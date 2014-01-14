Breaking News

Obama to visit Pope Francis, Kerry says

Updated 1744 GMT (0144 HKT) January 14, 2014

Pope Francis leaves Rome's Jesus' Church on Friday, January 3, 2014.
U.S. President Barack Obama will visit Pope Francis, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said after his own stop at the Vatican Tuesday -- though it wasn't immediately clear when the meeting between President and pontiff will happen.
"I know that the Holy Father is anticipating the visit of President Obama here, and the President is looking forward to coming here to meet with him," Kerry said in Rome after meeting with Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin.
Pope's plans for 2014

Kerry and his counterpart discussed a range of issues, including the Middle East peace process and Africa.
