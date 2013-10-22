Breaking News

    Libya's footballers in the firing line

    By James Masters and Ammar Benaziz, CNN

    Updated 1457 GMT (2257 HKT) October 22, 2013

    Al-Ahly of Tripoli, the country&#39;s biggest club, threatened to leave the Libyan football league after its coach and a player were both shot by snipers. The team is expected to return to action on October 26 according to the club&#39;s owner.
    In the firing lineAl-Ahly of Tripoli, the country's biggest club, threatened to leave the Libyan football league after its coach and a player were both shot by snipers. The team is expected to return to action on October 26 according to the club's owner.
    Coach Hossam al-Badri was shot at after his team Al-Ahly Tripoli had drawn a league match. The 53-year-old Al-Badri steered Cairo&#39;s Al -Ahly to the African Champions League title last November before joining the Libyan club in May.
    Coach shot atCoach Hossam al-Badri was shot at after his team Al-Ahly Tripoli had drawn a league match. The 53-year-old Al-Badri steered Cairo's Al -Ahly to the African Champions League title last November before joining the Libyan club in May.
    Former Spain coach Javier Clemente has been given the task of steering Libya to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The 63-year-old, who enjoyed six years in charge of the Spanish national team between 1992-98, replaced Abdelhafidh al-Rabich.
    Clemente callingFormer Spain coach Javier Clemente has been given the task of steering Libya to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The 63-year-old, who enjoyed six years in charge of the Spanish national team between 1992-98, replaced Abdelhafidh al-Rabich.
    Libya hopes to host the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and is already in the process of constructing a number of new venues. This stadium, which is in the southern suburbs of Tripoli, is expected to be finished in time for the tournament.
    Building for the futureLibya hopes to host the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and is already in the process of constructing a number of new venues. This stadium, which is in the southern suburbs of Tripoli, is expected to be finished in time for the tournament.
    Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan was kidnapped and held for several hours by militia gunmen before being released. The incident, which highlights threats posed by militias, is just one of several which have occurred since the revolution two years ago.
    Prime Minister kidnappedLibyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan was kidnapped and held for several hours by militia gunmen before being released. The incident, which highlights threats posed by militias, is just one of several which have occurred since the revolution two years ago.
    The Libyan national team is currently ranked 61st in the world and is hoping to make it through to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.
    Hopes of a nationThe Libyan national team is currently ranked 61st in the world and is hoping to make it through to the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations.
    Football in Libya only resumed last month after being brought to a halt in February 2011 by the civil conflict which ousted the dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Fans are now hoping the latest violence won&#39;t prevent the national league from continuing.
    Fans made to waitFootball in Libya only resumed last month after being brought to a halt in February 2011 by the civil conflict which ousted the dictator Moammar Gadhafi. Fans are now hoping the latest violence won't prevent the national league from continuing.
    Story highlights

    • Libya's Al-Ahly will return to action on October 26 following shooting of coach
    • Manager Hossam al-Badri and forward Mohamed Al-Maghrabi both suffered gunshot wounds
    • Football in Libya only restarted last month following two-year gap
    • Libya to host Africa Cup of Nations in 2017
    Shootings, attempted assassinations and intimidation - welcome to Libyan football in 2013.
    The country's largest club Al-Ahly, which is based in the capital Tripoli, had been due to face Tersana Tuesday in its latest league match, but its participation in the national league was thrown into jeopardy after its Egyptian coach Hossam al-Badri was shot at following the 1-1 draw against Al Sowaihili on October 12.
    Al-Badri told CNN Arabic then that he wanted to spend Eid al-Adha -- one of the two most important festivals in the Muslim calendar -- in Cairo and spend time thinking about if he would resume his duty in Tripoli or not.
    The club told local media: "Our coach was shot at, at his home after a match in the league against Al Sowaihili that ended 1-1. He is safe but upset after what happened.
    "Three men in a car shot at him. The police have launched a full-scale investigation."
    Libya&#39;s big power play yet to come
    Libya's big power play yet to come

    Athlete caught in Libya&#39;s civil war
    Athlete caught in Libya's civil war

    From civil war to the football pitch
    From civil war to the football pitch

    Two days later, Libya international striker Mohamed Al-Maghrabi, was shot in the arm by a sniper and rushed to hospital where is recovering.
    According to the club's official Facebook page, the incident was an assassination attempt, while it also stated that "many players from the club" had received death threats on their mobile phones.
    The 53-year-old Al-Badri steered Cairo's Al-Ahly to the African Champions League title last November before joining the Libyan club in May. Club president Sassi Bouaoun has traveled to the Egyptian capital in a bid to convince his manager to return.
    In an interview with Libyan television, Bouaoun confirmed the team had returned to training and was already preparing for the upcoming game against Tersana.
    He also stated that because of the country's fragile security situation that there are opponents who do not wish to see Al-Ahly at the top of the league.
    'Stranded' footballer Zahir Belounis told he can leave Qatar
    Football in Libya only resumed last month after being brought to a halt in February 2011 by the civil conflict which ousted the dictator Moammar Gadhafi.
    The Ministry of Sport has held meetings with the Libyan Football Association and its members in a bid to provide extra security for staff, players and fans. Al-Ahly Tripoli had won its first two games of the season before the attacks
    The incidents will cast a shadow over Libya's plans to host the 2017 African Cup of Nations.
    Football player Zahir Belounis (right) is welcomed by his mother as he arrives from Qatar at Paris&#39; Roissy-Charles-de-Gaulle airport on November 28, 2013.
    The 33-year-old, here holding one of his two young daughters, had not been able to leave Qatar after he filed a complaint against his club Al-Jaish over a payment dispute.
    Belounis had a two-year fight to secure an exit visa, leaving him stranded in the emirate with his wife Johanna and their children.
    Belounis (right) held talks with French President Francois Hollande in June and claims he had been told he would receive his exit visa on October 21 -- it came more than a month later.
    Qatar has promised a futuristic World Cup -- whichever month it is held in 2022. But at what price?
    According to United Nations figures it is estimated that 500 new immigrants arrive in the country every day -- many from the Indian sub-continent and Southeast Asia.
    Qatar faces a wait to find out whether the 2022 World Cup will be switched to the nation&#39;s winter. &quot;The mistake was to think that we could play this competition easily in the summertime,&quot; FIFA president Sepp Blatter said.
    The bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments is being looked at by former New York attorney Michael Garcia, who is head of the investigative arm of FIFA&#39;s ethics committee. Garcia will visit all of the countries involved in the process, beginning in London.
    Mousa Dembele (right) is a key part of the Belgium side hoping to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
    The Red Devils are unbeaten in World Cup qualifying, having won seven of their eight group games.
    Romelu Lukaku is still only 20 but has already won 20 full international caps. Arguably the jewel in Belgium&#39;s emerging crop of stars, many observers think he is Chelsea&#39;s best striker, though he is spending this season on loan at Everton. Here Lukaku, who was born in Antwerp, celebrates after scoring against Newcastle in the English Premier League.
    MIdfielder Marouane Fellaini played for Standard Liege before joining Everton. He left Goodison Park in August to join Manchester United, where he linked up again with former Everton manager David Moyes.
    Alongside Fellaini in Belgium&#39;s midfield is Chelsea&#39;s Eden Hazard. French club Lille was key to Hazard&#39;s development and the midfielder spent five years with the Ligue 1 team before joining Chelsea.
    Aston Villa striker Christian Benteke is Belgium&#39;s first-choice striker. He has scored four league goals this season and is pictured celebrating Villa&#39;s surprise 3-1 win over Arsenal on the opening day of the campaign.
    Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany also skippers the Belgium national team. He began his professional career with Brussels club Anderlecht.
    Kompany made his debut for Belgium in 2004 and has gone on to win over 50 caps for his country.
    Napoli forward Dries Mertens (left) is one of the Belgium players to have worked under &quot;brain coach&quot; Michel Bruyninckx in the early stages of his career. The 26-year-old earned a move to Italy after impressing with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven last season.
    Before coming to England, Dembele, who is now with Tottenham, played in both Belgium and Holland.
    His first EPL club was Fulham, where manager Martin Jol described Dembele as &quot;probably the best player on the ball I&#39;ve ever seen.&quot;
    The Confederation of African Football was not immediately available for comment on the Al- Ahly Tripoli attacks.
    The country is only just recovering from the kidnapping of Prime Minister Ali Zeidan following an attempted coup carried out by political opponents determined to topple his government.
    Zeidan was abducted from a luxury hotel in Tripoli and held for several hours by militia gunmen before being released.
    The incident, which highlights threats posed by militias, is just one of several which have occurred since the revolution two years ago.
    Armed militias have roamed the country largely unchecked since the 2011 ouster of Gadhafi.
    Gangs of armed men have surrounded key ministries, including the Justice Ministry, trying to force out members of the democratically elected government.
    Salah Marghani, the justice minister, was forced to evacuate after armed militias surrounded his ministry in April.
    Libyan intelligence services have warned that the country is becoming a haven for al Qaeda to regroup and regenerate itself.
    According to government officials, numerous weapons left over after Gadhafi's downfall are providing groups with different motivations to form their own militias.