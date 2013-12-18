Breaking News

'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs dies, aged 84

By Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 0041 GMT (0841 HKT) December 19, 2013

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&#39;Great Train Robber&#39; Ronnie Biggs dies
'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs dies

    JUST WATCHED

    'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs dies

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs dies 02:45

Story highlights

  • Family, friends of Ronnie Biggs tell his publisher he died early Wednesday
  • Biggs became notorious for his role in a 1963 heist known as the "Great Train Robbery"
  • After escaping from prison, he went on the run, living as a celebrity fugitive in Brazil
  • He returned to Britain in 2001, broke and ailing, and spent several more years in prison
"Great Train Robber" Ronnie Biggs -- one of the most notorious British criminals of the 20th century -- has died, his publisher told CNN on Wednesday. He was 84.
Biggs, who despite his crimes became the subject of books, films and TV shows and even recorded a single with the Sex Pistols, had been released from prison in 2009 on health grounds.
Cliff Moulder, of publisher MPress, told CNN that close family and friends informed him that Biggs passed away early Wednesday. Moulder published Biggs' most recent books, "Odd Man Out: The Last Straw," and "The Great Train Robbery -- 50th Anniversary Special."
Biggs earned his nickname from that train robbery, an infamous 1963 heist dubbed the "crime of the century." It was an act that transformed him from a petty London thief into one of the most wanted men in Britain.
Biggs and 14 other professional criminals made off with the equivalent of 2.5 million pounds in used bank notes -- an amount that would equal tens of millions today.
Notorious train robber and criminal turned celebrity Ronnie Biggs died December 18. He was 84. Here, Biggs poses in an undated photo.
Photos: Photos: 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs
Notorious train robber and criminal turned celebrity Ronnie Biggs died December 18. He was 84. Here, Biggs poses in an undated photo.
Photos: Photos: 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs
'Great Train Robber' Ronnie BiggsNotorious train robber and criminal turned celebrity Ronnie Biggs died December 18. He was 84. Here, Biggs poses in an undated photo.
Hide Caption
1 of 11
Train cars sit uncoupled at Cheddington Station in England after the robbery.
Photos: Photos: 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs
'Great Train Robber' Ronnie BiggsTrain cars sit uncoupled at Cheddington Station in England after the robbery.
Hide Caption
2 of 11
Biggs is escorted by British police in 1963.
Photos: Photos: 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs
'Great Train Robber' Ronnie BiggsBiggs is escorted by British police in 1963.
Hide Caption
3 of 11
People walk around Wandsworth Prison the day after Biggs escaped with three other prisoners in 1965. Biggs made his escape by jumping through a hole in the roof of the furniture van shown here, onto mattresses, and then out of the back of the van into a waiting car.
Photos: Photos: 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs
'Great Train Robber' Ronnie BiggsPeople walk around Wandsworth Prison the day after Biggs escaped with three other prisoners in 1965. Biggs made his escape by jumping through a hole in the roof of the furniture van shown here, onto mattresses, and then out of the back of the van into a waiting car.
Hide Caption
4 of 11
Biggs talks with his wife Raimunda in Rio de Janeiro in 1974.
Photos: Photos: 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs
'Great Train Robber' Ronnie BiggsBiggs talks with his wife Raimunda in Rio de Janeiro in 1974.
Hide Caption
5 of 11
Biggs flexes for the camera on Copacabana beach in Brazil in 1977.
Photos: Photos: 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs
'Great Train Robber' Ronnie BiggsBiggs flexes for the camera on Copacabana beach in Brazil in 1977.
Hide Caption
6 of 11
Biggs sits with his son Michael in Brazil circa 1978.
Photos: Photos: 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs
'Great Train Robber' Ronnie BiggsBiggs sits with his son Michael in Brazil circa 1978.
Hide Caption
7 of 11
Biggs was featured on a poster from the Sex Pistols movie &quot;The Great Rock&#39;n&#39;Roll Swindle.&quot; Biggs also recorded a song with the band.
Photos: Photos: 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs
'Great Train Robber' Ronnie BiggsBiggs was featured on a poster from the Sex Pistols movie "The Great Rock'n'Roll Swindle." Biggs also recorded a song with the band.
Hide Caption
8 of 11
Biggs is escorted by police in London the day he returned in 2001 to the United Kingdom after years on the run.
Photos: Photos: 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs
'Great Train Robber' Ronnie BiggsBiggs is escorted by police in London the day he returned in 2001 to the United Kingdom after years on the run.
Hide Caption
9 of 11
Biggs and his son Michael attend the launch of his new autobiography &quot;Odd Man Out: The Last Straw&quot; in 2011 in London.
Photos: Photos: 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs
'Great Train Robber' Ronnie BiggsBiggs and his son Michael attend the launch of his new autobiography "Odd Man Out: The Last Straw" in 2011 in London.
Hide Caption
10 of 11
Biggs arrives at the funeral of the mastermind of the Great Train Robbery, Bruce Reynolds, in London, on March 20.
Photos: Photos: 'Great Train Robber' Ronnie Biggs
'Great Train Robber' Ronnie BiggsBiggs arrives at the funeral of the mastermind of the Great Train Robbery, Bruce Reynolds, in London, on March 20.
Hide Caption
11 of 11
01 ronnie biggs 121802 ronnie biggs 121803 ronnie biggs 121804 ronnie biggs 121805 ronnie biggs 121806 ronnie biggs 121811 ronnie biggs 121807 ronnie biggs 121808 ronnie biggs 121809 ronnie biggs 121810 ronnie biggs 1218
Click through to see&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/world/obituaries-2013&quot;&gt; people who passed away&lt;/a&gt; in 2013.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
Click through to see&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/SPECIALS/world/obituaries-2013&quot;&gt; people who passed away&lt;/a&gt; in 2013.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Click through to see people who passed away in 2013.
Hide Caption
1 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2014/01/01/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/james-avery-obit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;James Avery&lt;/a&gt;, who played Philip Banks on the TV show &quot;The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,&quot; died on December 31 at the age of 68, his publicist confirmed.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 James Avery, who played Philip Banks on the TV show "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," died on December 31 at the age of 68, his publicist confirmed.
Hide Caption
2 of 150
Life magazine photographer John Dominis died at his home in New York City on December 30, according to &lt;a href=&quot;http://life.time.com/culture/john-dominis-celebrating-the-work-of-a-master-photographer/#1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;LIFE.com&lt;/a&gt;. He was 92.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Life magazine photographer John Dominis died at his home in New York City on December 30, according to LIFE.com. He was 92.
Hide Caption
3 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/31/us/john-cordice-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dr. John W.V. Cordice&lt;/a&gt;, the surgeon who operated on Martin Luther King Jr. after King was stabbed in Harlem in 1958, died on December 29 in Iowa. He was 95.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Dr. John W.V. Cordice, the surgeon who operated on Martin Luther King Jr. after King was stabbed in Harlem in 1958, died on December 29 in Iowa. He was 95.
Hide Caption
4 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/31/showbiz/joseph-ruskin-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joseph Ruskin&lt;/a&gt;, who acted in 25 films and 124 television shows, died of natural causes on December 28 in Santa Monica, California, according to SAG-AFTRA. Ruskin was 89.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Joseph Ruskin, who acted in 25 films and 124 television shows, died of natural causes on December 28 in Santa Monica, California, according to SAG-AFTRA. Ruskin was 89.
Hide Caption
5 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/26/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/jeffrey-ian-pollack-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Jeffrey Ian Pollack&lt;/a&gt;, left, who directed the popular 1990s films &quot;Booty Call&quot; and &quot;Above the Rim&quot; and produced &quot;The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,&quot; was found dead on December 23. He was 54. He&#39;s pictured with producer Benny Medina in 2007.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Jeffrey Ian Pollack, left, who directed the popular 1990s films "Booty Call" and "Above the Rim" and produced "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," was found dead on December 23. He was 54. He's pictured with producer Benny Medina in 2007.
Hide Caption
6 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/22/showbiz/ned-vizzini-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Ned Vizzini&lt;/a&gt;, author of &quot;It&#39;s Kind of a Funny Story,&quot; died December 19 of blunt impact injuries to the head, torso and extremities. Vizzini committed suicide, according to the New York City medical examiner&#39;s office, though the office did not immediately say how. He was 32.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Ned Vizzini, author of "It's Kind of a Funny Story," died December 19 of blunt impact injuries to the head, torso and extremities. Vizzini committed suicide, according to the New York City medical examiner's office, though the office did not immediately say how. He was 32.
Hide Caption
7 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/19/us/porn-pioneer-al-goldstein-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Al Goldstein&lt;/a&gt;, the foul-mouthed publisher of Screw magazine and a pornography pioneer who helped move raunch into mainstream American life, died December 19 in New York. He was 77.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Al Goldstein, the foul-mouthed publisher of Screw magazine and a pornography pioneer who helped move raunch into mainstream American life, died December 19 in New York. He was 77.
Hide Caption
8 of 150
Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/18/showbiz/daniel-escobar-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Daniel Escobar&lt;/a&gt;, who played a teacher in &quot;Lizzie McGuire,&quot; died from complications of diabetes in Los Angeles on December 13, according to his agent. He was 49.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actor Daniel Escobar, who played a teacher in "Lizzie McGuire," died from complications of diabetes in Los Angeles on December 13, according to his agent. He was 49.
Hide Caption
9 of 150
&quot;Great Train Robber&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/18/world/europe/uk-ronnie-biggs-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ronnie Biggs &lt;/a&gt;-- one of the most notorious British criminals of the 20th century -- has died, his publisher told CNN on December 18. He was 84.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 "Great Train Robber" Ronnie Biggs -- one of the most notorious British criminals of the 20th century -- has died, his publisher told CNN on December 18. He was 84.
Hide Caption
10 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/16/showbiz/obit-ray-price/index.html&quot;&gt;Ray Price&lt;/a&gt;, the Nashville star whose trademark &quot;shuffle&quot; beat became a country music staple, died on December 16, his agent said. He was 87.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Ray Price, the Nashville star whose trademark "shuffle" beat became a country music staple, died on December 16, his agent said. He was 87.
Hide Caption
11 of 150
Oscar-winning actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/16/showbiz/joan-fontaine-obit/&quot;&gt;Joan Fontaine &lt;/a&gt;died December 15, her longtime friend Noel Beutel said. She was 96.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Oscar-winning actress Joan Fontaine died December 15, her longtime friend Noel Beutel said. She was 96.
Hide Caption
12 of 150
Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/15/showbiz/peter-otoole-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Peter O&#39;Toole&lt;/a&gt;, best known for playing the title role in the 1962 film &quot;Lawrence of Arabia,&quot; died on December 14. He was 81.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actor Peter O'Toole, best known for playing the title role in the 1962 film "Lawrence of Arabia," died on December 14. He was 81.
Hide Caption
13 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/15/showbiz/billy-jack-tom-laughlin-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Tom Laughlin&lt;/a&gt;, the actor who wrote and starred in the &quot;Billy Jack&quot; films of the 1970s, died on December 12, his family confirmed. He was 82.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Tom Laughlin, the actor who wrote and starred in the "Billy Jack" films of the 1970s, died on December 12, his family confirmed. He was 82.
Hide Caption
14 of 150
Jazz guitarist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/11/showbiz/guitarist-jim-hall-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Jim Hall&lt;/a&gt;, who played with the jazz greats of the 20th century and influenced the younger ones, died December 10, his family said. He was 83.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Jazz guitarist Jim Hall, who played with the jazz greats of the 20th century and influenced the younger ones, died December 10, his family said. He was 83.
Hide Caption
15 of 150
Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/09/showbiz/eleanor-parker-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Eleanor Parker&lt;/a&gt;, nominated for three Oscars and known for her &quot;Sound of Music&quot; role, died on December 9, her family said. She was 91.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actress Eleanor Parker, nominated for three Oscars and known for her "Sound of Music" role, died on December 9, her family said. She was 91.
Hide Caption
16 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/05/world/africa/nelson-mandela/index.html&quot;&gt;Nelson Mandela&lt;/a&gt;, the prisoner-turned-president who reconciled South Africa after the end of apartheid, died on December 5, according to the country&#39;s president, Jacob Zuma. Mandela was 95.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Nelson Mandela, the prisoner-turned-president who reconciled South Africa after the end of apartheid, died on December 5, according to the country's president, Jacob Zuma. Mandela was 95.
Hide Caption
17 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/12/03/showbiz/hgtv-host-killed/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bill Beckwith&lt;/a&gt;, co-host of HGTV&#39;s &quot;Curb Appeal,&quot; died December 2 when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in San Francisco. He was 38.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Bill Beckwith, co-host of HGTV's "Curb Appeal," died December 2 when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle in San Francisco. He was 38.
Hide Caption
18 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/30/showbiz/actor-paul-walker-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Paul Walker&lt;/a&gt;, a star of &quot;The Fast &amp;amp; The Furious&quot; movie franchise, died November 30 in a car crash. He was 40.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Paul Walker, a star of "The Fast & The Furious" movie franchise, died November 30 in a car crash. He was 40.
Hide Caption
19 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;www.cnn.com/2013/11/30/us/trinity-broadcasting-network-founder-crouch-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Paul F. Crouch&lt;/a&gt;, co-founder of the Trinity Broadcasting Network, died November 30 at age 79, according to his website and the network&#39;s Facebook page.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Paul F. Crouch, co-founder of the Trinity Broadcasting Network, died November 30 at age 79, according to his website and the network's Facebook page.
Hide Caption
20 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/25/showbiz/jay-leggett-death/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Comedian Jay Leggett&lt;/a&gt;, who produced a documentary about the joys of deer hunting, died of natural causes at the end of a deer hunt on November 23. He was 50.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Comedian Jay Leggett, who produced a documentary about the joys of deer hunting, died of natural causes at the end of a deer hunt on November 23. He was 50.
Hide Caption
21 of 150
Officer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/21/showbiz/bostons-finest-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Pat Rogers&lt;/a&gt;, featured on the TNT reality show &quot;Boston&#39;s Finest,&quot; apparently took his own life on November 19, a police source said.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Officer Pat Rogers, featured on the TNT reality show "Boston's Finest," apparently took his own life on November 19, a police source said.
Hide Caption
22 of 150
Renowned psychic &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/20/showbiz/sylvia-browne-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Sylvia Browne&lt;/a&gt;, a leader in the paranormal world who appeared regularly on television and radio and also wrote dozens of top-selling books, died November 20 in a northern California hospital, according to her website. She is pictured here with her granddaughter Angelia and son Christopher.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Renowned psychic Sylvia Browne, a leader in the paranormal world who appeared regularly on television and radio and also wrote dozens of top-selling books, died November 20 in a northern California hospital, according to her website. She is pictured here with her granddaughter Angelia and son Christopher.
Hide Caption
23 of 150
The eldest daughter of Walt Disney, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/19/showbiz/walt-disney-daughter-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Diane Disney Miller&lt;/a&gt;, died on November 19, according a statement from the museum dedicated to the legendary animated filmmaker. She was 79.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 The eldest daughter of Walt Disney, Diane Disney Miller, died on November 19, according a statement from the museum dedicated to the legendary animated filmmaker. She was 79.
Hide Caption
24 of 150
Nobel Prize-winning author &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/11/17/showbiz/doris-lessing-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Doris Lessing&lt;/a&gt; died at her London home on November 17, her publisher said. The British author was best known for &quot;The Golden Notebook,&quot; which is considered by many critics to be one of the most important feminist novels ever written.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Nobel Prize-winning author Doris Lessing died at her London home on November 17, her publisher said. The British author was best known for "The Golden Notebook," which is considered by many critics to be one of the most important feminist novels ever written.
Hide Caption
25 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://eatocracy.cnn.com/2013/11/05/chef-charlie-trotter-dead-at-54&quot;&gt;Celebrity chef Charlie Trotter&lt;/a&gt;, whose namesake restaurant in Chicago received a long list of culinary honors over its 25 years of service, died shortly after he was rushed from his home to a hospital on November 5. He was 54.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Celebrity chef Charlie Trotter, whose namesake restaurant in Chicago received a long list of culinary honors over its 25 years of service, died shortly after he was rushed from his home to a hospital on November 5. He was 54.
Hide Caption
26 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/27/showbiz/lou-reed-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Lou Reed&lt;/a&gt;, who took rock &#39;n&#39; roll into dark corners as a songwriter, vocalist and guitarist for the Velvet Underground and as a solo artist, died on October 27, his publicist said. He was 71.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Lou Reed, who took rock 'n' roll into dark corners as a songwriter, vocalist and guitarist for the Velvet Underground and as a solo artist, died on October 27, his publicist said. He was 71.
Hide Caption
27 of 150
Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/26/showbiz/marcia-wallace-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Marcia Wallace&lt;/a&gt; died on October 25, her agent said. Wallace voiced the character Edna Krabappel on &quot;The Simpsons&quot; and is known for playing receptionist Carol Kester on &quot;The Bob Newhart Show.&quot; She was 70.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actress Marcia Wallace died on October 25, her agent said. Wallace voiced the character Edna Krabappel on "The Simpsons" and is known for playing receptionist Carol Kester on "The Bob Newhart Show." She was 70.
Hide Caption
28 of 150
Basketball Hall of Famer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/25/us/basketball-bill-sharman-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bill Sharman&lt;/a&gt; -- who won four NBA titles as a player, one as a head coach and five in his club&#39;s front office -- died October 25 in southern California, his former teams said. He was 87.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Sharman -- who won four NBA titles as a player, one as a head coach and five in his club's front office -- died October 25 in southern California, his former teams said. He was 87.
Hide Caption
29 of 150
Tennessee Titans owner &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/21/us/nfl-bud-adams-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Bud Adams&lt;/a&gt; died of natural causes on October 21. He was 90. Adams, whose team started in Houston as the Houston Oilers, co-founded the American Football League, which eventually merged with the National Football League.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Tennessee Titans owner Bud Adams died of natural causes on October 21. He was 90. Adams, whose team started in Houston as the Houston Oilers, co-founded the American Football League, which eventually merged with the National Football League.
Hide Caption
30 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/19/showbiz/cartoons-lou-scheimer-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Lou Scheimer&lt;/a&gt;, a pioneer in Saturday morning television cartoons with hit shows such as &quot;Superman,&quot; &quot;Fat Albert&quot; and &quot;He-Man,&quot; died October 17 at 84, according to his biographer. Andy Mangels helped tell Scheimer&#39;s story in the book &quot;Lou Scheimer: Creating the Filmation Generation.&quot;
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Lou Scheimer, a pioneer in Saturday morning television cartoons with hit shows such as "Superman," "Fat Albert" and "He-Man," died October 17 at 84, according to his biographer. Andy Mangels helped tell Scheimer's story in the book "Lou Scheimer: Creating the Filmation Generation."
Hide Caption
31 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/19/us/bum-phillips-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;&quot;Bum&quot; Phillips&lt;/a&gt;, the former NFL football coach who led the Houston Oilers to glory and struggled with the New Orleans Saints, died October 18 at age 90.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 "Bum" Phillips, the former NFL football coach who led the Houston Oilers to glory and struggled with the New Orleans Saints, died October 18 at age 90.
Hide Caption
32 of 150
Rep. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/18/politics/rep-young-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Bill Young&lt;/a&gt; of Florida, the longest-serving Republican member of the House, died on October 18 at age 82, his office&#39;s chief of staff said.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Rep. Bill Young of Florida, the longest-serving Republican member of the House, died on October 18 at age 82, his office's chief of staff said.
Hide Caption
33 of 150
Former U.S. House Speaker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/18/politics/tom-foley-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Tom Foley&lt;/a&gt;, 84, died at his home in Washington, his wife, Heather, confirmed on October 18. &lt;em&gt;An earlier version of this gallery contained a photo incorrectly identified as Tom Foley. CNN regrets this error.&lt;/em&gt;
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Former U.S. House Speaker Tom Foley, 84, died at his home in Washington, his wife, Heather, confirmed on October 18. An earlier version of this gallery contained a photo incorrectly identified as Tom Foley. CNN regrets this error.
Hide Caption
34 of 150
Character actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/17/showbiz/ed-lauter-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Ed Lauter&lt;/a&gt;, who had small roles in movies and TV shows over four decades, died October 16 of mesothelioma, caused by asbestos exposure, his publicist said. He was 74.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Character actor Ed Lauter, who had small roles in movies and TV shows over four decades, died October 16 of mesothelioma, caused by asbestos exposure, his publicist said. He was 74.
Hide Caption
35 of 150
Jazz vocalist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/16/us/obituary-gloria-lynne/&quot;&gt;Gloria Lynne&lt;/a&gt;, whose career included dozens of albums, died October 15 of a heart attack, her son said. She was 83.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Jazz vocalist Gloria Lynne, whose career included dozens of albums, died October 15 of a heart attack, her son said. She was 83.
Hide Caption
36 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/14/showbiz/motown-mentor-powell-obit/&quot;&gt;Maxine Powell&lt;/a&gt;, who helped nurture the style of Motown artists such as Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross in the 1960s, died on October 14. The personal development coach for the legendary record label was 98.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Maxine Powell, who helped nurture the style of Motown artists such as Marvin Gaye and Diana Ross in the 1960s, died on October 14. The personal development coach for the legendary record label was 98.
Hide Caption
37 of 150
&quot;MasterChef&quot; runner-up &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/13/showbiz/masterchef-joshua-marks-suicide/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Joshua Marks&lt;/a&gt; died October 11 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. He was 26.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 "MasterChef" runner-up Joshua Marks died October 11 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head. He was 26.
Hide Caption
38 of 150
Pulitzer Prize-winning author &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/13/us/oscar-hijuelos-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Oscar Hijuelos&lt;/a&gt; died on October 12, his agent said. Hijuelos was the first Latino to win the prestigious award for fiction for his 1989 novel, &quot;The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love.&quot; He was 62.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Pulitzer Prize-winning author Oscar Hijuelos died on October 12, his agent said. Hijuelos was the first Latino to win the prestigious award for fiction for his 1989 novel, "The Mambo Kings Play Songs of Love." He was 62.
Hide Caption
39 of 150
Astronaut &lt;a href=&quot;http://life.time.com/history/scott-carpenter-rare-and-classic-photos-of-a-nasa-legend/#1&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Scott Carpenter&lt;/a&gt;, the second American to orbit Earth, died on October 10, NASA said. He was 88.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Astronaut Scott Carpenter, the second American to orbit Earth, died on October 10, NASA said. He was 88.
Hide Caption
40 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/04/world/asia/vietnam-general-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap&lt;/a&gt; of the Vietnam People&#39;s Army, a man credited with major victories against the French and the American military, died on October 4. He was 102.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Gen. Vo Nguyen Giap of the Vietnam People's Army, a man credited with major victories against the French and the American military, died on October 4. He was 102.
Hide Caption
41 of 150
Photojournalist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/04/us/gallery/bill-eppridge/index.html&quot;&gt;Bill Eppridge&lt;/a&gt;, who photographed Sen. Robert F. Kennedy moments after he was fatally shot in Los Angeles in 1968, died on October 3.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Photojournalist Bill Eppridge, who photographed Sen. Robert F. Kennedy moments after he was fatally shot in Los Angeles in 1968, died on October 3.
Hide Caption
42 of 150
American author &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/10/02/us/tom-clancy-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tom Clancy&lt;/a&gt; died October 2, according to a family member. He was 66.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 American author Tom Clancy died October 2, according to a family member. He was 66.
Hide Caption
43 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/19/tech/gaming-gadgets/yamauchi-nintendo-obit/&quot;&gt;Hiroshi Yamauchi, &lt;/a&gt;who built Nintendo from a small card company into a global video-game empire before buying the Seattle Mariners, died September 19 in Japan. He was 85.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Hiroshi Yamauchi, who built Nintendo from a small card company into a global video-game empire before buying the Seattle Mariners, died September 19 in Japan. He was 85.
Hide Caption
44 of 150
Forty years after rising to the top of the boxing world and outdueling Muhammad Ali, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/18/us/ken-norton-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Ken Norton&lt;/a&gt;, left, died at a Nevada medical facility after a stroke on September 18. He was 70.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Forty years after rising to the top of the boxing world and outdueling Muhammad Ali, Ken Norton, left, died at a Nevada medical facility after a stroke on September 18. He was 70.
Hide Caption
45 of 150
British rocker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/18/showbiz/jackie-lomax-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Jackie Lomax&lt;/a&gt;, who recorded with legendary stars but whose own career always seemed a degree removed from fame, died on September 15 at the age of 69. The singer-songwriter-guitarist enjoyed a 50-year career playing with many of music&#39;s biggest stars -- notably the Beatles -- but personal commercial success eluded him.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 British rocker Jackie Lomax, who recorded with legendary stars but whose own career always seemed a degree removed from fame, died on September 15 at the age of 69. The singer-songwriter-guitarist enjoyed a 50-year career playing with many of music's biggest stars -- notably the Beatles -- but personal commercial success eluded him.
Hide Caption
46 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/12/us/ray-dolby-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Ray Dolby&lt;/a&gt;, the American inventor who changed the way people listen to sound in their homes, on their phones and in cinemas, died September 12 in San Francisco. He was 80. The founder of Dolby Laboratories had been suffering from Alzheimer&#39;s disease for a number of years and in July was diagnosed with acute leukemia.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Ray Dolby, the American inventor who changed the way people listen to sound in their homes, on their phones and in cinemas, died September 12 in San Francisco. He was 80. The founder of Dolby Laboratories had been suffering from Alzheimer's disease for a number of years and in July was diagnosed with acute leukemia.
Hide Caption
47 of 150
Ex-heavyweight champion &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/02/showbiz/boxer-rocky-v-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Tommy Morrison&lt;/a&gt; died September 1, according to his former promoter Tony Holden. He was 44. Morrison defeated George Foreman in 1993 for the World Boxing Organization&#39;s heavyweight title. He also won fame for his role in &quot;Rocky V.&quot;
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Ex-heavyweight champion Tommy Morrison died September 1, according to his former promoter Tony Holden. He was 44. Morrison defeated George Foreman in 1993 for the World Boxing Organization's heavyweight title. He also won fame for his role in "Rocky V."
Hide Caption
48 of 150
British broadcaster &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/09/01/showbiz/david-frost-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;David Frost&lt;/a&gt;, best known for his series of interviews with former U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1977, died August 31. He was 74.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 British broadcaster David Frost, best known for his series of interviews with former U.S. President Richard Nixon in 1977, died August 31. He was 74.
Hide Caption
49 of 150
Irish poet &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/30/showbiz/ireland-heaney-death/index.html?hpt=en_c1&quot;&gt;Seamus Heaney&lt;/a&gt;, who won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1995, died on Friday, August 30, at a hospital in Dublin. He was 74.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Irish poet Seamus Heaney, who won the Nobel Prize for literature in 1995, died on Friday, August 30, at a hospital in Dublin. He was 74.
Hide Caption
50 of 150
British cinematographer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/27/showbiz/movies/obit-star-wars-cinematographer-gilbert-taylor/&quot;&gt;Gilbert Taylor,&lt;/a&gt; right, died in his home on the Isle of Wight on Friday, August 23. The man behind the visual style of movies such as &quot;Star Wars&quot; and &quot;Dr. Strangelove&quot; was 99. Here, Taylor and director Peter Brooks, left, film &quot;Meetings With Remarkable Men&quot; in 1979.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 British cinematographer Gilbert Taylor, right, died in his home on the Isle of Wight on Friday, August 23. The man behind the visual style of movies such as "Star Wars" and "Dr. Strangelove" was 99. Here, Taylor and director Peter Brooks, left, film "Meetings With Remarkable Men" in 1979.
Hide Caption
51 of 150
CBS News correspondent &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/26/us/cbs-correspondent-dead/?hpt=us_c2&quot;&gt;Bruce Dunning&lt;/a&gt; died Monday, August 26, from injuries suffered from a fall. Dunning was 73.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 CBS News correspondent Bruce Dunning died Monday, August 26, from injuries suffered from a fall. Dunning was 73.
Hide Caption
52 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2013/08/25/news/muriel-siebert-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Muriel &quot;Mickie&quot; Siebert&lt;/a&gt;, the first woman to hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, died on Sunday, August 25, the Siebert Financial Corp. said. She was 80.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Muriel "Mickie" Siebert, the first woman to hold a seat on the New York Stock Exchange, died on Sunday, August 25, the Siebert Financial Corp. said. She was 80.
Hide Caption
53 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/21/showbiz/sid-bernstein-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sid Bernstein&lt;/a&gt;, the promoter and agent who helped start the &quot;British invasion&quot; by bringing the Beatles to Carnegie Hall, died Wednesday, August 21, according to his publicist. He was 95.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Sid Bernstein, the promoter and agent who helped start the "British invasion" by bringing the Beatles to Carnegie Hall, died Wednesday, August 21, according to his publicist. He was 95.
Hide Caption
54 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/21/showbiz/music/obit-marian-mcpartland/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Marian McPartland&lt;/a&gt;, the famed jazz pianist and longtime host of NPR&#39;s &quot;Piano Jazz&quot; program, died Tuesday, August 20, of natural causes, according to her label. She was 95.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Marian McPartland, the famed jazz pianist and longtime host of NPR's "Piano Jazz" program, died Tuesday, August 20, of natural causes, according to her label. She was 95.
Hide Caption
55 of 150
Crime novelist and screenwriter &lt;a href=&quot;www.cnn.com/2013/08/20/showbiz/elmore-leonard-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Elmore Leonard&lt;/a&gt;, who was recovering from a stroke, died August 20, his literary agent said. He was 87.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Crime novelist and screenwriter Elmore Leonard, who was recovering from a stroke, died August 20, his literary agent said. He was 87.
Hide Caption
56 of 150
Actor&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/19/showbiz/lee-thompson-young-death/index.html&quot;&gt; Lee Thompson Young&lt;/a&gt;, best known for his roles on Disney&#39;s &quot;The Famous Jett Jackson&quot; and TNT&#39;s &quot;Rizzoli &amp;amp; Isles,&quot; died August 19 at the age of 29.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actor Lee Thompson Young, best known for his roles on Disney's "The Famous Jett Jackson" and TNT's "Rizzoli & Isles," died August 19 at the age of 29.
Hide Caption
57 of 150
Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/15/showbiz/lisa-robin-kelly-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Lisa Robin Kelly&lt;/a&gt;, one of the stars of TV&#39;s &quot;That &#39;70s Show,&quot; died August 14, according to her agent, Craig Wyckoff. Kelly was 43.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actress Lisa Robin Kelly, one of the stars of TV's "That '70s Show," died August 14, according to her agent, Craig Wyckoff. Kelly was 43.
Hide Caption
58 of 150
British stuntman &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/15/world/europe/switzerland-stuntman-death/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mark Sutton&lt;/a&gt; died on Wednesday, August 14, after a parachuting accident in Switzerland. Sutton, 42, was well known for parachuting in as James Bond at the 2012 London Olympics.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 British stuntman Mark Sutton died on Wednesday, August 14, after a parachuting accident in Switzerland. Sutton, 42, was well known for parachuting in as James Bond at the 2012 London Olympics.
Hide Caption
59 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/14/showbiz/gia-allemand-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Gia Allemand &lt;/a&gt;appeared on season 14 of ABC&#39;s &quot;The Bachelor.&quot; In a statement, her family said the 29-year-old&#39;s death apparently was suicide.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Gia Allemand appeared on season 14 of ABC's "The Bachelor." In a statement, her family said the 29-year-old's death apparently was suicide.
Hide Caption
60 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/14/politics/obit-jack-germond/index.html&quot;&gt;Journalist Jack Germond&lt;/a&gt; died August 14, his wife, Alice, wrote in a note to friends. He was 85. Germond covered national politics for more than 50 years, including as a political analyst for CNN.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Journalist Jack Germond died August 14, his wife, Alice, wrote in a note to friends. He was 85. Germond covered national politics for more than 50 years, including as a political analyst for CNN.
Hide Caption
61 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/11/showbiz/eydie-gorme-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Singer Eydie Gorme&lt;/a&gt;, best known for her 1963 song &quot;Blame it on the Bossa Nova,&quot; died August 10 in Las Vegas after a brief illness, her publicist said. She was 84.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Singer Eydie Gorme, best known for her 1963 song "Blame it on the Bossa Nova," died August 10 in Las Vegas after a brief illness, her publicist said. She was 84.
Hide Caption
62 of 150
Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/08/showbiz/karen-black-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Karen Black&lt;/a&gt;, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 1970 film &quot;Five Easy Pieces,&quot; died on Thursday, August 8, her agent said, after a long and public battle with cancer. She was 74.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actress Karen Black, who was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the 1970 film "Five Easy Pieces," died on Thursday, August 8, her agent said, after a long and public battle with cancer. She was 74.
Hide Caption
63 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/08/showbiz/sean-sasser-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Sean Sasser&lt;/a&gt;, whose commitment ceremony on MTV&#39;s &quot;Real World&quot; in 1994 was a first for U.S. television, died Wednesday, August 7, his longtime partner told CNN. Sasser was 44.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Sean Sasser, whose commitment ceremony on MTV's "Real World" in 1994 was a first for U.S. television, died Wednesday, August 7, his longtime partner told CNN. Sasser was 44.
Hide Caption
64 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/07/politics/jackie-gingrich-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Jackie Gingrich&lt;/a&gt;, first wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and mother of his two daughters, died Wednesday, August 7, in Atlanta, according to the funeral home organizing her arrangements. She was 77.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Jackie Gingrich, first wife of former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and mother of his two daughters, died Wednesday, August 7, in Atlanta, according to the funeral home organizing her arrangements. She was 77.
Hide Caption
65 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/07/showbiz/ent-munchkin-margaret-pelligrini-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Margaret Pellegrini,&lt;/a&gt; who played the flowerpot Munchkin and one of the sleepyhead kids in the classic film &quot;The Wizard of Oz,&quot; died at her home in Phoenix on Wednesday, August 7 after suffering a stroke, according to Ted Bulthaup, spokesman for the Munchkins. She was 89. Pellegrini was one of the last surviving Munchkins from the 1939 film.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Margaret Pellegrini, who played the flowerpot Munchkin and one of the sleepyhead kids in the classic film "The Wizard of Oz," died at her home in Phoenix on Wednesday, August 7 after suffering a stroke, according to Ted Bulthaup, spokesman for the Munchkins. She was 89. Pellegrini was one of the last surviving Munchkins from the 1939 film.
Hide Caption
66 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/07/showbiz/music/jazz-artist-george-duke-dies/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot;&gt;George Duke,&lt;/a&gt; seen here at the 2013 New Orleans Jazz &amp;amp; Heritage Festival in May, died in August at the age of 67. The legend was known for his phenomenal skills as a keyboardist, and his ability to bridge together jazz, rock, funk and R&amp;amp;B.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 George Duke, seen here at the 2013 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in May, died in August at the age of 67. The legend was known for his phenomenal skills as a keyboardist, and his ability to bridge together jazz, rock, funk and R&B.
Hide Caption
67 of 150
Baltimore Colts defensive tackle &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/05/us/art-donovan-death/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Art Donovan&lt;/a&gt;, a charismatic player who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968, died Sunday, August 4. He was 88.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Baltimore Colts defensive tackle Art Donovan, a charismatic player who was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1968, died Sunday, August 4. He was 88.
Hide Caption
68 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/03/us/nbc-news-palmer-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;John Palmer&lt;/a&gt;, a veteran reporter for NBC News, died Saturday, August 3, after a short illness, according to the network. He was 77.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 John Palmer, a veteran reporter for NBC News, died Saturday, August 3, after a short illness, according to the network. He was 77.
Hide Caption
69 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/08/03/showbiz/star-trek-actor-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Michael Ansara&lt;/a&gt;, the character actor best known for playing three iterations of Klingon leader Kang in different &quot;Star Trek&quot; series, died Wednesday, July 31. He was 91.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Michael Ansara, the character actor best known for playing three iterations of Klingon leader Kang in different "Star Trek" series, died Wednesday, July 31. He was 91.
Hide Caption
70 of 150
Ossie Schectman, the former New York Knicks guard who scored the league&#39;s first basket, died Tuesday, July 30. He was 94. NBA Commissioner David Stern called Schectman a pioneer, &quot;Playing for the New York Knickerbockers in the 1946-47 season, Ossie scored the league&#39;s first basket, which placed him permanently in the annals of NBA history. On behalf of the entire NBA family, our condolences go out to Ossie&#39;s family.&quot;
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Ossie Schectman, the former New York Knicks guard who scored the league's first basket, died Tuesday, July 30. He was 94. NBA Commissioner David Stern called Schectman a pioneer, "Playing for the New York Knickerbockers in the 1946-47 season, Ossie scored the league's first basket, which placed him permanently in the annals of NBA history. On behalf of the entire NBA family, our condolences go out to Ossie's family."
Hide Caption
71 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/30/showbiz/acterss-eileen-brennan-obit/&quot;&gt;Actress Eileen Brennan&lt;/a&gt;, who earned an Oscar nomination for her role as the exasperated drill captain in the movie &quot;Private Benjamin,&quot; died Sunday, July 28, at her Burbank, California, home after a battle with bladder cancer. She was 80.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actress Eileen Brennan, who earned an Oscar nomination for her role as the exasperated drill captain in the movie "Private Benjamin," died Sunday, July 28, at her Burbank, California, home after a battle with bladder cancer. She was 80.
Hide Caption
72 of 150
Former Major League Baseball &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/07/30/sport/former-mlb-player-dead/&quot;&gt;pitcher Frank Castillo &lt;/a&gt;drowned while swimming in a lake near Phoenix, authorities said July 29. He was 44.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Former Major League Baseball pitcher Frank Castillo drowned while swimming in a lake near Phoenix, authorities said July 29. He was 44.
Hide Caption
73 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/29/sport/football/football-christian-benitez/index.html&quot;&gt;Ecuador striker Christian Benitez&lt;/a&gt;, the top scorer in the Mexican league last season, died of a heart attack Monday, July 29, at age 27.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Ecuador striker Christian Benitez, the top scorer in the Mexican league last season, died of a heart attack Monday, July 29, at age 27.
Hide Caption
74 of 150
Syndicated &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/28/showbiz/kidd-kraddick-death/index.html&quot;&gt;radio host Kidd Kraddick died&lt;/a&gt; Saturday, July 27, at a golf tournament in New Orleans to raise money for his Kidd&#39;s Kids Charity. He was 53.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Syndicated radio host Kidd Kraddick died Saturday, July 27, at a golf tournament in New Orleans to raise money for his Kidd's Kids Charity. He was 53.
Hide Caption
75 of 150
Musician JJ Cale died Friday, July 26, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/27/showbiz/jj-cale-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after suffering a heart attack&lt;/a&gt;. He was 74. Above, Cale performs at the Carre Theatre in Amsterdam in 1973.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Musician JJ Cale died Friday, July 26, after suffering a heart attack. He was 74. Above, Cale performs at the Carre Theatre in Amsterdam in 1973.
Hide Caption
76 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/25/health/virginia-johnson-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Virginia Johnson&lt;/a&gt;, the pioneering sex researcher who was part of a groundbreaking team with William Masters, died at age 88 on July 24, her family said. Masters died in 2001.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Virginia Johnson, the pioneering sex researcher who was part of a groundbreaking team with William Masters, died at age 88 on July 24, her family said. Masters died in 2001.
Hide Caption
77 of 150
Former world-class boxer Emile Griffith, who won five titles during the 1960s, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/23/us/boxer-griffith-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died July 23&lt;/a&gt;, the International Boxing Hall of Fame announced. He was 75.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Former world-class boxer Emile Griffith, who won five titles during the 1960s, died July 23, the International Boxing Hall of Fame announced. He was 75.
Hide Caption
78 of 150
Actor &lt;a href=&quot;www.cnn.com/2013/07/22/showbiz/dennis-farina-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Dennis Farina&lt;/a&gt;, a Chicago ex-cop whose tough-as-nails persona enlivened roles on either side of the law, died Monday, July 22. He was 69. Above, Farina shoots a scene as Detective Joe Fontana in &quot;Law &amp;amp; Order&quot; in 2004.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actor Dennis Farina, a Chicago ex-cop whose tough-as-nails persona enlivened roles on either side of the law, died Monday, July 22. He was 69. Above, Farina shoots a scene as Detective Joe Fontana in "Law & Order" in 2004.
Hide Caption
79 of 150
Pioneer journalist and former senior White House correspondent Helen Thomas &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/20/us/helen-thomas-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died Saturday, July 20, after a long illness&lt;/a&gt;, sources told CNN. She was 92.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Pioneer journalist and former senior White House correspondent Helen Thomas died Saturday, July 20, after a long illness, sources told CNN. She was 92.
Hide Caption
80 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/07/19/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/carline-ray-obit/&quot;&gt;Jazz guitarist Carline Ray&lt;/a&gt; died at Isabella House in New York City, on July 18. She was 88.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Jazz guitarist Carline Ray died at Isabella House in New York City, on July 18. She was 88.
Hide Caption
81 of 150
Cory Monteith, who played heart throb Finn Hudson in the Fox hit &quot;Glee,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/14/showbiz/glee-star-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;was found dead in a Vancouver, Canada, hotel room&lt;/a&gt; Saturday, July 13, police said. He was 31.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Cory Monteith, who played heart throb Finn Hudson in the Fox hit "Glee," was found dead in a Vancouver, Canada, hotel room Saturday, July 13, police said. He was 31.
Hide Caption
82 of 150
Douglas Englebart, the inventor of the computer mouse, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/03/tech/mouse-inventor-dies&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died Tuesday, July 2, at his home&lt;/a&gt; in Atherton, California, according to SRI International, the research institute where he once worked. He was 88.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Douglas Englebart, the inventor of the computer mouse, died Tuesday, July 2, at his home in Atherton, California, according to SRI International, the research institute where he once worked. He was 88.
Hide Caption
83 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/07/01/showbiz/jim-kelly-death/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Jim Kelly&lt;/a&gt;, a martial artist best known for his appearance in the 1973 Bruce Lee movie &quot;Enter the Dragon,&quot; died on June 29 of cancer. He was 67. After a brief acting career, he became a ranked professional tennis player on the USTA senior men&#39;s circuit. Here he appears in the 1974 film &quot;Three the Hard Way.&quot;
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Jim Kelly, a martial artist best known for his appearance in the 1973 Bruce Lee movie "Enter the Dragon," died on June 29 of cancer. He was 67. After a brief acting career, he became a ranked professional tennis player on the USTA senior men's circuit. Here he appears in the 1974 film "Three the Hard Way."
Hide Caption
84 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://cnnphotos.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/30/the-ladies-and-the-drinks/&quot;&gt;Bert Stern&lt;/a&gt;, a revolutionary advertising photographer in the 1960s who also made his mark with images of celebrities, died on June 25 at age 83. Possibly most memorably, he captured Marilyn Monroe six weeks before she died for a series later known as &quot;The Last Sitting.&quot;
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Bert Stern, a revolutionary advertising photographer in the 1960s who also made his mark with images of celebrities, died on June 25 at age 83. Possibly most memorably, he captured Marilyn Monroe six weeks before she died for a series later known as "The Last Sitting."
Hide Caption
85 of 150
Alan Myers, Devo&#39;s most well-known drummer, &lt;a href=&quot;http://clubdevo.com/index.php?option=com_k2&amp;view=item&amp;id=4689:devo-mourns-passing-of-alan-myers&amp;Itemid=27&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;lost his battle with cancer&lt;/a&gt; on June 24. Band member Mark Mothersbaugh said in a statement that Myers&#39; style on the drums helped define the band&#39;s early sound.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Alan Myers, Devo's most well-known drummer, lost his battle with cancer on June 24. Band member Mark Mothersbaugh said in a statement that Myers' style on the drums helped define the band's early sound.
Hide Caption
86 of 150
Singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/24/showbiz/bland-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Bobby &quot;Blue&quot; Bland&lt;/a&gt;, who helped create the modern soul-blues sound, died June 23 at age 83. Bland was part of a blues group that included B.B. King. His song &quot;Ain&#39;t No Love in the Heart of the City&quot; was sampled on a Jay-Z album. Bland was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Singer Bobby "Blue" Bland, who helped create the modern soul-blues sound, died June 23 at age 83. Bland was part of a blues group that included B.B. King. His song "Ain't No Love in the Heart of the City" was sampled on a Jay-Z album. Bland was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1992.
Hide Caption
87 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2013/06/26/investing/marc-rich/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Marc Rich&lt;/a&gt;, the commodities trader and Glencore founder whom President Bill Clinton pardoned on his final day in office, died June 26 at age 78 in Switzerland. Rich often was credited with the creation of modern oil trading. He lived abroad after being indicted in 1983 for tax evasion, false statements, racketeering and illegal trading with Iran, becoming one of the world&#39;s most famous white-collar criminals.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Marc Rich, the commodities trader and Glencore founder whom President Bill Clinton pardoned on his final day in office, died June 26 at age 78 in Switzerland. Rich often was credited with the creation of modern oil trading. He lived abroad after being indicted in 1983 for tax evasion, false statements, racketeering and illegal trading with Iran, becoming one of the world's most famous white-collar criminals.
Hide Caption
88 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2013/06/25/showbiz/richard-matheson-death/index.html?hpt=hp_t3&quot;&gt;Richard Matheson&lt;/a&gt;, an American science-fiction writer best known for his novel &quot;I Am Legend,&quot; died June 23 at age 87. During a career that spanned more than 60 years, Matheson wrote more than 25 novels and nearly 100 short stories, plus screenplays for TV and film.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Richard Matheson, an American science-fiction writer best known for his novel "I Am Legend," died June 23 at age 87. During a career that spanned more than 60 years, Matheson wrote more than 25 novels and nearly 100 short stories, plus screenplays for TV and film.
Hide Caption
89 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/19/showbiz/james-gandolfini-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;James Gandolfini&lt;/a&gt; died at the age of 51, after an apparent heart attack. Gandolfini became a fan favorite for his role as mob boss Tony Soprano on HBO&#39;s &quot;The Sopranos.&quot;
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 James Gandolfini died at the age of 51, after an apparent heart attack. Gandolfini became a fan favorite for his role as mob boss Tony Soprano on HBO's "The Sopranos."
Hide Caption
90 of 150
Country music singer/songwriter Slim Whitman died on June 19, his son-in-law Roy Beagle told CNN. He was 90. Above, Whitman poses with his guitar at a press conference at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London, on February 22, 1956.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Country music singer/songwriter Slim Whitman died on June 19, his son-in-law Roy Beagle told CNN. He was 90. Above, Whitman poses with his guitar at a press conference at the Prince of Wales Theatre in London, on February 22, 1956.
Hide Caption
91 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/06/us/obit-esther-williams/index.html&quot;&gt;Esther Williams&lt;/a&gt;, whose success as a competitive swimmer propelled her to Hollywood stardom during the 1940s and 1950s, died on Thursday, June 6 in California, according to her spokesman.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Esther Williams, whose success as a competitive swimmer propelled her to Hollywood stardom during the 1940s and 1950s, died on Thursday, June 6 in California, according to her spokesman.
Hide Caption
92 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/04/us/sport-deacon-jones-death/&quot;&gt;David &quot;Deacon&quot; Jones&lt;/a&gt;, who is credited with coining the term &quot;sacking the quarterback&quot; during his stint as one of the greatest defensive ends in the NFL, has died.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 David "Deacon" Jones, who is credited with coining the term "sacking the quarterback" during his stint as one of the greatest defensive ends in the NFL, has died.
Hide Caption
93 of 150
Democratic &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/03/politics/obit-lautenberg/index.html&quot;&gt;Sen. Frank Lautenberg&lt;/a&gt; of New Jersey died June 3 of viral pneumonia, his office said. Lautenberg, 89, had been the Senate&#39;s last surviving veteran of World War II.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Democratic Sen. Frank Lautenberg of New Jersey died June 3 of viral pneumonia, his office said. Lautenberg, 89, had been the Senate's last surviving veteran of World War II.
Hide Caption
94 of 150
Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/06/01/showbiz/jean-stapleton-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jean Stapleton&lt;/a&gt;, best known for her role as Archie Bunker&#39;s wife, Edith, in the groundbreaking 1970s TV sitcom &quot;All in the Family,&quot; died at age 90 on Saturday, June 1.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actress Jean Stapleton, best known for her role as Archie Bunker's wife, Edith, in the groundbreaking 1970s TV sitcom "All in the Family," died at age 90 on Saturday, June 1.
Hide Caption
95 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/26/showbiz/ed-shaughnessy-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Ed Shaughnessy&lt;/a&gt;, the longtime drummer for &quot;The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,&quot; died May 24. He was 84.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Ed Shaughnessy, the longtime drummer for "The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson," died May 24. He was 84.
Hide Caption
96 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/20/showbiz/music/ray-manzaerk-the-doors-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Ray Manzarek&lt;/a&gt;, keyboardist and founding member of The Doors, passed away of cancer on Monday, May 20. He was 74.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Ray Manzarek, keyboardist and founding member of The Doors, passed away of cancer on Monday, May 20. He was 74.
Hide Caption
97 of 150
NASCAR legend &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/16/sport/motorsport/north-carolina-trickle-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dick Trickle&lt;/a&gt; died on May 16 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 71.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 NASCAR legend Dick Trickle died on May 16 of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was 71.
Hide Caption
98 of 150
Popular American psychologist and television personality &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/13/us/joyce-brother-obit/&quot;&gt;Dr. Joyce Brothers &lt;/a&gt;died at 85, her daughter said on May 13. Brothers gained fame as a frequent guest on television talk shows and as an advice columnist for Good Housekeeping magazine and newspapers throughout the United States.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Popular American psychologist and television personality Dr. Joyce Brothers died at 85, her daughter said on May 13. Brothers gained fame as a frequent guest on television talk shows and as an advice columnist for Good Housekeeping magazine and newspapers throughout the United States.
Hide Caption
99 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/08/showbiz/tv/obit-jeanne-cooper-young-restless/index.html&quot;&gt;Jeanne Cooper&lt;/a&gt;, who played Katherine Chancellor, the &quot;Dame of Genoa City,&quot; on &quot;The Young and the Restless,&quot; died on May 8. She was 84.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Jeanne Cooper, who played Katherine Chancellor, the "Dame of Genoa City," on "The Young and the Restless," died on May 8. She was 84.
Hide Caption
100 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/07/showbiz/movies/obit-ray-harryhausen/index.html&quot;&gt;Ray Harryhausen&lt;/a&gt;, the stop-motion animation and special-effects master whose work influenced such directors as Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson and George Lucas, died on May 7 at age 92, according to the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Ray-and-Diana-Harryhausen-Foundation/125012827632564&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Facebook page&lt;/a&gt; of the Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Ray Harryhausen, the stop-motion animation and special-effects master whose work influenced such directors as Steven Spielberg, Peter Jackson and George Lucas, died on May 7 at age 92, according to the Facebook page of the Ray and Diana Harryhausen Foundation.
Hide Caption
101 of 150
Grammy-winning guitarist &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/02/showbiz/california-jeff-hanneman-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Jeff Hanneman&lt;/a&gt;, a founding member of the heavy metal band Slayer, died on May 2 of liver failure. He was 49.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Grammy-winning guitarist Jeff Hanneman, a founding member of the heavy metal band Slayer, died on May 2 of liver failure. He was 49.
Hide Caption
102 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/05/01/showbiz/georgia-chris-kelly-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Chris Kelly&lt;/a&gt;, one-half of the 1990s rap duo Kris Kross, died on May 1 at an Atlanta hospital after being found unresponsive at his home, the Fulton County medical examiner&#39;s office told CNN.&lt;br /&gt;Kelly, right, and Chris Smith shot to stardom in 1992 with the hit &quot;Jump.&quot;
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Chris Kelly, one-half of the 1990s rap duo Kris Kross, died on May 1 at an Atlanta hospital after being found unresponsive at his home, the Fulton County medical examiner's office told CNN.
Kelly, right, and Chris Smith shot to stardom in 1992 with the hit "Jump."
Hide Caption
103 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/26/showbiz/music/obit-george-jones/index.html&quot;&gt;George Jones&lt;/a&gt;, the country music legend whose graceful, evocative voice gave depth to some of the greatest songs in country music -- including &quot;She Thinks I Still Care,&quot; &quot;The Grand Tour&quot; and &quot;He Stopped Loving Her Today&quot; -- died on April 26 at age 81, according to his public relations firm.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 George Jones, the country music legend whose graceful, evocative voice gave depth to some of the greatest songs in country music -- including "She Thinks I Still Care," "The Grand Tour" and "He Stopped Loving Her Today" -- died on April 26 at age 81, according to his public relations firm.
Hide Caption
104 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/23/showbiz/allan-arbus-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Actor Allan Arbus&lt;/a&gt; poses for a portrait with his daughter photographer Amy Arbus in 2007. Allan Arbus, who played psychiatrist Maj. Sidney Freedman in the M*A*S*H television series, died at age 95, his daughter&#39;s representative said April 23.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actor Allan Arbus poses for a portrait with his daughter photographer Amy Arbus in 2007. Allan Arbus, who played psychiatrist Maj. Sidney Freedman in the M*A*S*H television series, died at age 95, his daughter's representative said April 23.
Hide Caption
105 of 150
Folk singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/22/showbiz/richie-havens-obituary/index.html&quot;&gt;Richie Havens&lt;/a&gt;, the opening act at the 1969 Woodstock music festival, died on April 22 of a heart attack, his publicist said. He was 72.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Folk singer Richie Havens, the opening act at the 1969 Woodstock music festival, died on April 22 of a heart attack, his publicist said. He was 72.
Hide Caption
106 of 150
Australian rocker &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/22/showbiz/obit-chrissy-amphlett/index.html&quot;&gt;Chrissy Amphlett&lt;/a&gt;, the Divinyls lead singer whose group scored an international hit with the sexually charged &quot;I Touch Myself&quot; in the early 1990s, died on April 21 from breast cancer and multiple sclerosis, her husband said. She was 53.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Australian rocker Chrissy Amphlett, the Divinyls lead singer whose group scored an international hit with the sexually charged "I Touch Myself" in the early 1990s, died on April 21 from breast cancer and multiple sclerosis, her husband said. She was 53.
Hide Caption
107 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/16/us/sports-pat-summerall-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Pat Summerall&lt;/a&gt;, the NFL football player turned legendary play-by-play announcer, was best known as a broadcaster who teamed up with former NFL coach John Madden. Summerall died April 16 at the age of 82.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Pat Summerall, the NFL football player turned legendary play-by-play announcer, was best known as a broadcaster who teamed up with former NFL coach John Madden. Summerall died April 16 at the age of 82.
Hide Caption
108 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/12/showbiz/jonthan-winters-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Comedian Jonathan Winters&lt;/a&gt; died on April 11 at age 87. Known for his comic irreverence, he had a major influence on a generation of comedians. Here he appears on &quot;The Jonathan Winters Show&quot; in 1956.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Comedian Jonathan Winters died on April 11 at age 87. Known for his comic irreverence, he had a major influence on a generation of comedians. Here he appears on "The Jonathan Winters Show" in 1956.
Hide Caption
109 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/10/health/obit-edwards-ivf/index.html&quot;&gt;Sir Robert Edwards&lt;/a&gt;, a &quot;co-pioneer&quot; of the in vitro fertilization technique and Nobel Prize winner, died April 10 in his sleep after a long illness, the University of Cambridge said. He was 87. He is pictured on July 25, 1978, holding the world&#39;s first &quot;test-tube baby,&quot; Louise Joy Brown, alongside the midwife and Dr. Patrick Steptoe, who helped develop the fertility treatment.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Sir Robert Edwards, a "co-pioneer" of the in vitro fertilization technique and Nobel Prize winner, died April 10 in his sleep after a long illness, the University of Cambridge said. He was 87. He is pictured on July 25, 1978, holding the world's first "test-tube baby," Louise Joy Brown, alongside the midwife and Dr. Patrick Steptoe, who helped develop the fertility treatment.
Hide Caption
110 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/08/showbiz/annette-funicello-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Annette Funicello&lt;/a&gt;, one of the best-known members of the original 1950s &quot;Mickey Mouse Club&quot; and a star of 1960s &quot;beach party&quot; movies, died at age 70 on April 8. Pictured, Funicello performs with Jimmie Dodd on &quot;The Mickey Mouse Club&quot; in1957.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Annette Funicello, one of the best-known members of the original 1950s "Mickey Mouse Club" and a star of 1960s "beach party" movies, died at age 70 on April 8. Pictured, Funicello performs with Jimmie Dodd on "The Mickey Mouse Club" in1957.
Hide Caption
111 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/08/world/europe/uk-margaret-thatcher-dead/index.html?hpt=hp_c2&quot;&gt;Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher&lt;/a&gt;, a towering figure in postwar British and world politics and the only woman to become British prime minister, died at the age of 87 on Monday, April 8.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, a towering figure in postwar British and world politics and the only woman to become British prime minister, died at the age of 87 on Monday, April 8.
Hide Caption
112 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/07/us/lilly-pulitzer-dead/index.html?iref=allsearch&quot;&gt;Designer Lilly Pulitzer&lt;/a&gt;, right, died on April 7 at age 81, according to her company&#39;s Facebook page. The Palm Beach socialite was known for making sleeveless dresses from bright floral prints that became known as the &quot;Lilly&quot; design.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Designer Lilly Pulitzer, right, died on April 7 at age 81, according to her company's Facebook page. The Palm Beach socialite was known for making sleeveless dresses from bright floral prints that became known as the "Lilly" design.
Hide Caption
113 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/04/showbiz/roger-ebert-obituary/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Film critic Roger Ebert&lt;/a&gt; died on April 4, according to his employer, the Chicago Sun-Times. He was 70. Ebert had taken a leave of absence on April 2 after a hip fracture was revealed to be cancer.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Film critic Roger Ebert died on April 4, according to his employer, the Chicago Sun-Times. He was 70. Ebert had taken a leave of absence on April 2 after a hip fracture was revealed to be cancer.
Hide Caption
114 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/02/showbiz/muppets-jane-henson-dies/index.html&quot;&gt;Jane Nebel Henson&lt;/a&gt;, wife of the late Muppets creator Jim Henson and instrumental in the development of the world-famous puppets, died April 2 after a long battle with cancer. She was 78.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Jane Nebel Henson, wife of the late Muppets creator Jim Henson and instrumental in the development of the world-famous puppets, died April 2 after a long battle with cancer. She was 78.
Hide Caption
115 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/04/01/showbiz/buckwild-star-death/?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Shain Gandee&lt;/a&gt;, one of the stars of the MTV reality show &quot;Buckwild,&quot; was found dead with two other people in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on April 1. He was 21.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Shain Gandee, one of the stars of the MTV reality show "Buckwild," was found dead with two other people in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on April 1. He was 21.
Hide Caption
116 of 150
Music producer and innovator &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/30/showbiz/obit-phil-ramone/index.html&quot;&gt;Phil Ramone&lt;/a&gt;, right, with Paul Shaffer, left, and Billy Joel at the Song Writers Hall of Fame Awards in New York in 2001. Ramone died March 30 at the age of 72.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Music producer and innovator Phil Ramone, right, with Paul Shaffer, left, and Billy Joel at the Song Writers Hall of Fame Awards in New York in 2001. Ramone died March 30 at the age of 72.
Hide Caption
117 of 150
Writer/producer &lt;a href=&quot;www.cnn.com/2013/03/29/showbiz/tv/don-payne-the-simpsons-dies/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Don Payne&lt;/a&gt;, one of the creative minds behind &quot;The Simpsons,&quot; died March 26 at his home in Los Angeles after losing a battle with bone cancer, reports say. He was 48.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Writer/producer Don Payne, one of the creative minds behind "The Simpsons," died March 26 at his home in Los Angeles after losing a battle with bone cancer, reports say. He was 48.
Hide Caption
118 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/28/showbiz/music/obit-stoker-jordanaires/index.html&quot;&gt;Gordon Stoker&lt;/a&gt;, left, who as part of the vocal group the Jordanaires sang backup on hits by Elvis Presley, died March 27 at 88.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Gordon Stoker, left, who as part of the vocal group the Jordanaires sang backup on hits by Elvis Presley, died March 27 at 88.
Hide Caption
119 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/25/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/deke-richards-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Deke Richards&lt;/a&gt;, center, died March 24 at age 68. Richards was a producer and songwriter who was part of the team responsible for Motown hits such as &quot;I Want You Back&quot; and &quot;Maybe Tomorrow.&quot; He had been battling esophageal cancer.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Deke Richards, center, died March 24 at age 68. Richards was a producer and songwriter who was part of the team responsible for Motown hits such as "I Want You Back" and "Maybe Tomorrow." He had been battling esophageal cancer.
Hide Caption
120 of 150
Legendary publisher, promoter and weightlifter &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/23/health/california-weider-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Joe Weider&lt;/a&gt;, who created the Mr. Olympia contest and brought California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to the United States, died at age 93 on March 23.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Legendary publisher, promoter and weightlifter Joe Weider, who created the Mr. Olympia contest and brought California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger to the United States, died at age 93 on March 23.
Hide Caption
121 of 150
Playboy magazine&#39;s 1962 &quot;Playmate of the Year,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/30/showbiz/california-playmate-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Christa Speck Krofft&lt;/a&gt;, died March 22 of natural causes at the age of 70.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Playboy magazine's 1962 "Playmate of the Year," Christa Speck Krofft, died March 22 of natural causes at the age of 70.
Hide Caption
122 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/21/world/rena-golden-obit/index.html?hpt=hp_t5&quot;&gt;Rena Golden&lt;/a&gt;, who held top positions at CNN, died at age 51 after battling lymphoma for two years on March 21.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Rena Golden, who held top positions at CNN, died at age 51 after battling lymphoma for two years on March 21.
Hide Caption
123 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/20/showbiz/porn-star-harry-reems-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Harry Reems&lt;/a&gt;, the porn star best known for playing Dr. Young in the 1972 adult film classic &quot;Deep Throat,&quot; died March 19, according to a spokeswoman at a Salt Lake City hospital. Reems, whose real name is Herbert Streicher, was 65.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Harry Reems, the porn star best known for playing Dr. Young in the 1972 adult film classic "Deep Throat," died March 19, according to a spokeswoman at a Salt Lake City hospital. Reems, whose real name is Herbert Streicher, was 65.
Hide Caption
124 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/19/showbiz/music/obit-bobbie-smith-spinners/index.html&quot;&gt;Bobbie Smith&lt;/a&gt;, who as a member of the Spinners sang lead on such hits as &quot;I&#39;ll Be Around&quot; and &quot;Could It Be I&#39;m Falling in Love,&quot; died on March 16 at age 76. Pictured clockwise from left, Spinners band member Pervis Jackson, Billy Henderson, Jonathan Edwards, Bobbie Smith and Henry Fambrough, 1977.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Bobbie Smith, who as a member of the Spinners sang lead on such hits as "I'll Be Around" and "Could It Be I'm Falling in Love," died on March 16 at age 76. Pictured clockwise from left, Spinners band member Pervis Jackson, Billy Henderson, Jonathan Edwards, Bobbie Smith and Henry Fambrough, 1977.
Hide Caption
125 of 150
Sweden&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/11/world/europe/sweden-lilian/index.html&quot;&gt;Princess Lilian&lt;/a&gt;, the Welsh-born model who lived with her lover Prince Bertil for 30 years before they were married, has died at the age of 97, the Swedish Royal Court said in a statement.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Sweden's Princess Lilian, the Welsh-born model who lived with her lover Prince Bertil for 30 years before they were married, has died at the age of 97, the Swedish Royal Court said in a statement.
Hide Caption
126 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/06/showbiz/obit-alvin-lee/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Alvin Lee&lt;/a&gt;, the speed-fingered British guitarist who lit up Woodstock with a monumental 11-minute version of his song &quot;I&#39;m Going Home,&quot; died on March 6, according to his website. He was 68.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Alvin Lee, the speed-fingered British guitarist who lit up Woodstock with a monumental 11-minute version of his song "I'm Going Home," died on March 6, according to his website. He was 68.
Hide Caption
127 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/05/world/americas/obit-venezuela-chavez/index.html&quot;&gt;Hugo Chavez&lt;/a&gt;, the polarizing president of Venezuela who cast himself as a &quot;21st century socialist&quot; and foe of the United States, died March 5, said Vice President Nicolas Maduro.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Hugo Chavez, the polarizing president of Venezuela who cast himself as a "21st century socialist" and foe of the United States, died March 5, said Vice President Nicolas Maduro.
Hide Caption
128 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/03/showbiz/bobby-rogers-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Bobby Rogers&lt;/a&gt;, one of the original members of Motown staple The Miracles, died on Sunday, March 3, at 73. From left: Bobby Rogers, Ronald White, Smokey Robinson and Pete Moore circa 1965.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Bobby Rogers, one of the original members of Motown staple The Miracles, died on Sunday, March 3, at 73. From left: Bobby Rogers, Ronald White, Smokey Robinson and Pete Moore circa 1965.
Hide Caption
129 of 150
Actress &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/01/showbiz/obit-bonnie-franklin/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bonnie Franklin&lt;/a&gt;, star of the TV show &quot;One Day at a Time,&quot; died at the age of 69 on March 1 of complications from pancreatic cancer.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actress Bonnie Franklin, star of the TV show "One Day at a Time," died at the age of 69 on March 1 of complications from pancreatic cancer.
Hide Caption
130 of 150
Actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/28/showbiz/dale-robertson-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Dale Robertson&lt;/a&gt;, who was popular for his western TV shows and movies, died at age 89 on Thursday, February 28.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Actor Dale Robertson, who was popular for his western TV shows and movies, died at age 89 on Thursday, February 28.
Hide Caption
131 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/27/showbiz/temptations-singer-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Richard Street&lt;/a&gt;, former member of the Temptations, died at age 70 on February 27. Street, second from the left, poses for a portrait with fellow members of the Temptations circa 1973.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Richard Street, former member of the Temptations, died at age 70 on February 27. Street, second from the left, poses for a portrait with fellow members of the Temptations circa 1973.
Hide Caption
132 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/27/showbiz/van-cliburn-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Van Cliburn&lt;/a&gt;, the legendary pianist honored with a New York ticker-tape parade for winning a major Moscow competition in 1958, died on February 27 after a battle with bone cancer, his publicist said. He was 78.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Van Cliburn, the legendary pianist honored with a New York ticker-tape parade for winning a major Moscow competition in 1958, died on February 27 after a battle with bone cancer, his publicist said. He was 78.
Hide Caption
133 of 150
Former U.S. Surgeon General &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/25/health/c-everett-koop-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;C. Everett Koop&lt;/a&gt; died on February 25. He was 96. Koop served as surgeon general from 1982 to 1989, under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Former U.S. Surgeon General C. Everett Koop died on February 25. He was 96. Koop served as surgeon general from 1982 to 1989, under Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
Hide Caption
134 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://us.cnn.com/2013/02/24/showbiz/damon-harris-obit/index.html?hpt=hp_t2&quot;&gt;Damon Harris&lt;/a&gt;, former member of the Motown group the Temptations, died at age 62 on February 18. Harris, center on the stool, poses for a portrait with fellow members of The Temptations circa 1974.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Damon Harris, former member of the Motown group the Temptations, died at age 62 on February 18. Harris, center on the stool, poses for a portrait with fellow members of The Temptations circa 1974.
Hide Caption
135 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/02/21/different-world-actor-lou-myers-dies&quot;&gt;Lou Myers&lt;/a&gt;, a stage, film and TV actor who memorably portrayed Mr. Gaines on the comedy &quot;A Different World,&quot; died on February 19 at the age of 75.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Lou Myers, a stage, film and TV actor who memorably portrayed Mr. Gaines on the comedy "A Different World," died on February 19 at the age of 75.
Hide Caption
136 of 150
Los Angeles Laker owner &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/18/us/california-jerry-buss-dead/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jerry Buss&lt;/a&gt; died February 18 at age 80. Buss, who had owned the Lakers since 1979, was credited with procuring the likes of Earvin &quot;Magic&quot; Johnson, James Worthy, Shaquille O&#39;Neal and Kobe Bryant. The Lakers won 10 NBA championships and 16 Western Conference titles under Buss&#39; ownership.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Los Angeles Laker owner Jerry Buss died February 18 at age 80. Buss, who had owned the Lakers since 1979, was credited with procuring the likes of Earvin "Magic" Johnson, James Worthy, Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant. The Lakers won 10 NBA championships and 16 Western Conference titles under Buss' ownership.
Hide Caption
137 of 150
Country singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/18/showbiz/mindy-mccready-death/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Mindy McCready&lt;/a&gt; was found dead on February 17 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. She was 37. During her career, McCready landed 14 songs and six albums on the Billboard country charts.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013 Country singer Mindy McCready was found dead on February 17 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said. She was 37. During her career, McCready landed 14 songs and six albums on the Billboard country charts.
Hide Caption
138 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/02/01/us/ed-koch-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Ed Koch&lt;/a&gt;, the brash former New York mayor, died February 1 of congestive heart failure at 88, his spokesman said.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Ed Koch, the brash former New York mayor, died February 1 of congestive heart failure at 88, his spokesman said.
Hide Caption
139 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/30/showbiz/patty-andrews-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Patty Andrews&lt;/a&gt;, center, the last surviving member of the Andrews Sisters, died at her Northridge, California, home on January 30, her publicist Alan Eichler said. She was 94. Patty is seen in this 1948 photograph with her sisters Maxene, left, and Laverne.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Patty Andrews, center, the last surviving member of the Andrews Sisters, died at her Northridge, California, home on January 30, her publicist Alan Eichler said. She was 94. Patty is seen in this 1948 photograph with her sisters Maxene, left, and Laverne.
Hide Caption
140 of 150
Baseball Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals great &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/19/sport/missouri-musial-obit/&quot;&gt;Stan Musial&lt;/a&gt; died on January 19, according to his former team. He was 92.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Baseball Hall of Famer and St. Louis Cardinals great Stan Musial died on January 19, according to his former team. He was 92.
Hide Caption
141 of 150
Baseball Hall of Fame manager &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/19/sport/baseball-earl-weaver-dead/index.html&quot;&gt;Earl Sidney Weaver&lt;/a&gt;, who led the Baltimore Orioles to four pennants and a World Series title with a pugnacity toward umpires, died January 19 of an apparent heart attack at age 82, Major League Baseball said.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Baseball Hall of Fame manager Earl Sidney Weaver, who led the Baltimore Orioles to four pennants and a World Series title with a pugnacity toward umpires, died January 19 of an apparent heart attack at age 82, Major League Baseball said.
Hide Caption
142 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/17/showbiz/dear-abby-pauline-phillips-obit/index.html&quot;&gt;Pauline Phillips&lt;/a&gt;, better known to millions of newspaper readers as the original Dear Abby advice columnist, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer&#39;s Disease. She died January 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at age 94.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Pauline Phillips, better known to millions of newspaper readers as the original Dear Abby advice columnist, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She died January 16 in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at age 94.
Hide Caption
143 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/12/us/new-york-reddit-founder-suicide/&quot;&gt;Aaron Swartz&lt;/a&gt;, the Internet activist who co-wrote the initial specification for RSS, committed suicide, a relative told CNN on January 12. He was 26. Swartz also co-founded Demand Progress, a political action group that campaigns against Internet censorship.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Aaron Swartz, the Internet activist who co-wrote the initial specification for RSS, committed suicide, a relative told CNN on January 12. He was 26. Swartz also co-founded Demand Progress, a political action group that campaigns against Internet censorship.
Hide Caption
144 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/11/showbiz/montreux-founder-death/index.html&quot;&gt;Claude Nobs&lt;/a&gt;, the founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival, died aged 76 following a skiing accident.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Claude Nobs, the founder of the Montreux Jazz Festival, died aged 76 following a skiing accident.
Hide Caption
145 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/08/politics/obit-richard-ben-cramer/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Richard Ben Cramer&lt;/a&gt;, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer whose 1992 book &quot;What It Takes&quot; remains one of the most detailed and passionate of all presidential campaign chronicles, died January 7, according to his longtime agent. He was 62.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Richard Ben Cramer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning writer whose 1992 book "What It Takes" remains one of the most detailed and passionate of all presidential campaign chronicles, died January 7, according to his longtime agent. He was 62.
Hide Caption
146 of 150
Director and stuntman &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/01/08/snakes-on-a-plane-director-david-r-ellis-dies/&quot;&gt;David R. Ellis&lt;/a&gt; died on January 7. He directed &quot;Snakes on a Plane.&quot;
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Director and stuntman David R. Ellis died on January 7. He directed "Snakes on a Plane."
Hide Caption
147 of 150
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/08/showbiz/new-jersey-tony-lip-obit/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Tony Lip&lt;/a&gt;, who played mob figures in the hit cable show &quot;The Sopranos&quot; and several critically acclaimed movies, died January 4, a funeral home official said. Lip, whose real name was Frank Vallelonga, was 82.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Tony Lip, who played mob figures in the hit cable show "The Sopranos" and several critically acclaimed movies, died January 4, a funeral home official said. Lip, whose real name was Frank Vallelonga, was 82.
Hide Caption
148 of 150
Character actor &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/01/09/jeffersons-actor-ned-wertimer-dies/&quot;&gt;Ned Wertimer&lt;/a&gt;, known to fans of &quot;The Jeffersons&quot; as the doorman Ralph Hart, died on January 2. He was 89.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Character actor Ned Wertimer, known to fans of "The Jeffersons" as the doorman Ralph Hart, died on January 2. He was 89.
Hide Caption
149 of 150
Pop-country singer &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/01/02/showbiz/celebrity-news-gossip/patti-page-obit/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Patti Page&lt;/a&gt; died on January 1 in Encinitas, California. She was 85. Born Clara Ann Fowler, Page was the best-selling female artist of the 1950s and had 19 gold and 14 platinum singles.
Photos: Photos: People we lost in 2013
People we lost in 2013Pop-country singer Patti Page died on January 1 in Encinitas, California. She was 85. Born Clara Ann Fowler, Page was the best-selling female artist of the 1950s and had 19 gold and 14 platinum singles.
Hide Caption
150 of 150
pwl cordice slatejames avery 0101john dominis restrictedjohn cordiceruskin - RESTRICTEDpwl jeff pollack RESTRICTED01 Ned Vizzini RESTRICTEDal goldsteindaniel escobar - RESTRICTED01 ronnie biggs 1218ray pricejoan fontaine 194802 peter o&#39;toole 1215tom laughlinjim hall newport jazzEleanor Parkerpwl nelson mandela01 Bill Beckwith 1204paul walker paul crouchjay leggett 1125bostons finest pat rogers01 sylvia browneDiane Disney-Miller01 doris lessing 1117charlie trotter01 lou reed RESTRICTEDmarcia wallace RESTRICTEDbill sharman - RESTRICTED01 bud adams 1021 - RESTRICTEDlou scheimer book01 bum phillips 1019bill young congressmanthomas s foley01 lauter 1017Gloria Lynne 101701 maxine powell 101501 joshua marks RESTRICTEDoscar hijuelosscott carpenterVietnam general Vo Nguyen Giap01 bill eppridge 100301 tom clancy 100201 Hiroshi Yamauchi RESTRICTED01 norton ali 1973jackie lomaxray dolby at boardtommy morrison 0201 David Frost 0901 DO NOT USESeamus Heaney filegilbert taylorbruce dunningMuriel &quot;Mickie&quot; Siebertsid berstein - RESTRICTEDmarion mcpartland - RESTRICTED17 leonard 0820lee thompson young 01lisa robin kellymark suttonGia Allemand 201101 jack germond 081401 Eydie Gorme01 karen blacksean sassoJackie Gingrich - RESTRICTEDpwl pellegriniGeorge Duke May 2013art donovan RESTRICTEDjohn palmer obit 2michael ansara star trek - RESTRICTEDOssie Schectman - RESTRICTEDpwl brennan RESTRICTED01 Frank Castillo 0730Christian Benitezkidd kraddick RESIZEDJJ Cale RESTRICTED USEvirginia johnson obit - RESTRICTEDEmile Griffith 09 Dennis Farina01 helen thomasCarline Ray album cover obitcory mnteithdouglas englebartjim kellybert sternalan myers devoBobby Blue Bland 2011marc richrichard mathesonjames gandolfini02 slim whitman 0619esther williamsdeacon jones obitFrank Lautenberg senatorjean stapleton - single use imageed Shaughnessy02 Ray Manzarek01 dick trickleJoyce Brothers 1974jeanne cooper01 HarryhausenJeff Hannemankris kross01 george jones 0426Allan Arbusrichie havens woodstockChrissy Amphlett obitC2 Pat Summerall08 jonathan wintersrobert edwardsannette funicellomargaret thatcher10 lilly pulitzerebert 01Jane Nebel HensonShain Gandee mtv buckwildPhil Ramone 02Don Payne CORRECT FOR GALLERYGordon Stoker JordanairesDeke RichardsJoe Weiderchrista speck 02rena goldenHarry Reems 01The Spinners princess lilian swedenAlvin Lee15 hugo chavez gallerythe miraclesBonnie Franklindale robertsonrichard street temptationsvan cliburnc everett koopdamon harris temptationslou myers01 jerry buss06 mindy mccreadyed koch 03Patty Andrewsstan musialearl weaver obitdear abby columnistAaron Swartz redditClaude NobsRichard Ben Cramer horizdirector david ellisTony LipNed Wertimerpatti page 1960
The thieves held up a mail train from Glasgow to London early in the morning. In the course of the robbery, the train driver was badly beaten with an iron bar.
Most of the gang, including Biggs, were soon picked up in a massive manhunt after police discovered fingerprints at a farmhouse hideout where the robbers had holed up to split their spoils.
Biggs was sentenced to 30 years but escaped over a London prison wall after serving just 15 months -- and spent most of the rest of his life as a celebrity fugitive.
After undergoing extensive plastic surgery in Paris, Biggs made his way to Australia, living there with his wife and two children. Tracked down by police, he fled again in 1969, this time to Brazil.
Five years later, Biggs was traced once more, this time by a newspaper reporter. Metropolitan Police Detective Superintendent Jack Slipper, who had led police efforts to bring the train robbers to justice, flew out to Rio de Janeiro to arrest Biggs, allegedly greeting him in a beachside hotel, "Long time no see, Ronnie."
Efforts to bring Biggs home were frustrated because by then, he had fathered a young Brazilian son -- Michael Biggs -- and authorities rejected British requests for his extradition.
Return by private jet
Biggs continued to live openly in Rio, trading on his notoriety by entertaining tourists, selling T-shirts and even recording the single "No One is Innocent" with the Sex Pistols in 1978.
In 1981, he was kidnapped by a gang of British ex-soldiers and smuggled to Barbados. But legal efforts to have him brought back to the UK once again stalled and he was allowed to return to Brazil.
By the late 1990s, Biggs was running out of cash and in poor health after a series of strokes. In 2001, he flew back to the United Kingdom on a private jet trip arranged by the Sun newspaper. He was promptly locked up in a high-security prison but then moved to a facility for elderly prisoners.
After that, Biggs and his family campaigned for his parole on compassionate grounds. This was finally granted in 2009, after he had been in ill health for some time.
He had been refused parole shortly before that because he "had shown no remorse for his crimes nor respect for the punishments given to him," said Jack Straw, who was then justice secretary.
Michael Biggs said then that his father had expressed regret for the robbery, but did not regret "living the life he had."
Britain's Telegraph newspaper, in its obituary, makes the point that while Biggs won notoriety for the heist and his subsequent life on the run, "people tended to forget that he had seriously wounded the train-driver, Jack Mills, who died six years later having never recovered his health."
Biggs' death coincides with the release in the United Kingdom of a two-part BBC series about the 1963 train robbery that made him famous.
A Twitter account that publicizes Biggs' books, @RonnieBiggsNews, said Wednesday: "Sadly we lost Ron during the night. As always, his timing was perfect to the end. Keep him and his family in your thoughts."
People we've lost in 2013