture at the "Theatre of Dreams" way back in 1989. And United hadn't lost to a newly-promoted side on home soil for 12 years.

The first of United's two goals came courtesy of a controversial penalty awarded on the stroke of half time when Kagisho Dikgacoi was adjudged to have brought down Ashley Young.

The South African midfielder was giving his marching orders by the referee before Robin van Persie calmly converted the spot kick.

Ten-men Palace did well to deny United more goals for most of the second half, but a decisive second eventually came courtesy of a Wayne Rooney free-kick nine minutes from the end.

The English striker, who returned to action after gashing his forehead in training late last month, fired home from 25 yards to ensure all three points for Moyes' team.

"Like any manager, to win a game, there's always an element of relief. I'm pleased to get the first win out of the way," Moyes said.

"I think if we had lost I don't think I'd have been talking to much about it, but we won today ..."

The victory comes ahead of a vital week for the new manager. Moyes takes charge of United in the Champions League for the first time on Tuesday against Bayer Leverkusen before traveling across town to play Manchester City the following Sunday.

Manuel Pellegrini's City side, who have also made a stuttering start to the season, dropped points against Stoke City on Saturday playing out a goalless draw at the Britannia Stadium.

Mourinho blues

Jose Mourinho tasted league defeat for the first time since returning to Stamford Bridge in the summer as Everton recorded a famous 1-0 win over the Blues at Goodison Park.

Steven Naismith headed in from close range moments before halftime to give the Toffees the lead which they held despite a second-half onslaught from a Chelsea side that included new signing Samuel Eto'o.

Roberto Martinez's first league win as Everton manager lifts the Merseysiders up to ninth in the table while Chelsea drop to sixth.

Elsewhere, Mesut Ozil made his first appearance for Arsenal since moving from Real Madrid for £42.2 million ($67 million).

The German international helped the Gunners to a 3-1 win against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Olivier Giroud opened the scoring in the 11th minute before a Craig Gardner penalty put the home side level three minutes after the break.

But two goals in ten minutes from Aaron Ramsey saw Arsene Wenger's side seal their third league win on the trot.

Tottenham Hotspur were also comfortable winners on Saturday beating Norwich City 2-0 at White Hart Lane.

Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Spurs fans something to cheer about in the post-Bale era. The Icelandic international scored in each half to give Andre Villas Boas his third win in four league matches.

Newcastle United recorded a second consecutive win with a 2-1 away to Aston Villa while the games between Hull City and Cardiff City and Fulham and West Bromwich Albion both ended in 1-1 draws.

Southampton entertain West Ham United on Sunday. Liverpool will look to maintain their 100% record when they travel to Swansea on Monday evening.