Sebastian Vettel blows past field in Brazilian qualifying

The Formula One title has long been won but Sebastian Vettel is showing no signs of letting up.

The German blew past the field in qualifying for the Brazilian Grand Prix, finishing ahead of nearest rival Nico Rosberg by six-tenths of a second in heavy rain at Interlagos on Saturday. Fernando Alonso was third.

"Surprised by the margin," Red Bull's Vettel said to reporters. "When I was told, I was very happy. I even mixed up Spanish and Portuguese.

"I was on the radio saying, 'Ole, ole' but ole is Spanish so I don't know the expression in Portuguese but maybe someone can tell me today and hopefully I'll have another chance tomorrow."

Given his form, he'll be the substantial favorite Sunday.

Vettel wrapped up his fourth consecutive world title at the end of last month and he has claimed eight straight wins -- a first in a single season.

If he gets to nine Sunday in the final race he would match Alberto Ascari's 50-year record. Ascari won nine in a row over two different seasons, in 1952 and 1953.

Vettel would also hit 13 victories in a season to equal compatriot Michael Schumacher's haul in 2004.

While there's no drama at the summit of the individual standings, Mark Webber -- in his Formula One farewell -- can still catch Lewis Hamilton for third and the Australian starts fourth on the grid to the Briton's fifth.

Rosberg's Mercedes leads Alonso's Ferrari by 15 points in the team standings.

Rosberg and Hamilton are well placed but Alonso's No. 2 Felipe Massa -- who ends his long association with the Italian outfit when the season concludes -- finished ninth in qualifying in front of his home fans.