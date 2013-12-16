Breaking News

    Cristiano Ronaldo opens CR7 museum in Portugal

    December 16, 2013

    Cristiano Ronaldo stands next to a wax figure of himself at the opening of a museum dedicated to his football career in his Portuguese hometown.
    Locals gathered in Funchal for a glimpse of their hero and of the new museum.
    The museum was officially opened by Ronaldo and his young son, Cristiano Junior.
    The Ballon d&#39;Or awarded to Ronaldo in 2008, while he was at Manchester United, takes pride of place. Should the Portuguese receive the 2013 prize, there&#39;s plenty of room for another golden ball.
    The museum is close to Funchal city center on the Portuguese island of Madeira.
    • Cristiano Ronaldo opens a museum dedicated to his football career
    • The Portuguese is widely expected to win the 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or
    • The Real Madrid star is on a shortlist with Lionel Messi and Franck Ribery
    • The forward has already scored 33 goals for Real this season
    Cristiano Ronaldo is at the peak of his powers on the pitch and off it: The Portuguese star has opened a museum dedicated to his glittering football career in his hometown of Funchal .
    The Real Madrid striker is widely expected to be awarded the 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or -- an accolade given to the year's best footballer -- in January and if Ronaldo is handed the golden ball it will take pride of place in the CR7 Museum.
    "Of course it's a special day, it's the opening of my museum and I am proud," the Portugal captain told reporters.
    "I have room for more trophies. I don't really want to mention specific ones. All I want is to win more awards and, if the Ballon d'Or comes, there is extra room here."
    The 28-year-old is on a three-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or alongside Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who has picked up the award in each of the last four years, and Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery.
    Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to win the award for the second time in his career. The forward is enjoying the most productive year at Real Madrid while he also fired Portugal to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil with a hat-trick during their playoff match with Sweden.
    Ronaldo, who has scored 33 goals so far this season, made his debut for Sporting Lisbon in 2002 and has gone on to become a fearsome goalscorer.
    He moved to Manchester United in 2003 where he won three English Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the European Champions League in 2008, the same year he won the Ballon d'Or for the first time.
    Ronaldo swapped Manchester for Madrid for a then world record fee in 2009. Since joining Real, Ronaldo has been prolific in front of goal, averaging over a goal a game for the nine-time European champions.
    He is also the captain of his national team and will lead out Portugal at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where it will face Germany, Ghana and the U.S in the group stages.
