Paris police issue second photo of Liberation newspaper shooting suspect

Story highlights A gunman shot a photographer at the Paris offices of Liberation newspaper Monday

The photographer was hit twice near the heart and is said to be in a critical condition

French police hunting the suspect issued a second image of him Tuesday

Police are also investigating a carjacking, shots outside a bank and a gun threat at TV offices

French police have released a second photo of the man suspected of shooting a photographer at the daily newspaper Liberation Monday, as their manhunt continues.

A gunman shot the 23-year-old assistant photographer twice near the heart with a shotgun in the lobby of the newspaper's offices in Paris.

Liberation Publisher Nicolas Demorand told CNN affiliate BFMTV on Monday that the victim was "a little better" Tuesday but still in critical condition. Paris prosecutor Francois Molins earlier said he was in intensive care.

The gunman fled after the attack, and authorities released photos showing a 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 man with a "European appearance" and graying hair.

He was estimated to be between 35 and 45 years old. Police said he was carrying one or two bags and was wearing a khaki parka or a green pullover, a dark sleeveless vest, green-and-white basketball shoes and a dark cap.

JUST WATCHED Paris police hunt for gunman Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Paris police hunt for gunman 00:22

JUST WATCHED Paris Police investigating two shootings Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Paris Police investigating two shootings 03:22

JUST WATCHED Two gun attacks in Paris today Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Two gun attacks in Paris today 03:05

On Tuesday, police released another image of the suspect that showed him wearing what appeared to be a red parka, blue T-shirt and pale brown knitted hat.

Paris police had no information about the man's motive, and prosecutors issued a plea for witnesses who may have seen a man "making death threats while carrying a gun," according to a statement.

The suspect apparently also opened fire in front of Societe Generale towers in Paris, the international bank said on Twitter.

There were no injuries in that shooting, and police are investigating, the bank said.

Another man told police he was carjacked in the neighborhood of La Defense. The bank's towers are in the same neighborhood.

The man said he dropped the assailant off near the Champs-Elysee, the city's main street, according to police.

On Friday, a gunman broke into BFMTV, threatening journalists before fleeing.

The description of the man at Liberation is similar to that of the man at BFMTV, and the gun used was of similar caliber, police said. But it has not been established that it was the same man.