Breaking News

Scottish copter crash: Grim search yields 9th body

By David Simpson, Chelsea J. Carter and Jessica King, CNN

Updated 0359 GMT (1159 HKT) December 2, 2013

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The wreckage of a police helicopter is lifted from the collapsed roof of Clutha pub in Glasgow on Tuesday, December 2. Eight people have been killed and 14 seriously injured since a police aircraft crashed into a downtown pub.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubThe wreckage of a police helicopter is lifted from the collapsed roof of Clutha pub in Glasgow on Tuesday, December 2. Eight people have been killed and 14 seriously injured since a police aircraft crashed into a downtown pub.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Rescuers work to lift the police helicopter wreckage from the roof of the pub on December 2.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubRescuers work to lift the police helicopter wreckage from the roof of the pub on December 2.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
A police officer lays flowers new the pub on Sunday, December 1.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubA police officer lays flowers new the pub on Sunday, December 1.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Members of the public wait on Sunday to lay flowers near to the Clutha pub in Glasgow.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubMembers of the public wait on Sunday to lay flowers near to the Clutha pub in Glasgow.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
Rescue workers in Glasgow, Scotland, tend to the scene Saturday, November 30, where a police helicopter crashed into the Clutha Bar.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubRescue workers in Glasgow, Scotland, tend to the scene Saturday, November 30, where a police helicopter crashed into the Clutha Bar.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
The damaged helicopter rests on the roof of the Clutha Bar.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubThe damaged helicopter rests on the roof of the Clutha Bar.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
Emergency workers sift through wreckage.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubEmergency workers sift through wreckage.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Rescue workers search for survivors inside the pub.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubRescue workers search for survivors inside the pub.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
Emergency crews arrive at the scene of the crash.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubEmergency crews arrive at the scene of the crash.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Police markings can be seen on some of the helicopter wreckage.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubPolice markings can be seen on some of the helicopter wreckage.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
Emergency workers inspect the roof of the pub.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubEmergency workers inspect the roof of the pub.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
Emergency workers gather near the scene of the crash.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubEmergency workers gather near the scene of the crash.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
The helicopter, carrying two police officers and a civilian pilot, crashed on the roof of the pub at 10:25 p.m., according to Scottish police.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubThe helicopter, carrying two police officers and a civilian pilot, crashed on the roof of the pub at 10:25 p.m., according to Scottish police.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
Emergency responders work on the wreckage on top of the pub.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubEmergency responders work on the wreckage on top of the pub.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said there were &quot;multiple ambulances and a special operations team on site.&quot;
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubA spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service said there were "multiple ambulances and a special operations team on site."
Hide Caption
15 of 19
The crash occurred as patrons listened to the self-styled ska band Esperanza, which had taken the stage at the pub a short time earlier.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubThe crash occurred as patrons listened to the self-styled ska band Esperanza, which had taken the stage at the pub a short time earlier.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
Witnesses reported seeing people who appeared injured running from The Clutha pub after the crash.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubWitnesses reported seeing people who appeared injured running from The Clutha pub after the crash.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Rescue workers gather near the scene of the crash.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubRescue workers gather near the scene of the crash.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
The helicopter continued to smolder hours after the crash.
Photos: Photos: Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pub
Helicopter crashes into Glasgow pubThe helicopter continued to smolder hours after the crash.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
02 glascow 120203 glascow 120201 glascow 1202Glasgow SundayGlasgow helicopter crashglascow heli 0101 glascow 113008 glasglow helicopter02 glasgow helicopter03 Glasgow helicopter11 glasgow helicopter12 glasgow helicopter02.Rex_HELICOPTER_CRA_1827716C.JPG.RESTRICTED05.452539603.jpg.03.Rex_HELICOPTER_CRA_1827716E.JPG.RESTRICTED06.452539605.jpg.09.452539597.jpg.10.452539601.jpg.04.Rex_HELICOPTER_CRA_1827716D.JPG.RESTRICTED

Story highlights

  • Ninth body found at crash site, police say
  • Twelve remain hospitalized, police say
  • "It's a miracle that more people didn't die," witness says
  • Scotland police ask public for "any photographs, audio or video footage"
Police in Scotland say they will need several days to clear the wreckage of a helicopter that plunged into a bustling Glasgow pub over the weekend as they announced a ninth victim had been found at the site.
A crane gingerly lifted bits of debris from the roof of the the downtown Clutha Bar on Sunday, and authorities fear more remains will be discovered in the process.
"The operation at the site is difficult and complex and great care and sensitivity is required in order to preserve the integrity of the site which is part of our investigation," Police Scotland said in a statement Sunday afternoon.
The Clutha Bar was packed with about 150 people listening to a band Friday night when the crash occurred. Twelve of the 32 people hurt remained in hospitals across Glasgow on Sunday, and the body of another victim was found late Sunday morning, police said. The remains of the latest victim had not yet been identified.
Fatalities in helicopter, pub
Far more people would have been endangered just a short walk away in Glasgow's central shopping district, said Gordon Smart, editor of Scottish Sun newspaper.
From a nearby parking deck, Smart watched the helicopter tumble into the bar.
He waited for an explosion and fireball, but there was an "eerie silence" instead, he said.
A blast might have killed hundreds in the busy area, Smart said.
"It's a miracle that more people didn't die," he said.
The outcome was still grim: two police officers and a civilian pilot killed, and six others dead in the pub. Among the victims was Gary Arthur, the 48-year-old father of Chloe Arthur, who plays for the Celtic Football Club based in Glasgow.
"RIP dad. You'll always mean the world to me, I promise to do you proud," she tweeted. "I love you with all my heart."
The soccer team paid tribute to him and the other victims of the crash.
"He was regularly seen at Celtic matches, watching his daughter," the club said in a statement. It was unclear whether he was in the pub or in the helicopter.
The recovery operation will continue for "many days," Chief Constable Stephen House of Police Scotland said. Police Scotland appealed the public for "any photographs, audio or video footage they have of the incident or surroundings areas."
'Fell from the sky like a stone'
Smart was on top of a six-story parking deck when he heard a gargling sound. It was "like a car running out of petrol but incredibly loud," he said.
"I looked around, and in front of me, between 500 feet and 1,000 feet in the air, I could see a helicopter in distress. And then suddenly it just completely lost power and fell from the sky like a stone and tumbled over, nose over tail."
From his vantage point in front of the pub, Smart could not see the helicopter after impact.
'What I did see, and it's something that will stick with me for the rest of my life, was Glaswegian people running toward the scene, not away from the scene. People running to help, not running away from what could have been a huge explosion," Smart said.
The head of the Scottish government, First Minister Alex Salmond, described it as a "black day for Glasgow and for Scotland." Saturday was St. Andrew's Day, Scotland's national day.
"As First Minister, it's a day we can take great pride in how we've responded to this extraordinary tragedy," he said.
Surreal quiet before alarm
The helicopter struck the pub as patrons listened to the Esperanza band, which had just taken the stage. Patrons described a surreal quiet, followed by alarm.
"We were watching the band and there was kind of like a (roof) panel fell, there was a whoosh of dust," Grace Maclean said. "Then we laughed that the band said, 'We didn't think we were going to bring the roof down."
"No one had a clue," she said. "There was no explosion. No bang. It was really quiet."
But it quickly became apparent something was wrong, and amid the choking dust there was an outburst of noise from the patrons.
"Everyone was yelling (for) their friends," Maclean said.
Band manager Gary Anderson described his bewilderment when he heard "a loud bang followed by lots of debris, smoke, stuff coming coming towards where I was standing at the door."
People he knew pulled him outside into the street, he said, where he could see the rotor blades sticking out of the building's roof.
"There were people staggering out, there were lots of people coming out with blood pouring from their head and covered with all sorts of just debris from whatever it was had happened," he said.
In a Facebook posting, the band indicated that all its members made it out safe.
READ: Glaswegians dazed by pub helicopter crash