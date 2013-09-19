    Arthur Ashe: US sport's greatest Black icon?

    By Paul Gittings, CNN

    Updated 1439 GMT (2239 HKT) June 20, 2022

    Arthur Ashe hits a shot at Wimbledon in 1969.
    Ashe, far right, shakes hands with opponents at the Eastern Junior Tennis Championships in 1959. Ashe was born in Richmond, Virginia, in 1943 and began playing tennis at an early age. He first tested his skills on a Blacks-only playground in the city.
    Ashe plays at Wimbledon in 1964. A year earlier, he won the NCAA title at UCLA and became the first African American to represent the United States in the Davis Cup.
    Ashe signs autographs for children in 1965.
    Ashe is interviewed by reporters at the US National Championships, now known as the US Open, in 1965.
    After graduating from UCLA, Ashe spent three years in the US Army. He continued to play in tennis tournaments during this time.