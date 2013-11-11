Williams signs Felipe Massa in a bid to restore former glories

Story highlights Williams signs Felipe Massa for 2014 F1 season

Massa will be leaving Ferrari at the end of the current season

Will partner Valtteri Bottas at Williams replacing Pastor Maldonado

Kimi Raikkonen to miss rest of this season due to back problem

Williams has turned to Brazilian Felipe Massa to boost its flagging F1 fortunes, the British based team confirming his signing for the 2014 season Monday.

Williams, once a major force in the constructors' championship, has claimed just a single point in 2013 and has parted company with Venezuelan Pastor Maldonado.

In his place comes the 32-year-old Massa, surplus to requirements at Ferrari after the signing of Kimi Raikkonen, but with a wealth of Grand Prix experience.

He will partner Finland's Valtteri Bottas as Williams looks to revive its flagging fortunes.

"We are delighted to be able to confirm our 2014 driver line-up and welcome Felipe into the Williams family," said team principal Frank Williams.

"He is an exceptional talent and a real fighter on the race track; he also brings a wealth of experience as we begin a new chapter in our story."

JUST WATCHED CNN Greatest F1 Driver: Day Two Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH CNN Greatest F1 Driver: Day Two 01:02

Massa, runner up to Lewis Hamilton in the 2008 title race, has 11 wins and 36 podium finishes in his F1 career, but has had to play second fiddle to Fernando Alonso at Ferrari in recent seasons.

"When I was a kid, I always dreamed about racing for Williams, Ferrari or McLaren and I'm glad to be signing with another icon of the sport following my time at Ferrari," he said.

"With such a major change of regulations in 2014, I hope my experience will be useful in helping the team in its effort to move on from a difficult period," he added.

Read: Massa's emotional return to Hungary

Bottas impressed Williams with his performance to put their car third on the grid after qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal this season, but he was unable to capitalize in the race.

Maldonado, who gave Williams a surprise victory in last season's Spanish Grand Prix, has been unable to build on that promise and it is unclear if he will secure a seat with another team in 2014.

"We wish him well for the future," said Williams, who has signed Massa and Bottas to multi-year contracts.

His team last won the constructors' title -- the last of nine -- back in 1997, with Jacques Villeneuve claiming the drivers' crown.

Meanwhile, Raikkonen will miss the final two races of this season due to a long-term back problem that requires surgery.

The injury flared up at September's race in Singapore, and the 34-year-old Finn has now decided to have an operation so he is fit for the start of next season.

His Lotus team may promote third driver Davide Valsecchi, according to the F1 website, or give reserve Jerome d'Ambrosio a runout in the GPs in Austin and Sao Paulo.