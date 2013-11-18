Breaking News

Mona Lisa: The theft that created a legend

By Sheena McKenzie, for CNN

Updated 1226 GMT (2026 HKT) November 19, 2013

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

More than 100 years ago, in August 1911, the Mona Lisa &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/18/world/europe/mona-lisa-the-theft/index.html&quot;&gt;was stolen&lt;/a&gt; off the walls of the Louvre in Paris. The famous Leonardo da Vinci painting wasn&#39;t recovered until two years later, in December 1913.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoMore than 100 years ago, in August 1911, the Mona Lisa was stolen off the walls of the Louvre in Paris. The famous Leonardo da Vinci painting wasn't recovered until two years later, in December 1913.
Hide Caption
1 of 22
Vincenzo Peruggia, the Italian handyman who stole the Mona Lisa, had trouble with the law before -- once for attempting to rob a prostitute and once for carrying a gun during a fistfight.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoVincenzo Peruggia, the Italian handyman who stole the Mona Lisa, had trouble with the law before -- once for attempting to rob a prostitute and once for carrying a gun during a fistfight.
Hide Caption
2 of 22
This reconstruction shows how Peruggia perpetrated the greatest art theft of the 20th century. After hiding in a closet overnight, he simply removed the painting, hid it under his smock and walked out with it under his arm.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoThis reconstruction shows how Peruggia perpetrated the greatest art theft of the 20th century. After hiding in a closet overnight, he simply removed the painting, hid it under his smock and walked out with it under his arm.
Hide Caption
3 of 22
Peruggia encountered a locked door as he tried to leave through the Visconti courtyard. He desperately removed the doorknob, to no avail. Then a plumber who was passing by opened the door with a key.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoPeruggia encountered a locked door as he tried to leave through the Visconti courtyard. He desperately removed the doorknob, to no avail. Then a plumber who was passing by opened the door with a key.
Hide Caption
4 of 22
It would be 24 hours before someone noticed the painting was missing. Artwork was often removed to be photographed or cleaned.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoIt would be 24 hours before someone noticed the painting was missing. Artwork was often removed to be photographed or cleaned.
Hide Caption
5 of 22
Achille Beltrame illustrated the theft in September 1911. &quot;The Louvre had over 400 rooms but only 200 guards and even fewer on duty overnight,&quot; said Noah Charney, professor of art history and author of &quot;The Thefts of the Mona Lisa.&quot; &quot;There were basically no alarms in play.&quot;
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoAchille Beltrame illustrated the theft in September 1911. "The Louvre had over 400 rooms but only 200 guards and even fewer on duty overnight," said Noah Charney, professor of art history and author of "The Thefts of the Mona Lisa." "There were basically no alarms in play."
Hide Caption
6 of 22
A man in Paris offers the score of &quot;Did you? Mona Lisa!!&quot; It was a satirical song about the theft.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoA man in Paris offers the score of "Did you? Mona Lisa!!" It was a satirical song about the theft.
Hide Caption
7 of 22
Seen here is Peruggia&#39;s apartment in Paris, where Peruggia hid the Mona Lisa in a false bottom of a wooden trunk.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoSeen here is Peruggia's apartment in Paris, where Peruggia hid the Mona Lisa in a false bottom of a wooden trunk.
Hide Caption
8 of 22
Police ransacked Peruggia&#39;s apartment in 1911 looking for the stolen painting. They didn&#39;t find it.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoPolice ransacked Peruggia's apartment in 1911 looking for the stolen painting. They didn't find it.
Hide Caption
9 of 22
The poet Guillaume Apollinaire was arrested September 7, 1911, and jailed on suspicion of the Mona Lisa&#39;s theft. He was released five days later because prosecutors didn&#39;t have the evidence to build a case.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoThe poet Guillaume Apollinaire was arrested September 7, 1911, and jailed on suspicion of the Mona Lisa's theft. He was released five days later because prosecutors didn't have the evidence to build a case.
Hide Caption
10 of 22
Spanish painter Pablo Picasso was also questioned by police after buying two stone statues from Apollinaire&#39;s secretary, Josephe-Honoré Géry Pieret. Once Pieret admitted to stealing the statues from the Louvre in 1907, Apollinaire and Picasso returned them.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoSpanish painter Pablo Picasso was also questioned by police after buying two stone statues from Apollinaire's secretary, Josephe-Honoré Géry Pieret. Once Pieret admitted to stealing the statues from the Louvre in 1907, Apollinaire and Picasso returned them.
Hide Caption
11 of 22
The Titanic sank on April 14, 1912, and focus shifted away from the failed investigation of the Mona Lisa theft. The trail had gone cold, and it was reported that the painting had been shipped out of France.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoThe Titanic sank on April 14, 1912, and focus shifted away from the failed investigation of the Mona Lisa theft. The trail had gone cold, and it was reported that the painting had been shipped out of France.
Hide Caption
12 of 22
The Hotel Tripoli-Italia, now called the Hotel La Gioconda, is where Peruggia showed the stolen painting to art dealer Alfredo Geri and Uffizi Gallery director Giovanni Poggi in Florence, Italy, on December 10, 1913. Peruggia, who claimed to have stolen the Mona Lisa to return her to her native Italy, was arrested and eventually sentenced to jail.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoThe Hotel Tripoli-Italia, now called the Hotel La Gioconda, is where Peruggia showed the stolen painting to art dealer Alfredo Geri and Uffizi Gallery director Giovanni Poggi in Florence, Italy, on December 10, 1913. Peruggia, who claimed to have stolen the Mona Lisa to return her to her native Italy, was arrested and eventually sentenced to jail.
Hide Caption
13 of 22
After Peruggia&#39;s arrest, the Mona Lisa was displayed for a week in the Uffizi.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoAfter Peruggia's arrest, the Mona Lisa was displayed for a week in the Uffizi.
Hide Caption
14 of 22
The painting was displayed throughout Italy before it was returned to the Louvre in January 1914.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoThe painting was displayed throughout Italy before it was returned to the Louvre in January 1914.
Hide Caption
15 of 22
Guards and a barrier of benches surround the Mona Lisa at the Museum of the Offices of Florence in 1913.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoGuards and a barrier of benches surround the Mona Lisa at the Museum of the Offices of Florence in 1913.
Hide Caption
16 of 22
This drawing, on the December 28, 1913, issue of Le Petit Journal, shows Da Vinci showing the Mona Lisa to King Francois I. Below that are drawings of the painting&#39;s theft and recovery.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoThis drawing, on the December 28, 1913, issue of Le Petit Journal, shows Da Vinci showing the Mona Lisa to King Francois I. Below that are drawings of the painting's theft and recovery.
Hide Caption
17 of 22
Peruggia appears in a Florence courtroom in June 1914.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years ago Peruggia appears in a Florence courtroom in June 1914.
Hide Caption
18 of 22
After being found guilty, Peruggia served seven months in jail.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoAfter being found guilty, Peruggia served seven months in jail.
Hide Caption
19 of 22
Two men carry the Mona Lisa back to the Louvre in January 1914.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoTwo men carry the Mona Lisa back to the Louvre in January 1914.
Hide Caption
20 of 22
The Orens caricature &quot;The return of the Mona Lisa&quot; refers to the theft and recovery of the famous painting.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoThe Orens caricature "The return of the Mona Lisa" refers to the theft and recovery of the famous painting.
Hide Caption
21 of 22
The Mona Lisa appears in the Louvre in 1929. Today, she is the jewel in the museum&#39;s crown, helping attract millions of visitors each year.
Photos: 100th anniversary: The Mona Lisa is recovered
Mona Lisa recovered 100 years agoThe Mona Lisa appears in the Louvre in 1929. Today, she is the jewel in the museum's crown, helping attract millions of visitors each year.
Hide Caption
22 of 22
01 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED02 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED08 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED04 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED05 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED06 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED09 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED10 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED11 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED12 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED13 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTEDtitanic sinking RESTRICTED07 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED16 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED15 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED18 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED14 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED19 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED20 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED21 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED22 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED23 mona lisa stolen RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • The Mona Lisa is the most famous painting in the world. But why?
  • Theft over 100 years ago helped catapult artwork to international stardom
  • Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece now attracts millions of visitors to Louvre
Why is the Mona Lisa the most famous painting in the world?
Her enigmatic smile? The mystery surrounding her identity? The fact she was painted by Renaissance pin-up boy Leonardo da Vinci?
Sure, all of these things helped boost the popularity of the 16th century masterpiece.
But what really catapulted the small, unassuming portrait to international stardom was a daring burglary over 100 years ago.
When Italian handyman Vincenzo Peruggia stole the Mona Lisa from the Louvre in 1911, he never could have guessed her absence would be the very thing that made her the most recognizable painting on the planet.
Restoring the Mona Lisa
Restoring the Mona Lisa

    JUST WATCHED

    Restoring the Mona Lisa

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Restoring the Mona Lisa 02:56
In 1911, Leonardo Da Vinci&#39;s &quot;Mona Lisa&quot; was stolen from the Louvre by an Italian who had been a handyman for the museum. The famous painting was recovered two years later.
Photos: Notorious art heists
In 1911, Leonardo Da Vinci&#39;s &quot;Mona Lisa&quot; was stolen from the Louvre by an Italian who had been a handyman for the museum. The famous painting was recovered two years later.
Photos: Notorious art heists
In 1911, Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" was stolen from the Louvre by an Italian who had been a handyman for the museum. The famous painting was recovered two years later.
Hide Caption
1 of 13
A statue called &quot;Young Girl with Serpent&quot; by Auguste Rodin was stolen from a home in Beverly Hills, California, in 1991. It was returned after someone offered it on consignment to Christie&#39;s auction house. Rodin, a French sculptor considered by some aficionados to have been the father of modern sculpture, lived from 1840 until 1917. His most famous work, &quot;The Thinker,&quot; shows a seated man with his chin on his hand.
Photos: Notorious art heists
A statue called "Young Girl with Serpent" by Auguste Rodin was stolen from a home in Beverly Hills, California, in 1991. It was returned after someone offered it on consignment to Christie's auction house. Rodin, a French sculptor considered by some aficionados to have been the father of modern sculpture, lived from 1840 until 1917. His most famous work, "The Thinker," shows a seated man with his chin on his hand.
Hide Caption
2 of 13
Picasso&#39;s &quot;La Coiffeuse&quot; (&quot;The Hairdresser&quot;) was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/02/26/living/stolen-picasso-recovered/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;discovered missing&lt;/a&gt; in 2001 and was recovered when it was shipped from Belgium to the United States in December 2014. The shipper said it was a $37 piece of art being sent to the United States as a Christmas present. The feds say it was actually a stolen Picasso, missing for more than a decade and worth millions of dollars.
Photos: Notorious art heists
Picasso's "La Coiffeuse" ("The Hairdresser") was discovered missing in 2001 and was recovered when it was shipped from Belgium to the United States in December 2014. The shipper said it was a $37 piece of art being sent to the United States as a Christmas present. The feds say it was actually a stolen Picasso, missing for more than a decade and worth millions of dollars.
Hide Caption
3 of 13
Italy&#39;s Culture Ministry unveils two paintings by the French artists Paul Gauguin and Pierre Bonnard on April 2, 2014. The paintings, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/04/02/world/europe/italy-paintings-recovered/index.html&quot;&gt;worth millions of euros&lt;/a&gt;, were stolen from a family house in London in 1970, abandoned on a train and then later sold at a lost-property auction, where a factory worker paid 45,000 Italian lire for them -- roughly equivalent to 22 euros ($30).
Photos: Notorious art heists
Italy's Culture Ministry unveils two paintings by the French artists Paul Gauguin and Pierre Bonnard on April 2, 2014. The paintings, worth millions of euros, were stolen from a family house in London in 1970, abandoned on a train and then later sold at a lost-property auction, where a factory worker paid 45,000 Italian lire for them -- roughly equivalent to 22 euros ($30).
Hide Caption
4 of 13
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/10/us/maryland-renoir-painting/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;A Renoir painting&lt;/a&gt; finished in the 1800s, loaned to a museum, reported stolen in 1951 and then bought at a flea market in 2010 has to be returned to the museum, a judge ruled on January 10, 2014. The 5½-by-9-inch painting, titled &quot;Landscape on the Banks of the Seine,&quot; was bought for $7 at a flea market by a Virginia woman. The estimated value is between $75,000 and $100,000.
Photos: Notorious art heists
A Renoir painting finished in the 1800s, loaned to a museum, reported stolen in 1951 and then bought at a flea market in 2010 has to be returned to the museum, a judge ruled on January 10, 2014. The 5½-by-9-inch painting, titled "Landscape on the Banks of the Seine," was bought for $7 at a flea market by a Virginia woman. The estimated value is between $75,000 and $100,000.
Hide Caption
5 of 13
Seven famous paintings were stolen from the Kunsthal Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2012, including Claude Monet&#39;s &quot;Charing Cross Bridge, London.&quot; The paintings, in oil and watercolor, include Pablo Picasso&#39;s &quot;Harlequin Head,&quot; Henri Matisse&#39;s &quot;Reading Girl in White and Yellow,&quot; Lucian Freud&#39;s &quot;Woman with Eyes Closed&quot; and Claude Monet&#39;s &quot;Waterloo Bridge,&quot; seen here. Works by Gauguin and Meyer de Haan were also taken.
Photos: Notorious art heists
Seven famous paintings were stolen from the Kunsthal Museum in Rotterdam, Netherlands, in 2012, including Claude Monet's "Charing Cross Bridge, London." The paintings, in oil and watercolor, include Pablo Picasso's "Harlequin Head," Henri Matisse's "Reading Girl in White and Yellow," Lucian Freud's "Woman with Eyes Closed" and Claude Monet's "Waterloo Bridge," seen here. Works by Gauguin and Meyer de Haan were also taken.
Hide Caption
6 of 13
Eight months after Salvador Dali&#39;s &quot;Cartel de Don Juan Tenorio&quot; was stolen in a New York gallery, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/19/us/new-york-salvador-dali-painting/index.html&quot;&gt;a Greek national was indicted&lt;/a&gt; on a grand larceny charge in 2013.
Photos: Notorious art heists
Eight months after Salvador Dali's "Cartel de Don Juan Tenorio" was stolen in a New York gallery, a Greek national was indicted on a grand larceny charge in 2013.
Hide Caption
7 of 13
In 1473, Hans Memling&#39;s &quot;The Last Judgment&quot; was stolen by pirates and became the first documented art theft.
Photos: Notorious art heists
In 1473, Hans Memling's "The Last Judgment" was stolen by pirates and became the first documented art theft.
Hide Caption
8 of 13
Adam Worth, the inspiration for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle&#39;s diabolical character Moriarty, stole &quot;Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire,&quot; painted by Thomas Gainsborough in 1876.
Photos: Notorious art heists
Adam Worth, the inspiration for Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's diabolical character Moriarty, stole "Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire," painted by Thomas Gainsborough in 1876.
Hide Caption
9 of 13
Among their many crimes, the Nazis plundered precious artworks as they gained power during World War II. &quot;Adele Bloch-Bauer I,&quot; by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, was confiscated from the owner when he fled from Austria.
Photos: Notorious art heists
Among their many crimes, the Nazis plundered precious artworks as they gained power during World War II. "Adele Bloch-Bauer I," by Austrian artist Gustav Klimt, was confiscated from the owner when he fled from Austria.
Hide Caption
10 of 13
Many works of art that were taken by the Nazis were never recovered. Others were returned after years of legal battles. &quot;Christ Carrying the Cross,&quot; by Italian artist Girolamo de&#39; Romani, was returned to his family in 2012.
Photos: Notorious art heists
Many works of art that were taken by the Nazis were never recovered. Others were returned after years of legal battles. "Christ Carrying the Cross," by Italian artist Girolamo de' Romani, was returned to his family in 2012.
Hide Caption
11 of 13
&quot;The Scream&quot; was one of two Edvard Munch paintings that were stolen from the Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway, in 2004.
Photos: Notorious art heists
"The Scream" was one of two Edvard Munch paintings that were stolen from the Munch Museum in Oslo, Norway, in 2004.
Hide Caption
12 of 13
In 2007, Pablo Picasso&#39;s oil painting &#39;&#39;Portrait of Suzanne Bloch&quot; was taken from the Sao Paulo Museum of Art. It was recovered two years later.
Photos: Notorious art heists
In 2007, Pablo Picasso's oil painting ''Portrait of Suzanne Bloch" was taken from the Sao Paulo Museum of Art. It was recovered two years later.
Hide Caption
13 of 13
03 stolen paintings 022002 stolen rodin recoveredpicasso hairdresserGaughin Bonnard stolen paintingsrenoir lost painting08 stolen paintings 0220Don Juan Tenorio01 stolen paintings 022002 stolen paintings 022004 stolen paintings 022005 stolen paintings 022006 stolen paintings 022007 stolen paintings 0220
Who was the real &#39;Mona Lisa&#39;?
Who was the real 'Mona Lisa'?

    JUST WATCHED

    Who was the real 'Mona Lisa'?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Who was the real 'Mona Lisa'? 02:34
Mona Lisa &#39;twin&#39; goes on display
Mona Lisa 'twin' goes on display

    JUST WATCHED

    Mona Lisa 'twin' goes on display

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Mona Lisa 'twin' goes on display 03:03
Suddenly images of the artwork were splashed across international newspapers, as the two-year police hunt hit dead-end after dead-end.
It wasn't until December 1913 -- exactly 100 years ago next month -- that Peruggia was finally caught and the Mona Lisa recovered, becoming the best known painting in a time before we shared images on TV, internet, and phones.
Read: Prado Museum displays unique copy of Mona Lisa
Today, she is the jewel in the Louvre's crown, helping attract over 9.7 million visitors to the Paris museum last year, and immortalized in everything from Andy Warhol's pop art to Dan Brown's bestselling novel, "The Da Vinci Code."
But had Peruggia instead slipped another artwork under his cloak that fateful day, it could have been a very different story.
"If a different one of Leonardo's works had been stolen, then that would have been the most famous work in the world -- not the Mona Lisa," said Noah Charney, professor of art history and author of "The Thefts of the Mona Lisa."
"There was nothing that really distinguished it per se, other than it was a very good work by a very famous artist -- that's until it was stolen," he added. "The theft is what really skyrocketed its appeal and made it a household name."
Bold burglar
So how did Peruggia pull off one of the greatest art heists of all time? With mind-boggling ease, it seems.
The handyman had been hired by the Louvre to make protective glass cases for some its famous works -- including the Mona Lisa.
After hiding in a closet overnight, he simply removed the painting, hid it under his smock, and was about to waltz out of the building when he discovered the door was locked.
Desperate Peruggia removed the doorknob, but still it wouldn't open -- until a helpful plumber passing by opened the door with his key.
Read: Unveiling of 'alternate' Mona Lisa raises questions
It was 24 hours before anyone even noticed the Mona Lisa was missing, with artworks often removed to be photographed or cleaned.
"The Louvre had over 400 rooms but only 200 guards and even fewer on duty overnight," said Charney, founder of the Association for Research into Crimes against Art (ARCA). "There were basically no alarms in play."
"It was under-secure. But to be fair, most museums were at that time."
Front page news
The French press had a field day, seeing it as an opportunity to poke fun at the seemingly inept government which ran the Louvre.
This was an era where newspapers were really taking off, and pretty soon the theft -- and the image of the Mona Lisa -- was splashed across the world. "60 detectives seek stolen Mona Lisa, French public indignant," reported the New York Times.
For the first time there were queues outside the Louvre, just to see the empty space where the painting had hung.
Read: Europe's greatest museum treasures
"The theft launched it into becoming a household name for people who had never been to Europe and had no interest in art," said Charney, adding: "And it's really just continued from there."
Over the next two years, the bungling police investigation dragged on, with Pablo Picasso a suspect at one point. The force even interviewed Peruggia twice, before concluding he couldn't possibly be the man behind the brazen burglary.
Discovery
The head of the Paris police retired in shame. And then two years later, an art dealer in Florence received a letter from a man saying he had the Mona Lisa. It was signed "Leonardo." The man was of course Peruggia.
After setting up a meeting with the dealer and the director of the Uffizi gallery in Florence, Peruggia turned up with the painting which had spent years hidden in a trunk in his apartment.
Peruggia, then 32 years old, claimed to have stolen the artwork to return her to her native Italy. He was arrested and eventually sentenced to seven months jail.
"He seemed to have genuinely been convinced he would be heralded as a national hero and genuinely dismayed to discover he wasn't," said Charney, adding: "He was maybe a few pickles short of a sandwich, but not a lunatic."
For most of us, the Mona Lisa will only ever be seen from behind bullet-proof glass, a thumbnail in the distance, smiling her knowing-smile behind jostling tourists with camera phones held aloft.
But for over two years Peruggia had the famous woman all to himself. Did he fall in love with her?
"I think so," said Charney. "There are a number of thieves who have stolen art and have suffered a sort of 'reverse Stockholm syndrome' -- where the hostage-taker falls in love with the hostage."
"In this case, the hostage was a work of art."
Stove ashes probed for traces of stolen Picasso, Matisse, Monet works