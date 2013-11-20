Man walking dog finds bills worth $100,000 floating down UK river

Story highlights A man walking his dog spots wads of notes

It was cold cash -- and a little soggy.

A man walking his dog spotted wads of notes floating in the Spalding River in the United Kingdom last month.

Authorities retrieved the 60,000 pounds -- about $100,000 -- and stashed it in a plastic bag before hauling it away

"Police are intending to consult with the Bank of England for assistance with a formal inspection of the money and a final accurate count," Lincolnshire police said Tuesday.

The cash was floating in the South Drove Drain near Spalding town center, authorities said.

Some of the notes had water damage, but a good chunk of the money appeared to be in good condition, authorities said.

Police will conduct a forensic examination of the money, which will help determine its origin.

'It isn't everyday that an amount of money like this is found and somebody must have information that will help the police trace the lawful owner," said Steve Hull of Spalding CID. "I would be grateful to hear from people who have genuine information to pass on to me."

If you're thinking of claiming the money, you better have evidence it's yours, police say.