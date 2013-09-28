Masters Golf Tournament Fast Facts

Breaking News

    Sergio Garcia of Spain celebrates with the Masters Trophy during the Green Jacket ceremony after he won in a playoff during the final round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 9, in Augusta, Georgia.
    Garcia embraces fiancee Angela Akins after winning his first major title in a playoff with England&#39;s Justin Rose for the Masters.
    Olympic champion Rose won the 2013 US Open and was bidding to become the first European to win the Masters and US Open in his career.
    Close friends Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler were playing together in the penultimate group Sunday, with Spieth chasing a second green jacket and Fowler a first major title.
    Spieth was second on his debut in 2014, won the following year and was second last year after an infamous collapse on the back nine Sunday.
    The 37-year-old Garcia was chasing his first major title in 74 attempts.
    Rory McIlroy posted a fourth consecutive top 10 at the Masters but needs a win to complete the career grand slam of all four major titles.
    Olympic champion Justin Rose of England fires a third-round 67 to reach six under and take a share of the lead with Sergio Garcia into the final round of the Masters on Sunday.
    Spain&#39;s Garcia is chasing a first major title at the 74th attempt. Could a big one finally come his way Sunday at Augusta?
    Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, has finished no worse than second on three visits to Augusta and hit back from a quadruple-bogey nine Thursday to be within two of the lead.
    Phil Mickelson was hoping to mount a challenge for a fourth Masters green jacket but struggled to catch fire Saturday and faces an eight-shot deficit to the leaders.
    Rory McIlroy needs the Masters to complete the career grand slam of all four majors but says he needs &quot;the round of my life&quot; if he is to have a chance Sunday.
    Fred Couples won the Masters 25 years ago, and the 57-year-old is in contention again, although Saturday&#39;s third round didn&#39;t quite go in the right direction.
    Young American Rickie Fowler is chasing a first major title and sits one stroke off the lead heading into the climax Sunday.
    Charley Hoffman hits a shot on Friday. He led by four shots when the second round started, but he came back to the field with a 3-over 75.
    Garcia hits out of a bunker on Friday. He shot a 3-under 69.
    Pieters lines up a putt on the 10th hole Friday.
    From left, Garcia, Lee Westwood and Shane Lowry wait together on a green.
    Adam Hadwin jumps across Rae&#39;s Creek while playing the 13th hole.
    Paul Casey, left, and caddie John McLaren visualize a shot.
    Golfers walk up to the first fairway on Friday.
    William McGirt reacts to a missed birdie putt on Friday.
    Ryan Moore watches a shot from the pine straw on the 17th hole.
    Former Masters winner Charl Schwartzel hits a shot on No. 7.
    Hoffman drives the ball on the 18th hole on Thursday, April 6. He shot a 7-under 65 to take a four-shot lead after the first round.
    Billy Payne, the chairman of the Augusta National Golf Club, places Arnold Palmer's jacket on a chair at the honorary start of the tournament. Palmer's wife, Kathleen, looks on. Palmer, a four-time Masters winner, died in September at the age of 87.
    Jack Nicklaus raises his cap to the sky, honoring Palmer before hitting a ceremonial tee shot.
    Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, talks to the media after withdrawing from the tournament on Thursday. Johnson hurt his back Wednesday after falling down a staircase.
    Phil Mickelson reacts after making an eagle on the second hole Thursday. Mickelson, who has won the Masters three times, shot a 1-under 71.
    Pieters hits a drive during the first round. The Belgian took an early morning lead and finished at even par.
    McGirt lines up a putt. He finished in second place Thursday after a 3-under 69.
    Jordan Spieth plays his second shot on the 18th hole Thursday. Spieth, the Masters winner in 2015, shot a 3-over 75.
    The crowd watches Jason Dufner, Ernie Els and Bernd Wiesberger play the 16th hole on Thursday.
    A detailed view of the main leaderboard near the first fairway.
    Brandt Snedeker, left, high-fives a crew member after making a putt on the fourth hole.
    A fan wears a pin in honor of Arnold Palmer.
    Soren Kjeldsen plays a shot from the bunker on Thursday.
    Jamie Lane, caddie for Matthew Fitzpatrick, lines up a putt.
    (CNN)Here's some background information about the Masters, one of golf's four major tournaments, along with the US Open, the British Open and the PGA Championship. It is held annually at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia.

    April 2-8, 2018 - The Masters tournament is scheduled to take place.
    April 3-9, 2017 - Spain's Sergio Garcia defeats Englishman Justin Rose in a sudden death playoff to win the 81st Masters and claim his first major.
      Other Facts:
      Par at Augusta National is 72 and the course is 7,435 yards.
      Jack Nicklaus has won six Masters tournaments (1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986), more than any other golfer. Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods are second with four Masters wins each.
      Three players have won consecutive Masters titles: Jack Nicklaus (1965, 1966), Nick Faldo (1989, 1990) and Tiger Woods (2001, 2002).
      Mark O'Meara played in 15 Masters before he won in 1998. The average number of attempts before a victory is six.
      Tiger Woods is the youngest player ever to win the Masters. (21 years, 3 months and 14 days old)
      Jack Nicklaus is the oldest player ever to win the Masters. (46 years, 2 months and 23 days old)
      Dr. Alister MacKenzie of Scotland was the architect of the course.
      The winner is presented with a green blazer. He can wear the "Green Jacket" home, but must return it to the club the next year.
      Timeline:
      January 1933 -       The Augusta National Golf Club formally opens in Augusta, Georgia, after being founded by golfer Bobby Jones and investment banker Clifford Roberts.
      March 22, 1934 - The first Augusta National Invitation Golf Tournament is held.
      1937 - Members of Augusta National begin wearing green jackets.
      1939 - The tournament is officially named The Masters.
      1940 - The date of the tournament moves to the first full week of April.
      1943-1945 - During World War II, no tournament is held. Play resumes in 1946.
      1956 - First Masters television broadcast, only holes 15 through 18 are broadcast.
      1972 - The waiting list for Masters tickets is established. The list has since closed. Applications for practice round tickets are now taken a year in advance.
      1990 - TV executive Ron Townsend is admitted as the club's first African-American member.
      2003 - The National Council of Women's Organizations leads a protest against Augusta National's all male membership.
      April 12, 2004 - Arnold Palmer plays in his 50th and final tournament.
      August 20, 2012 - Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and private investment banker Darla Moore become the first women admitted as members of Augusta National Golf Club.
      The Masters Tournament is synonymous with the green jacket awarded to each year's winner, but that hasn't stopped some of golf's greatest players from sporting their own stand-out looks at Augusta National Golf Club.

Walter Hagen, who won his first professional major in 1914, had a particular panache -- he traveled by limousine and favored snazzy clothes and two-toned shoes. Hagen won 11 professional major championships.
      Walter Hagen, who won his first professional major in 1914, had a particular panache -- he traveled by limousine and favored snazzy clothes and two-toned shoes. Hagen won 11 professional major championships. Click through the gallery to see more fashion icons.
      Jimmy Demaret was known for subpar rounds that earned him three Masters titles, but his fashion sense was always above par. Fellow golfers referred to him as "The Wardrobe" because of his loud clothing choices, according to the World Golf Hall of Fame.
      Before his name came to mean a beverage of iced tea and lemonade, Arnold Palmer -- and his pompadour -- was still that cool. Palmer is credited with popularizing golf with the masses, and he had the blue-collar swagger to match. Esquire magazine even named him one of the "75 Best Dressed Men of All Time."
      Doug Sanders, one of golf's earliest flamboyant dressers, tees off on the second hole during the 1966 Masters. His knack for lively fabrics earned him the nickname "Peacock of the Fairways."
      Three-time Masters champion Gary Player earned his "Black Knight" nickname because of his tendency to wear all black on the golf course. The world-class golfer is now 78, and his close-fitting, casual style is still popular among players today.
      Greg Norman's straw hat, seen here during the 1996 Masters, became part of his signature look. The Aussie earned his nickname "The Shark" because of his aggressive play and "great white" (read: blond) hair. Though he never won the Masters -- he came in second three times -- his clothing line, the Greg Norman Collection, is one of the leading golf-inspired sportswear lines. Its logo? A shark, of course.
      Five-time PGA Tour winner Jesper Parnevik shot onto the American golf scene thanks to his flip-brimmed hats and distinct wardrobe designed by Johan Lindeberg. The stylish Swede signed a deal with Cobra Puma Golf in early 2013.
      The late Payne Stewart played on the PGA Tour in the 1980s and '90s, though his wardrobe of plus-fours and Tam o' Shanter caps recalled a bygone era. Stewart died in a plane crash, along with four others, in 1999. He was inducted posthumously into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2001.
      Ryan Moore, who won the traditional Par 3 Contest at this year's Masters, is known to sport a skinny tie with a cardigan. Here, he waves to the gallery on the second green during the 2010 Masters.
      Despite his success on the Japan Golf Tour, Ryo Ishikawa is still trying to find his footing on the American golf stage. The 21-year-old golfer and his flashy trousers and belts always add a little flair to the fairway, as seen here at the 2012 Masters. Ishikawa received his first invitation to play at the Masters when he was 17.
      Britain's Ian Poulter, currently ranked 20th in the world, is as passionate about fashion as he is about golf. "What I wear on and off the course is a huge part of who I am," Poulter said. "I like to be different. I always loved the old pictures of Jack Nicklaus, Payne Stewart and Johnny Miller with the flares, big collars, tartans, no pleat trousers. I thought they were cool. And they still are. My clothes make me feel good." Poulter also runs his own clothing brand, IJP Design.
      You'd be hard-pressed to miss Rickie Fowler on the course in his neon threads. His outfits are color-coordinated, from flat-bill cap to footwear, as seen here during the first round of the 2013 Masters. Fowler is an official sponsor of the sportswear line Puma.
      Defending Masters champion Adam Scott walks off the 18th green during the first round of the Masters on April 10. The No. 2 golfer in the world recently signed a multiyear contract with Japanese retailer UNIQLO. Previously, the clean-cut Aussie endorsed the British luxury brand Burberry.
      Billy Horschel, seen here during the first round of the 2014 Masters, is known for his colorful ensembles. At the 2013 U.S. Open, he wore pants that had octopuses on them.
