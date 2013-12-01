Kiev police chief resigns after riot police violence

Ukraine protests – Newlyweds Mikhail and Margarita Nakonechniy kiss in front of barricades on Independence Square in a gesture of support for pro-Europe activists in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, December 21. Protesters have poured into the streets of the Ukrainian capital, angered by their government's move away from the European Union in favor of closer ties with Russia.
Ukraine protests – Protesters fill Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday, December 17.
Ukraine protests – A girl wearing a traditional Ukrainian wreath attends an opposition rally in Independence Square on December 17.
Ukraine protests – A young girl stands next to police officers guarding the presidential offices in central Kiev on December 17.
Ukraine protests – Protesters sit behind wood bricks in Independence Square on December 17. Written on the bricks are names of Ukrainian settlements whose inhabitants are taking part in the demonstrations.
Ukraine protests – Flowers are stuck on barriers in front of Ukrainian Interior forces guarding Kiev's administrative district on December 17.
Ukraine protests – Pro-EU activists march in Kiev on December 17.
Ukraine protests – Pro-EU activists stand guard at barricades guarding a heavily fortified tent camp in Independence Square on December 17.
Ukraine protests – Activists warm themselves beside a bonfire as they guard barricades at Independence Square on Monday, December 16.
Ukraine protests – Pro-EU activists cook during a rally in Independence Square on Sunday, December 15.
Ukraine protests – U.S. Sens. John McCain, center, and Chris Murphy, right, join Ukrainian opposition leader Vitali Klitschko during a mass rally at Independence Square on December 15. McCain told protesters seeking closer ties with Europe, "The free world is with you, America is with you."
Ukraine protests – An estimated 200,000 pro-EU activists gather during a rally in Independence Square on December 15.
Ukraine protests – People sing, shout slogans and wave Ukrainian and EU flags during a mass rally in Independence Square on December 15.
Ukraine protests – Pro-EU activists wave flags around the monument to the founders of Kiev during a rally in Independence Square on December 15.
Ukraine protests – A couple of pro-EU activists share a tender moment at a tent camp in Kiev on December 15.
Ukraine protests – Pro-EU activists, one waving the EU flag, gather during a rally in Kiev on December 15.
Ukraine protests – Smoke rises as Ukrainian protesters continue their anti-government demonstrations in Independence Square on December 15.
Ukraine protests – A protester shouts slogans and waves a flag of the Batkivshchyna party during a protest near the Ukrainian Security Service building in Kiev on December 15.
Ukraine protests – Ukrainian opposition supporters gather at a mass rally in Kiev on December 15.
Ukraine protests – Demonstrators by the thousands rally in Independence Square on Saturday, December 14.
Ukraine protests – People go through a police line separating the competing rallies of opposition protesters in Independence Square and supporters of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in Kiev on December 14.
Ukraine protests – Supporters of the president wave flags of the ruling Party of Regions, as well as Ukrainian flags, during a rally on Kiev's European Square on December 14.
Ukraine protests – Anti-government protesters guard a barricade designed to keep police from evicting them from Independence Square on Friday, December 13.
Ukraine protests – Protesters stand at a barricade in Kiev on December 13.
Ukraine protests – Protesters hold Ukrainian national flags as they picket the Ukrainian House during round-table talks between Yanukovych, former presidents and leaders of the opposition on December 13.
Ukraine protests – Riot police storm barricades set up by pro-EU protesters in Independence Square on Wednesday, December 11.
Ukraine protests – Riot police move against protesters on Independence Square around 2 a.m. December 11. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed "disgust" over the crackdown.
Ukraine protests – A protester calls for attention inside Kiev's City Hall after riot police were forced out from blocking the front door on December 11.
Ukraine protests – Police enter Independence Square on December 11.
Ukraine protests – Riot police officers block the entrance of Kiev's City Hall as protesters pour water from windows and throw smoke grenades at them on December 11.
Ukraine protests – A young police officer guards a roadblock on Institutskaya Street near the presidential area in Kiev on December 11.
Ukraine protests – Protesters who oppose Yanukovych clash with anti-riot police in Independence Square on December 11.
Ukraine protests – A protester shouts behind riot police standing guard in Independence Square on December 9.
Ukraine protests – A protester in Kiev slams a toppled monument of Vladimir Lenin on December 8.
Ukraine protests – Riot police separate pro-EU protesters and supporters of the ruling party during a large rally held in Independence Square on December 8.
Ukraine protests – Demonstrators shout slogans during the mass rally on December 8.
Ukraine protests – Thousands of protesters gather in Independence Square on December 8.
Ukraine protests – Pro-EU activists shout slogans during the rally on December 8. An estimated 100,000 Ukrainians participated.
Ukraine protests – A young protester shouts slogans near a placard depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and signed "Fare you well!" during the December 8 rally.
Ukraine protests – Pro-EU activists gather around a huge poster of Yulia Tymoshenko, the jailed former Ukrainian Prime Minister, on December 8.
Ukraine protests – Riot police block protesters during the December 8 rally.
Ukraine protests – A rose, the symbol of the revolution, lies on barricades being built by Pro-EU activists next to the Ukrainian Government building in Kiev on December 8.
Ukraine protests – A pro-EU activist holds a cut-out paper heart as she faces police at the presidential office in Kiev on December 8.
Ukraine protests – EU flags and Ukrainian national flags fly above a crowd of pro-EU activists in Independence Square on December 8.
Ukraine protests – Pro-EU activists shout slogans during the rally in Independence Square on December 8.
Ukraine protests – Demonstrators gather in Independence Square during the mass rally December 8.
Ukraine protests – A pro-EU activist offers flowers to police officers at the presidential office in Kiev on December 8.
Ukraine protests – Anti-government protesters camp in Independence Square early in the morning on December 8.
Ukraine protests – Protesters on Independence Square demonstrate against Yanukovych and call for a closer relationship to the EU on December 7.
Ukraine protests – Protesters prepare food at a camp in Independence Square on December 7.
Ukraine protests – Pro-EU activists attend a rally in Independence Square on December 7.
Ukraine protests – Orthodox believers, carrying icons and crosses, walk during a religious procession outside the parliament building in Kiev on December 6.
Ukraine protests – Police stand guard opposite a sea of protesters near the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev on December 3.
Ukraine protests – Protesters chant slogans outside the parliament in Kiev on December 3.
Ukraine protests – Protesters gather in front of the parliament on December 3.
Ukraine protests – Police stand guard outside the parliament on December 3.
Ukraine protests – Protesters use a bulldozer during clashes with police at the presidential office in Kiev on December 1.
Ukraine protests – A protester throws stones toward riot police on December 1. The crowd chanted "Revolution" and "Down with the Gang" as it gathered in Independence Square.
Ukraine protests – A bleeding protester shouts at a police medic after police pushed protesters off the street leading to the presidential administration building on December 1.
Ukraine protests – Protesters clash with police guarding the presidential administration building on December 1.
Ukraine protests – A Ukrainian protester throws stones at riot police during clashes outside the president's office on December 1.
Ukraine protests – Police and protesters look at an injured person near the presidential office on December 1.
Ukraine protests – Pro-EU demonstrators clash with police near the presidential administration office on December 1.
Ukraine protests – Demonstrators gather in downtown Kiev on December 1.
Ukraine protests – Anti-government protesters gather near Shevchenko University on December 1 in Kiev.
Ukraine protests – A protester injured in clashes with police stands on Independence Square on November 30.
Ukraine protests – Police officers guard Independence Square on November 30 after dispersing a rally.
Ukraine protests – Dozens of protesters were wounded in a clash with police in Kiev on November 30.
Ukraine protests – Ukrainian riot police detain a protester on November 30.
Ukraine protests – Opposition supporters hold EU flags November 30 as they guard the gates of the Mikhailovsky monastery.
Ukraine protests – A woman cries during a rally on November 30.
Ukraine protests – Injured protesters receive medical help in an ambulance after riot police broke up a rally on November 30.
Ukraine protests – Protesters gather over bonfires November 30.
Ukraine protests – Opposition supporters shout slogans and wave flags on November 29.
Ukraine protests – A demonstrator holds a torn portrait of Yanukovych on November 29.
Ukraine protests – Demonstrators hold hands during a rally on November 29.
Ukraine protests – Demonstrators take to the streets in the center of Kiev on November 28.