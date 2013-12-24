Breaking News

Pope at Christmas Eve Mass: 'Do not be afraid'

By Catherine E. Shoichet and Erin McLaughlin, CNN

Updated 0922 GMT (1722 HKT) December 25, 2013

Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi, or "to the city and to the world," message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Wednesday, December 25. Francis spoke to tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and Romans in the square below. He said he was joining in the song of Christmas angels with all those hoping "for a better world," and with those who "care for others, humbly."
Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi, or "to the city and to the world," message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Wednesday, December 25. Francis spoke to tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and Romans in the square below. He said he was joining in the song of Christmas angels with all those hoping "for a better world," and with those who "care for others, humbly."
Altar boys in St. Peter's Square attend the Pope's Christmas Day message. The Pope said he is wishing for a better world, with peace for the land of Jesus' birth, for Syria and Africa as well as for the dignity of migrants and refugees fleeing misery and conflict.
Altar boys in St. Peter's Square attend the Pope's Christmas Day message. The Pope said he is wishing for a better world, with peace for the land of Jesus' birth, for Syria and Africa as well as for the dignity of migrants and refugees fleeing misery and conflict.
Faithful cheer before the Pope's message. Vatican TV estimated 150,000 attended the blessing in St. Peter's Square, which marked Francis' first Christmas celebration as pope.
Faithful cheer before the Pope's message. Vatican TV estimated 150,000 attended the blessing in St. Peter's Square, which marked Francis' first Christmas celebration as pope.
The Pope puts on his sash. The Urbi et Orbi address is customarily political and global, as its name indicates. It is Latin and means "to the city (of Rome) and to the world." Popes give the address and blessing on special occasions such as Easter and Christmas.
The Pope puts on his sash. The Urbi et Orbi address is customarily political and global, as its name indicates. It is Latin and means "to the city (of Rome) and to the world." Popes give the address and blessing on special occasions such as Easter and Christmas.
Thousands gather at St Peter's Square to hear the Pope's traditional Christmas blessing. The massive turnout on Christmas Day mirrored the popularity Francis has enjoyed since becoming head of the Catholic Church. His reputation for being down to earth and genuinely caring about people has touched a chord with millions.
Thousands gather at St Peter's Square to hear the Pope's traditional Christmas blessing. The massive turnout on Christmas Day mirrored the popularity Francis has enjoyed since becoming head of the Catholic Church. His reputation for being down to earth and genuinely caring about people has touched a chord with millions.
The pontiff told tens of thousands of people gathered in front of the Vatican on Wednesday where he wants that peace to happen -- in Syria, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Holy Land.
The pontiff told tens of thousands of people gathered in front of the Vatican on Wednesday where he wants that peace to happen -- in Syria, South Sudan, the Central African Republic and the Holy Land.
Faithful gather in St. Peter's Square for the Christmas tradition of the Urbi et Orbi blessing.
Faithful gather in St. Peter's Square for the Christmas tradition of the Urbi et Orbi blessing.
"Peace calls for daily commitment," Francis says in his Christmas message.
"Peace calls for daily commitment," Francis says in his Christmas message.
Swiss guards march prior to the start of the Pope's message.
Swiss guards march prior to the start of the Pope's message.
Pope Francis delivers a blessing at the end of the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Tuesday, December 24. The Pope rang in his first Christmas at the Vatican with a Christmas Eve Mass preaching a message of love and forgiveness.
Pope Francis delivers a blessing at the end of the Christmas Eve Mass in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican on Tuesday, December 24. The Pope rang in his first Christmas at the Vatican with a Christmas Eve Mass preaching a message of love and forgiveness.
The Pope carries a statue of baby Jesus during the celebrations. On Christmas Day, tens of thousands of pilgrims are expected to flood St. Peter's Square to hear his message to the world.
The Pope carries a statue of baby Jesus during the celebrations. On Christmas Day, tens of thousands of pilgrims are expected to flood St. Peter's Square to hear his message to the world.
Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin attends the Mass.
Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin attends the Mass.
The Pope kisses the book of the Gospels. "God is light and in him there is no darkness at all," the Pope said.
The Pope kisses the book of the Gospels. "God is light and in him there is no darkness at all," the Pope said.
"On this night, let us share the joy of the Gospel. God loves us. He so loves us that he gave us his son to be our brother, to be light in our darkness. To us the Lord repeats, 'Do not be afraid,' ... And I, too, repeat, do not be afraid,' " the Pope said.
"On this night, let us share the joy of the Gospel. God loves us. He so loves us that he gave us his son to be our brother, to be light in our darkness. To us the Lord repeats, 'Do not be afraid,' ... And I, too, repeat, do not be afraid,' " the Pope said.
The Pope waves incense during the celebration.
The Pope waves incense during the celebration.
Pope Francis kisses a statue of baby Jesus. "Our Father is patient. He loves us, he gives us Jesus to guide us on the way which leads to the promised land. Jesus is the light who brightened the darkness. Our Father forgives always. He is our peace and light."
Pope Francis kisses a statue of baby Jesus. "Our Father is patient. He loves us, he gives us Jesus to guide us on the way which leads to the promised land. Jesus is the light who brightened the darkness. Our Father forgives always. He is our peace and light."
The Pope leads the Christmas Eve Mass. "People are listening to him, because he's speaking in a language that's not Vaticanese," said Gerald O'Connell, a Vatican analyst. "He's speaking the language of ordinary people."
The Pope leads the Christmas Eve Mass. "People are listening to him, because he's speaking in a language that's not Vaticanese," said Gerald O'Connell, a Vatican analyst. "He's speaking the language of ordinary people."
The Pope prays during the service. The festivities began on Saturday, with the Pope's Christmas message to the Curia. He urged the church's governing body to avoid gossip and to focus on service.
The Pope prays during the service. The festivities began on Saturday, with the Pope's Christmas message to the Curia. He urged the church's governing body to avoid gossip and to focus on service.
Pope Francis greets a child during the service. Before the Mass, pilgrims gathering in Vatican City told CNN they were excited to celebrate with the Pope.
Pope Francis greets a child during the service. Before the Mass, pilgrims gathering in Vatican City told CNN they were excited to celebrate with the Pope.
Story highlights

  • The Pope urges faithful to cast aside hatred
  • He leads his first Christmas Eve Mass at the Vatican
  • "God is light and in him there is no darkness at all," the Pope says
Pope Francis rang in his first Christmas at the Vatican with a Christmas Eve Mass preaching a message of love and forgiveness.
"On this night, let us share the joy of the Gospel. God loves us. He so loves us that he gave us his son to be our brother, to be light in our darkness. To us the Lord repeats, 'Do not be afraid,' ... And I, too, repeat, do not be afraid,'" the Pope said.
"Our Father is patient. He loves us, he gives us Jesus to guide us on the way which leads to the promised land. Jesus is the light who brightened the darkness. Our Father forgives always. He is our peace and light."
He called on the throngs gathered at St. Peter's Basilica on Tuesday to cast aside hatred.
"God is light and in him there is no darkness at all. Yet on the part of the people, there are times of both light and darkness, fidelity and infidelity, obedience and rebellion, times of being a pilgrim people, and times of being a people adrift," the Pope said. "In our personal history, too, there are both bright and dark moments, lights and shadows. If we love God and our brothers and sisters, we walk in the light. But if our heart is closed, if we are dominated by pride, deceit, self-seeking, then darkness falls within us, and around us. Whoever hates his brother -- writes the Apostle John -- is in the darkness; he walks in the darkness, and does not know the way to go, because the darkness has blinded his eyes."
Before the Mass, pilgrims gathering in Vatican City told CNN they were excited to celebrate with the Pope.
"We want to share this special moment with a person who is a beloved person, and we appreciate all he's doing," one woman said.
Nine months into his papacy, much has been made of the Pope's reforms, among them more scrutiny at the Vatican bank, changes to the church's bureaucratic structure, and a commission to deal with the abuse of minors.
And while this year's Christmas liturgy remains the same, experts say we should expect the unexpected.
"He tends to be a surprise, because he does things that are normal, but are very abnormal in terms of the papacy," said Gerard O'Connell, a Vatican analyst. "He brought three homeless men into where he is living to have breakfast with him on his birthday. ... I suspect we will see something else again over the Christmas period."
The festivities began on Saturday, with the Pope's Christmas message to the Curia. He urged the church's governing body to avoid gossip and to focus on service.
And then he practiced what he preached, spending three hours at a local hospital bringing Christmas cheer to sick children.
There were a record number of requests to attend this year's Christmas Eve Mass.
On Christmas Day, tens of thousands of pilgrims are expected to flood St. Peter's Square to hear his message to the world.
"People are listening to him, because he's speaking in a language that's not Vaticanese," O'Connell said. "He's speaking the language of ordinary people."