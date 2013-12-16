Cristiano Ronaldo opens CR7 museum in Portugal

Story highlights Cristiano Ronaldo opens a museum dedicated to his football career

The Portuguese is widely expected to win the 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or

The Real Madrid star is on a shortlist with Lionel Messi and Franck Ribery

The forward has already scored 33 goals for Real this season

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the peak of his powers on the pitch and off it: The Portuguese star has opened a museum dedicated to his glittering football career in his hometown of Funchal .

The Real Madrid striker is widely expected to be awarded the 2013 FIFA Ballon d'Or -- an accolade given to the year's best footballer -- in January and if Ronaldo is handed the golden ball it will take pride of place in the CR7 Museum.

"Of course it's a special day, it's the opening of my museum and I am proud," the Portugal captain told reporters.

"I have room for more trophies. I don't really want to mention specific ones. All I want is to win more awards and, if the Ballon d'Or comes, there is extra room here."

The 28-year-old is on a three-man shortlist for this year's Ballon d'Or alongside Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who has picked up the award in each of the last four years, and Bayern Munich's Franck Ribery.

Ronaldo, who has scored 33 goals so far this season, made his debut for Sporting Lisbon in 2002 and has gone on to become a fearsome goalscorer.

He moved to Manchester United in 2003 where he won three English Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the European Champions League in 2008, the same year he won the Ballon d'Or for the first time.

Ronaldo swapped Manchester for Madrid for a then world record fee in 2009. Since joining Real, Ronaldo has been prolific in front of goal, averaging over a goal a game for the nine-time European champions.

He is also the captain of his national team and will lead out Portugal at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where it will face Germany, Ghana and the U.S in the group stages.