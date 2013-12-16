Cristiano Ronaldo opens CR7 museum in Portugal

Your guide to the World Cup in numbers
Setting the World Cup stage – Aerial view of the Christ the Redeemer statue atop Corcovado Hill, overlooking the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, BrazIl. The famous arena will host the World Cup final on July 13, with 32 nations competing in the tournament.
'The greatest' – Ask many Brazilians who is the greatest footballer of all time and their answer will be simple: "Pele." The striker won three World Cups with Brazil between 1958 and 1970 and is his country's leading goalscorer with 77 goals from 92 caps.
Brazil's best – The Brazil team of 1970, which beat Italy 4-1 in the World Cup final in Mexico, is widely regarded as the greatest of all time. Pele, a three-time World Cup winner is seen here leaping on his teammates.
New legend? – Neymar will be the man which the Brazilian public will look to for inspiration at the 2014 World Cup. The Barcelona striker starred in the country's Confederations Cup success in July 2013
Magic Messi? – Despite winning the Champions League and Spanish title with Barcelona, Argentina's Lionel Messi has yet to taste success on the international stage.
Rampant Ronaldo – Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick fired Portugal into the 2014 World Cup after his side defeated Sweden in the playoffs. Ronaldo is the country's joint-top scorer with Pauleta on 47 goals.
Super Suarez – Luis Suarez played a key role in Uruguay's run to the World Cup. The Liverpool striker was part of the squad which reached the semifinals in South Africa and scored 11 goals in qualifying.
Not bothered – Sweden's forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic will have to watch the tournament at home -- that's if he's even interested. He told reporters: "A World Cup without me is nothing to watch so it is not worthwhile to wait for the World Cup."
Tiki-Taka – Spain is hoping to become the third country to retain the World Cup. Italy won the tournament in 1934 and 1938, while Brazil triumphed in 1958 and 1962. Andres Iniesta scored the winning goal in the 2010 final.
Fantastic Falcao – Falcao will be one of the players to watch at the tournament with the Monaco striker considered to be one of the most lethal finishers in the game. Falcao scored nine goals in qualifying while his side netted 25 overall.
Brilliant Belgium – Belgium is one of the teams fancied to do well in Brazil. The Belgians reached the semifinals in 1986 and are expected to challenge in the later stages this time around thanks to a crop of outstanding young players.
Plucky underdogs – Cameroon is the lowest ranked team in the tournament. The Indomitable Lions are the 59th best team in the world according to FIFA. It reached the quarterfinals in 1990 where it was beaten by England.
Closer for Klose? – Miroslav Klose, 35, looks set to feature in a fourth World Cup after helping Germany cruise through qualifying. Klose is the country's joint-top scorer on 68 goals alongside Gerd Muller.
Bosnia bouncing – Bosnian football fans will flock to Brazil after their football team qualified for the World Cup for the very first time. Bosnia finished top of its group and clinched its place at the tournament courtesy of a 1-0 win over Lithuania.
Dutch desire – Three times the Netherlands has reached the final -- and three times it has been beaten. In 1974 it lost out to West Germany before Argentina triumphed four years later. Four years ago it was beaten 1-0 by Spain.
Classy Cahill – Tim Cahill needs one more goal to become Australia's top scorer. He currently has 29, leaving him level with Damian Mori.
Sacre bleu – France became the first European team to overturn a two-goal deficit in a World Cup playoff to secure its place in Brazil. Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho scored twice as France defeated Ukraine 3-0 on the night, 3-2 on aggregate.
Breaking barriers – Spain will be one of the favorites to win the tournament but no European side has ever won the competition in South America.