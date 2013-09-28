Masters Golf Tournament Fast Facts

April 2-8, 2018 - The Masters tournament is scheduled to take place.

Spain's Sergio Garcia defeats Englishman Justin Rose in a sudden death playoff to win the 81st Masters and claim his first major.

Other Facts:

Par at Augusta National is 72 and the course is 7,435 yards.

Mark O'Meara played in 15 Masters before he won in 1998. The average number of attempts before a victory is six.

Tiger Woods is the youngest player ever to win the Masters. (21 years, 3 months and 14 days old)

The winner is presented with a green blazer. He can wear the "Green Jacket" home, but must return it to the club the next year.

Timeline:

January 1933 - The Augusta National Golf Club formally opens in Augusta, Georgia, after being founded by golfer Bobby Jones and investment banker Clifford Roberts.

March 22, 1934 - The first Augusta National Invitation Golf Tournament is held.

1937 - Members of Augusta National begin wearing green jackets.

1939 - The tournament is officially named The Masters.

1940 - The date of the tournament moves to the first full week of April.

1943-1945 - During During World War II , no tournament is held. Play resumes in 1946.

1956 - First Masters television broadcast, only holes 15 through 18 are broadcast.

1972 - The waiting list for Masters tickets is established. The list has since closed. Applications for practice round tickets are now taken a year in advance.

1990 - TV executive Ron Townsend is admitted as the club's first African-American member.

2003 - The National Council of Women's Organizations leads a protest against Augusta National's all male membership.

April 12, 2004 - Arnold Palmer plays in his 50th and final tournament.