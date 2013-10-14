Nobel Prize for economics awarded to 3 Americans

Photos: Photos: Nobel Prize winners of 2013 Nobel Prize winners of 2013 – Yale University professor Robert Shiller, famous for his warnings of the housing and Internet bubbles, is one of three Americans who were awarded the Nobel Prize in economics on Monday, October 14. The Nobel committee recognized Shiller and University of Chicago professors Eugene Fama and Lars Peter Hansen for their work on the pricing of financial assets. Hide Caption 1 of 14

Hansen is congratulated by a friend Monday, October 14, after learning he had won the Nobel Prize. Hansen, Shiller and Fama concluded that while predicting the short-term price of stocks and bonds is virtually impossible, it is possible to forecast over longer periods.

Fama prepares to leave his home to teach his morning class after learning he had won the Nobel Prize on Monday, October 14.

Director General Ahmet Uzumcu of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons comments on the organization being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize during a press conference in The Hague, Netherlands, on Friday, October 11. The organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to help eliminate the Syrian army's stockpiles of poison gas and it's long-time efforts to eliminate chemical weapons and weapons of mass destruction.

Canadian short story writer Alice Munro, 82, was awarded the Nobel Prize in literature on Thursday, October 10. Here, Munro faces reporters after receiving the Man Booker International Prize in Dublin, Ireland, in June 2009.

In awarding her the Nobel Prize, the Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences called Munro the "master of the contemporary short story." The prize committee compared her to the 19th-century Russian great Anton Chekhov. "Munro is acclaimed for her finely tuned storytelling, which is characterized by clarity and psychological realism," the committee said.

Arieh Warshel, a University of Southern California professor of chemistry and biochemistry, at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, October 9, after learning the Nobel Prize in chemistry had been awarded to him, Martin Karplus and Michael Levitt. The three received the honor for their work in creating complex computer programs used to display intricate models of molecules.

Martin Karplus describes molecular behavior as he speaks to reporters at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, after being awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry on October 9. The three men's work allows researchers to study chemical reactions, which take place very quickly, at a slower pace using a computer.

Biophysicist Michael Levitt at a news conference after winning the Nobel Prize in chemistry on October 9 at Stanford University in Stanford, California. The computer programs the men created eliminate the need for some lab testing. One example would be helping to reduce the necessity of testing a new drug on animals,

François Englert, left and colleague Peter Higgs received the 2013 Nobel Prize in physics for their research on a mechanism that explains why matter in the universe has mass. The physicists predicted the existence of the Higgs boson particle nearly 50 years before its discovery.

Confirmation of the Higgs boson helped resolve a longstanding puzzle in the Standard Model of particle physics, a theory that lays out the basics of how elementary particles and forces interact in the universe. This image of a proton-proton collision produced in the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland shows characteristics in line with the decay of a Higgs boson, helping prove the particle's existence.

Yale University professor James Rothman, pictured, shared the Nobel Prize in medicine with Randy Schekman of the University of California, Berkeley, and Dr. Thomas Sudhof of Stanford University for their discoveries of how the body's cells decide when and where to deliver the molecules they produce. Rothman detailed how protein machinery allows vesicles in cells to fuse with their targets to permit the transfer of molecular cargo

Stanford University professor Thomas Sudhof talks with a journalist in Baeza, Spain, on October 7. The trio's discovery will help provide insights into diabetes, immune disorders and other diseases.