Christening date set for royal baby Prince George

By Max Foster and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 1543 GMT (2343 HKT) September 27, 2013

Prince George takes his first steps in public as his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds his hand Sunday, June 15, at a charity polo event in Cirencester, England.
Prince William and Catherine with Prince George appear in a family portrait at Kensington Palace in March.
Prince William and Catherine leave with their son after the baby&#39;s christening in London on October 23. At right is the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.
Catherine carries her son after his christening.
The couple poses with Prince George in early August at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, England.
The family is seen in August along with Tilly, left, a Middleton family pet, and Lupo, the couple&#39;s cocker spaniel.
The Duke and Duchess depart St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London with their newborn son on July 23. The boy was born at 4:24 p.m. a day earlier, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Catherine holds the baby outside the hospital for the public&#39;s first view.
The new parents stand in front of the Lindo Wing of the hospital.
A Kensington Palace spokesman said, &quot;Mother, son and father are all doing well this morning.&quot;
Catherine hands the baby off to William.
&quot;He&#39;s got her looks, thankfully,&quot; William said.
&quot;It&#39;s very special,&quot; William said after the baby&#39;s birth. The prince had already changed his son&#39;s first diaper, the couple told reporters.
The new parents leave the hospital with William carrying the boy out in a car seat and installing him in the back of a black SUV.
The newborn sits in his car seat for the ride home.
Prince William gets ready to depart St. Mary&#39;s Hospital.
Catherine waves to the crowd gathered outside the hospital.
Well-wishers see the royal couple off after getting a glimpse of the newest heir to the British throne.
Story highlights

  • Prince George will be christened on October 23 at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace
  • The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate at the christening
  • Prince George has not been seen in public since he left the hospital in July
Prince George will be christened on October 23 at the Chapel Royal, St. James's Palace, his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, announced Friday.
The christening will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.
Prince George was born July 22 in London.
His parents, Prince William and Catherine, have kept him out of the public eye since he left the hospital a day later.
Media crews from around the world had spent days camped outside the hospital waiting to see the royal baby, who is the great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II.
The world got its first glimpse of George since then in family photographs released last month. They were taken by Catherine's father, Michael Middleton, in the garden of his Berkshire home.
The baby is third in line for the throne now occupied by the queen. Her son, Charles, would succeed her, followed by his oldest son, William.
