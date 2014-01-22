Breaking News

    Australian Open: Roger Federer excels to defeat Andy Murray

    By

    Updated 1343 GMT (2143 HKT) January 22, 2014

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Practically written off at the start of 2014, Roger Federer showed there is plenty of life in the 32-year-old yet as he defeated world No. 4 Andy Murray.
    Photos: Top seeds cut down in Melbourne
    Top seeds cut down in MelbournePractically written off at the start of 2014, Roger Federer showed there is plenty of life in the 32-year-old yet as he defeated world No. 4 Andy Murray.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 6
    World No. 2 Victoria Azarenka had taken the women&#39;s title at Melbourne Park in each of the past two years, but she was dumped out of this year&#39;s Australian Open by Agnieszka Radwanska. She is not the only big star to make an early exit...
    Photos: Top seeds cut down in Melbourne
    Top seeds cut down in MelbourneWorld No. 2 Victoria Azarenka had taken the women's title at Melbourne Park in each of the past two years, but she was dumped out of this year's Australian Open by Agnieszka Radwanska. She is not the only big star to make an early exit...
    Hide Caption
    2 of 6
    On Sunday, world No.1 Serena Williams melted under pressure from resurgent Serbian Ana Ivanovic in the fourth round Sunday.
    Photos: Top seeds cut down in Melbourne
    Top seeds cut down in MelbourneOn Sunday, world No.1 Serena Williams melted under pressure from resurgent Serbian Ana Ivanovic in the fourth round Sunday.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 6
    But 14th seed Ivanovic didn&#39;t last long and was cut down to size by rising Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard.
    Photos: Top seeds cut down in Melbourne
    Top seeds cut down in MelbourneBut 14th seed Ivanovic didn't last long and was cut down to size by rising Canadian star Eugenie Bouchard.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 6
    Russian third seed Maria Sharapova was a champion at Melbourne Park in 2008, but shes urrendered a one-set lead against Slovakia&#39;s Dominika Cibulkova to lose 3-6 6-4 6-1
    Photos: Top seeds cut down in Melbourne
    Top seeds cut down in MelbourneRussian third seed Maria Sharapova was a champion at Melbourne Park in 2008, but shes urrendered a one-set lead against Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova to lose 3-6 6-4 6-1
    Hide Caption
    5 of 6
    World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has won the season&#39;s first grand slam in each of the past three years. But not this year after a grueling five-set contest ended in victory for eighth seed Stanislas Wawrinka.
    Photos: Top seeds cut down in Melbourne
    Top seeds cut down in MelbourneWorld No. 2 Novak Djokovic has won the season's first grand slam in each of the past three years. But not this year after a grueling five-set contest ended in victory for eighth seed Stanislas Wawrinka.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 6
    roger federer andy murray teaseazarenka radwanskatennis serena williams defeatAna Ivanovic eugenie bouchardmaria sharapova australian opennovak djokovic wawrinka

    Story highlights

    • Roger Federer beats Andy Murray to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open
    • The sixth seed appears in the last four for the 11th year in a row
    • 17-time grand slam winner Federer advances to a meeting with top seed Rafael Nadal
    • World No. 1 Nadal defeats Grigor Dimitrov in his quarterfinal
    While all about him were losing their heads, Roger Federer kept his cool.
    In a week when grand slam champions have been falling like flies at the Australian Open, the old master survived a fourth-set fightback to defeat world No. 4 Andy Murray 6-3 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 6-3.
    Federer's win means he advances to the last four in Melbourne for the 11th year in a row, with his archrival Rafael Nadal standing between him and a sixth final.
    Top seed Nadal had beaten Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov earlier on Wednesday to continue his bid for a 14th grand slam title.
    Federer and Nadal met in the semifinals two years ago, the latter emerging victorious, while the Spaniard holds a 22-10 winning record over the Swiss star having won the last four matches between them.
    Novak Djokovic won his first grand slam title since hiring Boris Becker as coach at Wimbledon in July 2014. The pair have been working together since December 2013.
    Photos: Tennis legends take on star pupils
    Novak Djokovic won his first grand slam title since hiring Boris Becker as coach at Wimbledon in July 2014. The pair have been working together since December 2013.
    Photos: Tennis legends take on star pupils
    Tennis legends take on star pupils Novak Djokovic won his first grand slam title since hiring Boris Becker as coach at Wimbledon in July 2014. The pair have been working together since December 2013.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Becker (right) in conversation with Djokovic at the 2014 Australian Open in Melbourne, where he lost in the quarterfinals. The 46-year-old German is one of several former grand slam champions to recently take up a coaching role with a top player.
    Photos: Tennis legends take on star pupils
    Difficult startBecker (right) in conversation with Djokovic at the 2014 Australian Open in Melbourne, where he lost in the quarterfinals. The 46-year-old German is one of several former grand slam champions to recently take up a coaching role with a top player.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Becker won six grand slam titles during a 15-year career. Since retiring in 1999 he has become a skilled summarizer for broadcasters around the world. His decision to switch to coaching surprised everyone, not least because he has never done it professionally before.
    Photos: Tennis legends take on star pupils
    From commentator to coachBecker won six grand slam titles during a 15-year career. Since retiring in 1999 he has become a skilled summarizer for broadcasters around the world. His decision to switch to coaching surprised everyone, not least because he has never done it professionally before.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    However, the pairing of 17-time grand slam champion Roger Federer and Stefan Edberg seemed obvious. The Swede, a six-time grand slam winner himself, was a player Federer idolized when he was growing up. Both men are renowned for being extremely stylish players.
    Photos: Tennis legends take on star pupils
    A perfect match?However, the pairing of 17-time grand slam champion Roger Federer and Stefan Edberg seemed obvious. The Swede, a six-time grand slam winner himself, was a player Federer idolized when he was growing up. Both men are renowned for being extremely stylish players.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    &quot;He&#39;s such a great player, but there&#39;s always minor things you can work on,&quot; Edberg said. &quot;I really think I can make a little difference. And if I can, maybe that will take him back to where he was.&quot;&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Tennis legends take on star pupils
    Mutual respect "He's such a great player, but there's always minor things you can work on," Edberg said. "I really think I can make a little difference. And if I can, maybe that will take him back to where he was."
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Eight-time grand slam champion Ivan Lendl helped Andy Murray to win his first two major titles, as well as an Olympic gold medal.
    Photos: Tennis legends take on star pupils
    Lendl leads the wayEight-time grand slam champion Ivan Lendl helped Andy Murray to win his first two major titles, as well as an Olympic gold medal.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Since splitting with Lendl in March 2014, Murray has teamed up with former women&#39;s No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo.
    Photos: Tennis legends take on star pupils
    French liaison Since splitting with Lendl in March 2014, Murray has teamed up with former women's No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic is something of a veteran on the coaching circuit compared to the likes of Becker and Edberg, having started coaching fellow Croatian Marin Cilic in 2010. &lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Tennis legends take on star pupils
    Croatian championsFormer Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic is something of a veteran on the coaching circuit compared to the likes of Becker and Edberg, having started coaching fellow Croatian Marin Cilic in 2010.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Michael Chang (right), who stunned Edberg in the 1989 French Open final as a teenager, took up a coaching role with rising Japanese star Kei Nishikori last December.
    Photos: Tennis legends take on star pupils
    Nishikori chooses ChangMichael Chang (right), who stunned Edberg in the 1989 French Open final as a teenager, took up a coaching role with rising Japanese star Kei Nishikori last December.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Spain&#39;s two-time French Open winner Sergi Bruguera started coaching France&#39;s Richard Gasquet in February 2014.
    Photos: Tennis legends take on star pupils
    Bruguera to coach GasquetSpain's two-time French Open winner Sergi Bruguera started coaching France's Richard Gasquet in February 2014.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Djokovic Beckerbecker djokovicbecker djokovic 2federer edberg federer edberg murray lendlAndy Murray and Amelie Mauresmoivanisevic cilicchang nishikoribruguera gasquet
    World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has won the season&#39;s first grand slam in each of the past three years. But not this year..
    Photos: Wawrinka ends Djokovic's Australian Open reign
    World No. 2 Novak Djokovic has won the season&#39;s first grand slam in each of the past three years. But not this year..
    Photos: Wawrinka ends Djokovic's Australian Open reign
    Pain of defeatWorld No. 2 Novak Djokovic has won the season's first grand slam in each of the past three years. But not this year..
    Hide Caption
    1 of 5
    It was the first loss for Djokovic under the guidance of new coach Boris Becker.
    Photos: Wawrinka ends Djokovic's Australian Open reign
    New dawn?It was the first loss for Djokovic under the guidance of new coach Boris Becker.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 5
    Djokovic threw a few frustrated glances towards Becker in the stands as Wawrinka began to take control of the match that lasted five hours.
    Photos: Wawrinka ends Djokovic's Australian Open reign
    Coach BeckerDjokovic threw a few frustrated glances towards Becker in the stands as Wawrinka began to take control of the match that lasted five hours.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 5
    Djokovic and Becker will now regroup. The second grand slam of the season is the French Open between May 25 and June 8.
    Photos: Wawrinka ends Djokovic's Australian Open reign
    Back to the drawing boardDjokovic and Becker will now regroup. The second grand slam of the season is the French Open between May 25 and June 8.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 5
    Prior to his defeat by Wawrinka, Djokovic has had won 25 straight matches at the Australian Open.
    Photos: Wawrinka ends Djokovic's Australian Open reign
    Melbourne run endsPrior to his defeat by Wawrinka, Djokovic has had won 25 straight matches at the Australian Open.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 5
    novak djokovic wawrinkabecker djokovicbecker djokovicbecker djokovic 2novak djokovic australian open
    "He's been tough to play against, no doubt," Federer told reporters when asked about Nadal.
    "I'm happy I get a chance to play him in a grand slam again. I don't remember the last time we played."
    Read: Defending champion Azarenka beaten
    Federer recently recruited six-time grand slam winner Stefan Edberg to his coaching team, with the Swede set to spent 10 weeks working with the former world No. 1 throughout the season.
    With Edberg now onside, Federer is hoping he can reverse his fortunes against Nadal.
    "The head-to-head record is in his favor," the 32-year-old told reporters. "I'm looking forward to speaking to Stefan, because when we spoke together, you know, when he came to Dubai and we spoke about the game, we clearly spoke about playing Rafa, as well.
    "He thought he had some good ideas, so I'm looking forward to what he has to say."
    Nadal narrowly avoided joining second seed Novak Djokovic -- beaten by Federer's compatriot Stanislas Wawrinka on Tuesday -- on the sidelines, eventually overcoming Dimitrov, the Bulgarian's cheering section and a nasty blister on the Spaniard's left palm.
    Eugenie Bouchard scored a shock victory over 14th seed Ana Ivanovic to reach the semifinals of her first Australian Open. The Canadian came back from one-set down 5-7 7-5 6-2.
    Photos: Bouchard the Belieber
    Eugenie Bouchard scored a shock victory over 14th seed Ana Ivanovic to reach the semifinals of her first Australian Open. The Canadian came back from one-set down 5-7 7-5 6-2.
    Photos: Bouchard the Belieber
    Now I'm a Belieber!Eugenie Bouchard scored a shock victory over 14th seed Ana Ivanovic to reach the semifinals of her first Australian Open. The Canadian came back from one-set down 5-7 7-5 6-2.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 3
    During her on-court interview Bouchard was asked who her ideal date would be. The 19-year-old said teenage pop star and fellow Canadian Justin Bieber.
    Photos: Bouchard the Belieber
    Dream dateDuring her on-court interview Bouchard was asked who her ideal date would be. The 19-year-old said teenage pop star and fellow Canadian Justin Bieber.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 3
    During the match Ivanovic received treatment on an injury to her left leg, while also revealing she had been struggling with a problem in her right leg throughout the tournament.
    Photos: Bouchard the Belieber
    Last legsDuring the match Ivanovic received treatment on an injury to her left leg, while also revealing she had been struggling with a problem in her right leg throughout the tournament.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 3
    eugenie bouchard ana ivanovicjustin bieber eugenie bouchardAna Ivanovic eugenie bouchard
    Li Na faced a battle to stay cool and to stay in the Australian Open against Lucie Safarova.
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    Li Na faced a battle to stay cool and to stay in the Australian Open against Lucie Safarova.
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    Australian Open hots upLi Na faced a battle to stay cool and to stay in the Australian Open against Lucie Safarova.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 12
    Li&#39;s compatriot Zheng Jie needed medical treatment for heat stress during her 6-2 6-4 defeat by Casey Dellacqua. &quot;I felt so hot, my mind wasn&#39;t working,&quot; said Zheng. &quot;I was looking at the ball, but I couldn&#39;t focus on it. Then I couldn&#39;t concentrate. This weather is very difficult for me.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    Medical treatmentLi's compatriot Zheng Jie needed medical treatment for heat stress during her 6-2 6-4 defeat by Casey Dellacqua. "I felt so hot, my mind wasn't working," said Zheng. "I was looking at the ball, but I couldn't focus on it. Then I couldn't concentrate. This weather is very difficult for me.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 12
    Serena Williams looked in complete control during her straight-sets win over Vesna Dolonc on Wednesday, but the top seed admitted to waking up in the middle of the night due to fears over dehydration.
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    Sleepless nightsSerena Williams looked in complete control during her straight-sets win over Vesna Dolonc on Wednesday, but the top seed admitted to waking up in the middle of the night due to fears over dehydration.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 12
    Maria Sharapova wrapped ice around her neck in a bid to keep cool during her first round win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    Ice coolMaria Sharapova wrapped ice around her neck in a bid to keep cool during her first round win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 12
    Playing early in the day on Tuesday, Argentina&#39;s Juan Martin del Potro felt the heat during his win over American Rhyne Williams.
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    It's a hot Juan Playing early in the day on Tuesday, Argentina's Juan Martin del Potro felt the heat during his win over American Rhyne Williams.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 12
    It all got to much for Canadian Frank Dancevic who fainted during his match with Frenchman Benoit Paire.
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    FaintingIt all got to much for Canadian Frank Dancevic who fainted during his match with Frenchman Benoit Paire.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 12
    Italy&#39;s 15th seed Fabio Fognini took an outdoor shower in a bid to stay cool.
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    Keeping coolItaly's 15th seed Fabio Fognini took an outdoor shower in a bid to stay cool.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 12
    Some fans also adopted the Fognini approach...
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    Splish splashSome fans also adopted the Fognini approach...
    Hide Caption
    8 of 12
    While supporters in the Rod Laver Arena could at least take cover under its roof, fans on the outside courts were exposed to the elements.
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    Exposed to the elementsWhile supporters in the Rod Laver Arena could at least take cover under its roof, fans on the outside courts were exposed to the elements.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 12
    With temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius at the Australian Open, sport scientist Dr. Ross Tucker suggests any player hoping to succeed Down Under should take up Bikram Yoga.
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    Strike a poseWith temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius at the Australian Open, sport scientist Dr. Ross Tucker suggests any player hoping to succeed Down Under should take up Bikram Yoga.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 12
    Men&#39;s fourth seed Andy Murray is a long-term practitioner of bikram yoga. Clearly comfortable in the heat, he&#39;s reached the final in Melbourne in three of the last four years, though the Scot has questioned if the players&#39; health is being put at risk.
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    Hot shotMen's fourth seed Andy Murray is a long-term practitioner of bikram yoga. Clearly comfortable in the heat, he's reached the final in Melbourne in three of the last four years, though the Scot has questioned if the players' health is being put at risk.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 12
    While some chose to head to Melbourne Park, other Melbournians chose to hit St. Kilda beach.
    Photos: Australian Open hots up
    Beach partyWhile some chose to head to Melbourne Park, other Melbournians chose to hit St. Kilda beach.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 12
    li na safarovaaustralian zhengserena williams heatmaria sharapova icedel potro ice towelfrank dancevic faintingfabio fognini showerAustralian Open fansfans sunbathingbikram yoga 2andy murray yogast kilda beach
    The world No. 1 prevailed 3-6 7-6 7-6 6-2, saving three set points in the third set.
    "I was so lucky," Nadal said in an on-court interview. "I felt anything could happen in the third set.
    "A lot of Bulgarians here today. Thanks everyone for supporting -- it was a great atmosphere. I hope you enjoyed it. I suffered a lot."
    Nadal said the blister, which troubled him in the previous round, particularly affects him on serve and he duly struck three double faults in one game.
    But it was Dimitrov -- the man, now to his dismay, still being compared to Federer because of their similar styles -- who faltered on the key points. He missed a makeable forehand and return on two of his three set points in the third.
    His backers were frequently out of their chairs chanting his name throughout the three-and-a-half-hour encounter, prompting one fan to counter, "Shut up and sit down."
    Dimitrov left the court in tears and then became emotional when speaking to reporters.
    "It should hurt, and it does hurt," said the Bulgarian.
    Read: "Belieber" Bouchard reaches semifinals