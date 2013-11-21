Breaking News

At least 4 die in roof collapse at Latvian mall

By CNN Staff

Updated 0202 GMT (1002 HKT) November 22, 2013

People place flowers and light candles in front of the Maxima supermarket in Riga, Latvia, on Saturday, November 23, two days after dozens of people reportedly died in a roof collapse. Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs said authorities suspect building materials stored on the roof caused it to collapse Thursday.
People place flowers and light candles in front of the Maxima supermarket in Riga, Latvia, on Saturday, November 23, two days after dozens of people reportedly died in a roof collapse. Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs said authorities suspect building materials stored on the roof caused it to collapse Thursday.
Debris piles up while people put flowers and light candles in front of the supermarket on November 23. The collapse was the Baltic state&#39;s deadliest accident since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, local media reported.
Debris piles up while people put flowers and light candles in front of the supermarket on November 23. The collapse was the Baltic state's deadliest accident since its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991, local media reported.
A woman waits for news near a barricade surrounding the supermarket on November 23. Local media reports firefighters are among the dead from the collapse.
A woman waits for news near a barricade surrounding the supermarket on November 23. Local media reports firefighters are among the dead from the collapse.
Rescue workers search debris on November 23. Search teams continue to comb the rubble for more bodies, Rescue Service spokeswoman Viktorija Sembele said.
Rescue workers search debris on November 23. Search teams continue to comb the rubble for more bodies, Rescue Service spokeswoman Viktorija Sembele said.
People leave flowers at the scene where the supermarket roof collapsed in Riga on Friday, November 22.
People leave flowers at the scene where the supermarket roof collapsed in Riga on Friday, November 22.
Damage is visible in the daylight at a Riga, Latvia, supermarket on November 22.
Damage is visible in the daylight at a Riga, Latvia, supermarket on November 22.
Rescue workers search through the debris of the Maxima supermarket in Riga on November 22.
Rescue workers search through the debris of the Maxima supermarket in Riga on November 22.
Rescue workers carry a victim on a stretcher outside the market on November 22.
Rescue workers carry a victim on a stretcher outside the market on November 22.
Debris piles up in Riga on November 22 after rescue teams removed it during the search for victims in the roof collapse.
Debris piles up in Riga on November 22 after rescue teams removed it during the search for victims in the roof collapse.
Rescue workers search through the rubble for victims at the supermarket on November 21.
Rescue workers search through the rubble for victims at the supermarket on November 21.
Rescue workers outside the Maxima supermarket after the roof collapse on November 21.
Rescue workers outside the Maxima supermarket after the roof collapse on November 21.
Rescuers work at the Maxima grocery store.
Rescuers work at the Maxima grocery store.
Dozens also were injured when the roof of the large grocery store in the Latvian capital collapsed.
Dozens also were injured when the roof of the large grocery store in the Latvian capital collapsed.
Rescue workers stand amid the debris from the collapse.
Rescue workers stand amid the debris from the collapse.
Rescuers hunt for survivors after the collapse.
Rescuers hunt for survivors after the collapse.
Rescue workers remove debris from the scene.
Rescue workers remove debris from the scene.
Story highlights

  • Roof of mall in western Riga collapses, Latvian news agency says
  • Deaths are reported
  • Mayor says perhaps 30 people are trapped
The roof of a shopping mall collapsed in Latvia's capital on Thursday evening, killing four people and trapping dozens of others, officials in the Baltic country said Thursday.
The country's national news agency LETA, citing a government official, reported there were four deaths.
A toddler was among the injured at the Maxima shopping mall, located on Priedaines Street in western Riga's Zolitude neighborhood, according to LETA.
Riga Mayor Nils Usakovs told CNN that authorities think as many as 30 people may be trapped in the building. He said it appeared building materials stored on the roof caused the roof to collapse.
At least 13 fire brigades, a large number of ambulances and the city's mayor arrived at the scene, LETA reported.
