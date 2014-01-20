Breaking News

Ukraine: Tense standoff in Kiev as leader orders talks

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian and Victoria Butenko, CNN

Updated 1641 GMT (0041 HKT) January 23, 2014

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ukrainians rally against new law
Ukrainians rally against new law

    JUST WATCHED

    Ukrainians rally against new law

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ukrainians rally against new law 01:41

Story highlights

  • More than 40 protesters reportedly hospitalized following Sunday's clashes
  • Ukraine opposition leader calls on president to take part in negotiations
  • Thousands of demonstrators rally in defiance of new laws that set limitations on right to protest
  • Dozens of police, protesters injured in the violence, both sides say
Ukraine's capital remained in a tense standoff Monday following clashes between anti-government protesters and police that left dozens wounded.
Thousands of demonstrators packed Kiev's Independence Square in freezing temperatures Sunday, rallying in defiance of new laws that set limitations on the right to protest.
Protesters and police accused each other of attacks during the large demonstration, which stretched into the early morning hours.
Ukraine's Interior Ministry said protesters, wearing masks and helmets, used flares, tear gas, baseball bats and stones in clashes with police, breaking doors and windows on police buses and trying to take over government buildings.
Video from the scene showed protesters and police squaring off, with demonstrators hurling Molotov cocktails toward officers.
Some 100 police officers were injured, with more than 60 hospitalized, according to the Interior Ministry press office.
Newlyweds Mikhail and Margarita Nakonechniy kiss in front of barricades on Independence Square in a gesture of support for pro-Europe activists in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, December 21. Protesters have poured into the streets of the Ukrainian capital, angered by their government&#39;s move away from the European Union in favor of closer ties with Russia.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Newlyweds Mikhail and Margarita Nakonechniy kiss in front of barricades on Independence Square in a gesture of support for pro-Europe activists in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, December 21. Protesters have poured into the streets of the Ukrainian capital, angered by their government&#39;s move away from the European Union in favor of closer ties with Russia.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsNewlyweds Mikhail and Margarita Nakonechniy kiss in front of barricades on Independence Square in a gesture of support for pro-Europe activists in Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, December 21. Protesters have poured into the streets of the Ukrainian capital, angered by their government's move away from the European Union in favor of closer ties with Russia.
Hide Caption
1 of 77
Protesters fill Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday, December 17.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsProtesters fill Independence Square in Kiev, Ukraine, on Tuesday, December 17.
Hide Caption
2 of 77
A girl wearing a traditional Ukrainian wreath attends an opposition rally in Independence Square on December 17.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA girl wearing a traditional Ukrainian wreath attends an opposition rally in Independence Square on December 17.
Hide Caption
3 of 77
A young girl stands next to police officers guarding the presidential offices in central Kiev on December 17.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA young girl stands next to police officers guarding the presidential offices in central Kiev on December 17.
Hide Caption
4 of 77
Protesters sit behind wood bricks in Independence Square on December 17. Written on the bricks are names of Ukrainian settlements whose inhabitants are taking part in the demonstrations.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsProtesters sit behind wood bricks in Independence Square on December 17. Written on the bricks are names of Ukrainian settlements whose inhabitants are taking part in the demonstrations.
Hide Caption
5 of 77
Flowers are stuck on barriers in front of Ukrainian Interior forces guarding Kiev&#39;s administrative district on December 17.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsFlowers are stuck on barriers in front of Ukrainian Interior forces guarding Kiev's administrative district on December 17.
Hide Caption
6 of 77
Pro-EU activists march in Kiev on December 17.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPro-EU activists march in Kiev on December 17.
Hide Caption
7 of 77
Pro-EU activists stand guard at barricades guarding a heavily fortified tent camp in Independence Square on December 17.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPro-EU activists stand guard at barricades guarding a heavily fortified tent camp in Independence Square on December 17.
Hide Caption
8 of 77
Activists warm themselves beside a bonfire as they guard barricades at Independence Square on Monday, December 16.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsActivists warm themselves beside a bonfire as they guard barricades at Independence Square on Monday, December 16.
Hide Caption
9 of 77
Pro-EU activists cook during a rally in Independence Square on Sunday, December 15.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPro-EU activists cook during a rally in Independence Square on Sunday, December 15.
Hide Caption
10 of 77
U.S. Sens. John McCain, center, and Chris Murphy, right, join Ukrainian opposition leader Vitali Klitschko during a mass rally at Independence Square on December 15. McCain told protesters seeking closer ties with Europe, &quot;The free world is with you, America is with you.&quot;
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsU.S. Sens. John McCain, center, and Chris Murphy, right, join Ukrainian opposition leader Vitali Klitschko during a mass rally at Independence Square on December 15. McCain told protesters seeking closer ties with Europe, "The free world is with you, America is with you."
Hide Caption
11 of 77
An estimated 200,000 pro-EU activists gather during a rally in Independence Square on December 15.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsAn estimated 200,000 pro-EU activists gather during a rally in Independence Square on December 15.
Hide Caption
12 of 77
People sing, shout slogans and wave Ukrainian and EU flags during a mass rally in Independence Square on December 15.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPeople sing, shout slogans and wave Ukrainian and EU flags during a mass rally in Independence Square on December 15.
Hide Caption
13 of 77
Pro-EU activists wave flags around the monument to the founders of Kiev during a rally in Independence Square on December 15.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPro-EU activists wave flags around the monument to the founders of Kiev during a rally in Independence Square on December 15.
Hide Caption
14 of 77
A couple of pro-EU activists share a tender moment at a tent camp in Kiev on December 15.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA couple of pro-EU activists share a tender moment at a tent camp in Kiev on December 15.
Hide Caption
15 of 77
Pro-EU activists, one waving the EU flag, gather during a rally in Kiev on December 15.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPro-EU activists, one waving the EU flag, gather during a rally in Kiev on December 15.
Hide Caption
16 of 77
Smoke rises as Ukrainian protesters continue their anti-government demonstrations in Independence Square on December 15.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsSmoke rises as Ukrainian protesters continue their anti-government demonstrations in Independence Square on December 15.
Hide Caption
17 of 77
A protester shouts slogans and waves a flag of the Batkivshchyna party during a protest near the Ukrainian Security Service building in Kiev on December 15.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA protester shouts slogans and waves a flag of the Batkivshchyna party during a protest near the Ukrainian Security Service building in Kiev on December 15.
Hide Caption
18 of 77
Ukrainian opposition supporters gather at a mass rally in Kiev on December 15.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsUkrainian opposition supporters gather at a mass rally in Kiev on December 15.
Hide Caption
19 of 77
Demonstrators by the thousands rally in Independence Square on Saturday, December 14.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsDemonstrators by the thousands rally in Independence Square on Saturday, December 14.
Hide Caption
20 of 77
People go through a police line separating the competing rallies of opposition protesters in Independence Square and supporters of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in Kiev on December 14.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPeople go through a police line separating the competing rallies of opposition protesters in Independence Square and supporters of Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych in Kiev on December 14.
Hide Caption
21 of 77
Supporters of the president wave flags of the ruling Party of Regions, as well as Ukrainian flags, during a rally on Kiev&#39;s European Square on December 14.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsSupporters of the president wave flags of the ruling Party of Regions, as well as Ukrainian flags, during a rally on Kiev's European Square on December 14.
Hide Caption
22 of 77
Anti-government protesters guard a barricade designed to keep police from evicting them from Independence Square on Friday, December 13.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsAnti-government protesters guard a barricade designed to keep police from evicting them from Independence Square on Friday, December 13.
Hide Caption
23 of 77
Protesters stand at a barricade in Kiev on December 13.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsProtesters stand at a barricade in Kiev on December 13.
Hide Caption
24 of 77
Protesters hold Ukrainian national flags as they picket the Ukrainian House during round-table talks between Yanukovych, former presidents and leaders of the opposition on December 13.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsProtesters hold Ukrainian national flags as they picket the Ukrainian House during round-table talks between Yanukovych, former presidents and leaders of the opposition on December 13.
Hide Caption
25 of 77
Riot police storm barricades set up by pro-EU protesters in Independence Square on Wednesday, December 11.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsRiot police storm barricades set up by pro-EU protesters in Independence Square on Wednesday, December 11.
Hide Caption
26 of 77
Riot police move against protesters on Independence Square around 2 a.m. December 11. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed &quot;disgust&quot; over the crackdown.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsRiot police move against protesters on Independence Square around 2 a.m. December 11. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry expressed "disgust" over the crackdown.
Hide Caption
27 of 77
A protester calls for attention inside Kiev&#39;s City Hall after riot police were forced out from blocking the front door on December 11.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA protester calls for attention inside Kiev's City Hall after riot police were forced out from blocking the front door on December 11.
Hide Caption
28 of 77
Police enter Independence Square on December 11.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPolice enter Independence Square on December 11.
Hide Caption
29 of 77
Riot police officers block the entrance of Kiev&#39;s City Hall as protesters pour water from windows and throw smoke grenades at them on December 11.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsRiot police officers block the entrance of Kiev's City Hall as protesters pour water from windows and throw smoke grenades at them on December 11.
Hide Caption
30 of 77
A young police officer guards a roadblock on Institutskaya Street near the presidential area in Kiev on December 11.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA young police officer guards a roadblock on Institutskaya Street near the presidential area in Kiev on December 11.
Hide Caption
31 of 77
Protesters who oppose Yanukovych clash with anti-riot police in Independence Square on December 11.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsProtesters who oppose Yanukovych clash with anti-riot police in Independence Square on December 11.
Hide Caption
32 of 77
A protester shouts behind riot police standing guard in Independence Square on December 9.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA protester shouts behind riot police standing guard in Independence Square on December 9.
Hide Caption
33 of 77
A protester in Kiev slams a toppled monument of Vladimir Lenin on December 8.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA protester in Kiev slams a toppled monument of Vladimir Lenin on December 8.
Hide Caption
34 of 77
Riot police separate pro-EU protesters and supporters of the ruling party during a large rally held in Independence Square on December 8.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsRiot police separate pro-EU protesters and supporters of the ruling party during a large rally held in Independence Square on December 8.
Hide Caption
35 of 77
Demonstrators shout slogans during the mass rally on December 8.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsDemonstrators shout slogans during the mass rally on December 8.
Hide Caption
36 of 77
Thousands of protesters gather in Independence Square on December 8.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsThousands of protesters gather in Independence Square on December 8.
Hide Caption
37 of 77
Pro-EU activists shout slogans during the rally on December 8. An estimated 100,000 Ukrainians participated.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPro-EU activists shout slogans during the rally on December 8. An estimated 100,000 Ukrainians participated.
Hide Caption
38 of 77
A young protester shouts slogans near a placard depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and signed &quot;Fare you well!&quot; during the December 8 rally.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA young protester shouts slogans near a placard depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and signed "Fare you well!" during the December 8 rally.
Hide Caption
39 of 77
Pro-EU activists gather around a huge poster of Yulia Tymoshenko, the jailed former Ukrainian Prime Minister, on December 8.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPro-EU activists gather around a huge poster of Yulia Tymoshenko, the jailed former Ukrainian Prime Minister, on December 8.
Hide Caption
40 of 77
Riot police block protesters during the December 8 rally.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsRiot police block protesters during the December 8 rally.
Hide Caption
41 of 77
A rose, the symbol of the revolution, lies on barricades being built by Pro-EU activists next to the Ukrainian Government building in Kiev on December 8.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA rose, the symbol of the revolution, lies on barricades being built by Pro-EU activists next to the Ukrainian Government building in Kiev on December 8.
Hide Caption
42 of 77
A pro-EU activist holds a cut-out paper heart as she faces police at the presidential office in Kiev on December 8.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA pro-EU activist holds a cut-out paper heart as she faces police at the presidential office in Kiev on December 8.
Hide Caption
43 of 77
EU flags and Ukrainian national flags fly above a crowd of pro-EU activists in Independence Square on December 8.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsEU flags and Ukrainian national flags fly above a crowd of pro-EU activists in Independence Square on December 8.
Hide Caption
44 of 77
Pro-EU activists shout slogans during the rally in Independence Square on December 8.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPro-EU activists shout slogans during the rally in Independence Square on December 8.
Hide Caption
45 of 77
Demonstrators gather in Independence Square during the mass rally December 8.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsDemonstrators gather in Independence Square during the mass rally December 8.
Hide Caption
46 of 77
A pro-EU activist offers flowers to police officers at the presidential office in Kiev on December 8.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA pro-EU activist offers flowers to police officers at the presidential office in Kiev on December 8.
Hide Caption
47 of 77
Anti-government protesters camp in Independence Square early in the morning on December 8.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsAnti-government protesters camp in Independence Square early in the morning on December 8.
Hide Caption
48 of 77
Protesters on Independence Square demonstrate against Yanukovych and call for a closer relationship to the EU on December 7.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsProtesters on Independence Square demonstrate against Yanukovych and call for a closer relationship to the EU on December 7.
Hide Caption
49 of 77
Protesters prepare food at a camp in Independence Square on December 7.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsProtesters prepare food at a camp in Independence Square on December 7.
Hide Caption
50 of 77
Pro-EU activists attend a rally in Independence Square on December 7.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPro-EU activists attend a rally in Independence Square on December 7.
Hide Caption
51 of 77
Orthodox believers, carrying icons and crosses, walk during a religious procession outside the parliament building in Kiev on December 6.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsOrthodox believers, carrying icons and crosses, walk during a religious procession outside the parliament building in Kiev on December 6.
Hide Caption
52 of 77
Police stand guard opposite a sea of protesters near the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev on December 3.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPolice stand guard opposite a sea of protesters near the Ukrainian parliament in Kiev on December 3.
Hide Caption
53 of 77
Protesters chant slogans outside the parliament in Kiev on December 3.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsProtesters chant slogans outside the parliament in Kiev on December 3.
Hide Caption
54 of 77
Protesters gather in front of the parliament on December 3.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsProtesters gather in front of the parliament on December 3.
Hide Caption
55 of 77
Police stand guard outside the parliament on December 3.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPolice stand guard outside the parliament on December 3.
Hide Caption
56 of 77
Protesters use a bulldozer during clashes with police at the presidential office in Kiev on December 1.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsProtesters use a bulldozer during clashes with police at the presidential office in Kiev on December 1.
Hide Caption
57 of 77
A protester throws stones toward riot police on December 1. The crowd chanted &quot;Revolution&quot; and &quot;Down with the Gang&quot; as it gathered in Independence Square.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA protester throws stones toward riot police on December 1. The crowd chanted "Revolution" and "Down with the Gang" as it gathered in Independence Square.
Hide Caption
58 of 77
A bleeding protester shouts at a police medic after police pushed protesters off the street leading to the presidential administration building on December 1.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA bleeding protester shouts at a police medic after police pushed protesters off the street leading to the presidential administration building on December 1.
Hide Caption
59 of 77
Protesters clash with police guarding the presidential administration building on December 1.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsProtesters clash with police guarding the presidential administration building on December 1.
Hide Caption
60 of 77
A Ukrainian protester throws stones at riot police during clashes outside the president&#39;s office on December 1.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA Ukrainian protester throws stones at riot police during clashes outside the president's office on December 1.
Hide Caption
61 of 77
Police and protesters look at an injured person near the presidential office on December 1.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPolice and protesters look at an injured person near the presidential office on December 1.
Hide Caption
62 of 77
Pro-EU demonstrators clash with police near the presidential administration office on December 1.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPro-EU demonstrators clash with police near the presidential administration office on December 1.
Hide Caption
63 of 77
Demonstrators gather in downtown Kiev on December 1.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsDemonstrators gather in downtown Kiev on December 1.
Hide Caption
64 of 77
Anti-government protesters gather near Shevchenko University on December 1 in Kiev.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsAnti-government protesters gather near Shevchenko University on December 1 in Kiev.
Hide Caption
65 of 77
A protester injured in clashes with police stands on Independence Square on November 30.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA protester injured in clashes with police stands on Independence Square on November 30.
Hide Caption
66 of 77
Police officers guard Independence Square on November 30 after dispersing a rally.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsPolice officers guard Independence Square on November 30 after dispersing a rally.
Hide Caption
67 of 77
Dozens of protesters were wounded in a clash with police in Kiev on November 30.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsDozens of protesters were wounded in a clash with police in Kiev on November 30.
Hide Caption
68 of 77
Ukrainian riot police detain a protester on November 30.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsUkrainian riot police detain a protester on November 30.
Hide Caption
69 of 77
Opposition supporters hold EU flags November 30 as they guard the gates of the Mikhailovsky monastery.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsOpposition supporters hold EU flags November 30 as they guard the gates of the Mikhailovsky monastery.
Hide Caption
70 of 77
A woman cries during a rally on November 30.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA woman cries during a rally on November 30.
Hide Caption
71 of 77
Injured protesters receive medical help in an ambulance after riot police broke up a rally on November 30.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsInjured protesters receive medical help in an ambulance after riot police broke up a rally on November 30.
Hide Caption
72 of 77
Protesters gather over bonfires November 30.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsProtesters gather over bonfires November 30.
Hide Caption
73 of 77
Opposition supporters shout slogans and wave flags on November 29.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsOpposition supporters shout slogans and wave flags on November 29.
Hide Caption
74 of 77
A demonstrator holds a torn portrait of Yanukovych on November 29.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsA demonstrator holds a torn portrait of Yanukovych on November 29.
Hide Caption
75 of 77
Demonstrators hold hands during a rally on November 29.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsDemonstrators hold hands during a rally on November 29.
Hide Caption
76 of 77
Demonstrators take to the streets in the center of Kiev on November 28.
Photos: Photos: Ukraine protests
Ukraine protestsDemonstrators take to the streets in the center of Kiev on November 28.
Hide Caption
77 of 77
01 ukraine protests 122202 ukraine 121703 ukraine 121704 ukraine 121705 ukraine 1217 RESTRICTED06 ukraine 1217 - RESTRICTED01 ukraine 1217Ukraine protest December 17Ukraine protest shelter T101 ukraine 121602 ukraine 121610 ukraine protests 121509 ukraine protests 121511 ukraine protests 121512 ukraine protest 121513 ukraine 121508 ukraine protests 121507 ukraine protest 121503 ukraine protests 121502 ukraine 121403 ukraine 121404 ukrainke 121403 ukraine 121301 ukraine 121302 ukraine 121306 ukraine 121101 ukraine 121107 ukraine 1211 restricted02 ukraine 1211 restricted03 ukraine 121104 ukraine 1211 restricted05 ukraine 121101 ukraine 120920 ukraine 120815 ukraine 120804 ukraine 120805 ukraine 120816 ukraine 120813 ukraine 120817 ukraine 120814 ukraine 120819 ukraine 120808 ukraine 120809 ukraine 120807 ukraine 120802 ukraine 120810 ukraine 120806 ukraine 120801 ukraine 120818 ukraine 120811 ukraine 120812 ukraine 120801 ukraine 120302 ukraine 120303 ukraine 120304 ukraine 120310 ukraine protest 120101 ukraine protest 120102 ukraine protest 120103 ukraine protest 120107 ukraine protest 120106 ukraine protest 1201 RESTRICTED08 ukraine protest 120109 ukraine protest 120101 ukraine protest 1201ukraine protest 03ukraine protest 07ukraine protest 02ukraine protest 06ukraine protest 04ukraine protest 05ukraine protest 011ukraine protest 09ukraine protest 01ukraine protest 013ukraine protest 012ukraine protest 010
Beaten journalist: I have lots of enemies
Beaten journalist: I have lots of enemies

    JUST WATCHED

    Beaten journalist: I have lots of enemies

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Beaten journalist: I have lots of enemies 02:51
Opposition leader: This is a bad deal
Opposition leader: This is a bad deal

    JUST WATCHED

    Opposition leader: This is a bad deal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Opposition leader: This is a bad deal 04:12
Ukraine under pressure
Ukraine under pressure

    JUST WATCHED

    Ukraine under pressure

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Ukraine under pressure 01:44
More than 100 protesters were hurt, including some politicians, the protesters' medical service reported. Forty-two protesters were hospitalized, according to the city of Kiev's health care department.
Twenty people were arrested, but minor clashes between protesters and police continued Monday.
Opposition protesting new law
Sunday's protest marked the latest fallout over legislation that lawmakers loyal to Ukraine's pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych approved Thursday. Yanukovych signed it into law soon afterward.
In a statement published on his website late Sunday, Yanukovych said he was creating a working group to overcome the political crisis and had ordered it to meet with the opposition. A meeting was scheduled for Monday.
The events come in the wake of weeks of public protests after Yanukovych's decision in November to spurn a planned trade deal with the European Union and turn toward Russia instead.
The new law includes provisions barring people from wearing helmets and masks to rallies, and from setting up tents or sound equipment without prior police permission.
Opposition politicians have objected to the way that Yanukovych's Party of Regions pushed the bill through the parliament, the Verkhovna Rada.
Vitali Klitschko, an opposition leader and former heavyweight boxing champion, said the law -- which was adopted by a show of hands -- was "invalid," according to his UDAR party's website. He stood between the police and the crowd in the square, trying to prevent violence.
He called on Yanukovych to take part in the negotiations.
"It is vital that these negotiations bring real results, because they are the only way to get out of the conflict without its escalation," Klitschko said in a statement. "If the authorities break the word once again, escalation of the situation is inevitable."
Opinion: The West's problem is not Ukraine -- it's Russia
EU concerned about 'anti-democratic legislation'
EU foreign ministers and foreign relations chief Catherine Ashton, who traveled to Ukraine last year, discussed the situation in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday.
In a statement, the bloc expressed "deep concern" about the legislation and called for a democratic solution to the current political crisis.
"(The EU) calls on all actors to exercise restraint and on the authorities to fully respect and protect the peaceful demonstrators' right to assembly and speech, and the freedom of the press," it said. "All acts of violence must be duly investigated and those responsible brought to justice."
The White House urged all sides to "immediately de-escalate the situation."
"The increasing tension in Ukraine is a direct consequence of the government failing to acknowledge the legitimate grievances of its people. Instead, it has moved to weaken the foundations of Ukraine's democracy by criminalizing peaceful protest and stripping civil society and political opponents of key democratic protections under the law," Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council, said in a statement
"We urge the government of Ukraine to take steps that represent a better way forward for Ukraine, including repeal of the anti-democratic legislation signed into law in recent days, withdrawing the riot police from downtown (Kiev), and beginning a dialogue with the political opposition."
She said the U.S. would continue to consider additional steps -- including sanctions -- in response to the use of violence.
In December, despite weeks of protest by anti-government protesters, Yanukovych agreed to a deal with Russia's President Vladimir Putin for Moscow to buy Ukrainian debt and slash the price Kiev pays for its gas.
The tumult in Ukraine goes to the heart of its future ties with Russia and the rest of Europe. Ukraine is split between pro-European regions in the west and a more Russia-oriented east.
The protests have unfolded since November 21 when Yanukovych changed his stance on the EU trade pact, which had been years in the making.
The demonstrators say an EU agreement would open borders to trade and set the stage for modernization and inclusion. Ukraine's government said the terms needed to be renegotiated to better protect Ukrainians.
Read: Ukraine: Demonstrators rally against new law curbing protests
Read: Beaten Ukrainian journalist says she was targeted
Read: Ukraine protests: 5 things you need to know