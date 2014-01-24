Bayern chief Rummenigge's warning over 2022 winter World Cup switch

Breaking News

    Sepp Blatter, the president of world football&#39;s governing body FIFA, announced that a redacted version of the report into the alleged wrongdoing surroiunding the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups would be published.
    A published report claims UEFA president Michel Platini was gifted a Picasso painting in return for support for the Russia 2018 World Cup bid. Platini strenuously denies the allegation.
    Russia and Qatar, the hosts of the two World Cups, have been cleared of allegations of corruption by FIFA. Russia, the 2018 host and Qatar, which will host the tournament in 2022, were absolved of wrongdoing.
    Michael Garcia (left) handed his report on the bidding process for the 2018 / 2022 World Cups to the FIFA Ethics Committee. Garcia has also called for the findings of his report to be made public.
    FIFA has been plagued by a series of problems and controversies since Russia and Qatar was awarded the right to stage the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.
    The announcement by FIFA in 2010 that Qatar would host the 2022 World Cup finals has brought greater exposure for the tiny emirate.
    It has also placed world governing body FIFA under pressure as to just when the tournament will be held. The organization&#39;s secretary general Jerome Valcke says he expects the 2022 World Cup to be played between November and January.
    It&#39;s not just when the 2022 World Cup will be played that has caused Qatar and FIFA problems. Qatar has come under pressure over the plight of the country&#39;s migrant workers, who make up 90 per cent of Qatar&#39;s population.
    This has been been highlighted by the International Trade Union Confederation, which has criticized Qatar&#39;s system of sponsorship which ties workers to employers and has been abused in the past. The ITUC also point to the high number of worker deaths and the conditions that many find themselves in. Temperatures on building sites in the summer months can hit 50 degree Celcius.
    Qatar&#39;s ambitious plans for the 2022 World Cup include building brand new, state of the art stadiums that would rival any in the world.
    But costs have spiraled and the technology has yet to be successfully deployed in full.
    But the new allegations by the Sunday Times could, if proven, see the vote for the 2022 final rerun, making questions about timing irrelevant.
    The Sunday Times report also claims Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) allegedly won the covert support of FIFA President Sepp Blatter (R) to enhance the claims of the Russia 2018 bid.
    Story highlights

    • Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says 2022 World Cup should be played in winter
    • Playing in summer heat in Qatar 'not very intelligent'
    • Rummenigge also chairs European Clubs Association of 100 top clubs
    • Demands changes to the football calendar be for a single season only
    Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has signaled his support for a winter World Cup in Qatar in 2022 but with the crucial caveat that any change to the football calendar must be for a single season only.
    The former German international striker is also chairman of the European Clubs Association (ECA), representing over 100 top clubs, including Champions League holders Bayern.
    "Everyone of us has the understanding that it is acceptable just to change one season," he told CNN.
    "I know that there may be discussions about a second or third season but that is not acceptable to the clubs or the leagues," he added.
    Ever since Qatar was awarded the rights to host the 2022 finals there has been an ongoing controversy over the dates of the competition because of the climactic conditions in the Gulf state in June and July, when it it is scheduled to be played.
    The impact of changing World Cup dates
    LUSAIL CITY, QATAR: In this handout illustration provided by Qatar 2022, the Qatar 2022 Bid Committee today unveiled detailed plans for the iconic Lusail Stadium. With a capacity in excess of 86,000 and surrounded by water, the stadium would host the World Cup Opening Match and Final if Qatar wins the rights to stage the 2022 FIFA World Cup. If Qatar is awarded the honour of staging the 2022 FIFA World Cup, construction of the Lusail Stadium will start in 2015 and be completed in 2019. It will retain its full capacity after 2022.

    Qatar heat likely problem for World Cup
    Qatar heat likely problem for World Cup

    Qatar accused of exploiting workers
    Qatar accused of exploiting workers

    Earlier this month, FIFA secretary-general Jerome Valcke gave a radio interview in France in which he appeared to suggest that the world governing body had already decided to switch to a November starting date to avoid average summer temperatures of between 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) and 45 degrees (113 Fahrenheit).
    FIFA moved quickly to qualify his remarks, saying the decision was subject to an "ongoing consultation process" with key stakeholders such as the major European leagues.
    Rummenigge, 58, told CNN that "it is not very intelligent playing a World Cup in the summer in Qatar when it is too hot, something like 50 degrees Celsius.
    "It's not good for the players or the supporters and it would be wise to find a better date," he added.
    But Rummenigge acknowledged this would not be an easy task, with the English Premier League voicing its opposition to a winter World Cup.
    "We have to find is the best date acceptable for leagues, clubs and federation because if you change to the Valcke idea of mid-November to December that would completely change the calendar for the Premier League and Bundesliga."
    He revealed that a survey of ECA clubs, had come out in favor of either a November or January starting date.
    Qatar accused of exploiting workers
    Qatar accused of exploiting workers

    Are Qatar 2022 migrant workers abused?
    Are Qatar 2022 migrant workers abused?

    Robbie Rogers: Gay slurs 'scarred me'
    Robbie Rogers: Gay slurs 'scarred me'

    But the latter option would lead to a clash with the 2022 Winter Olympics and Rummenigge was keen to avoid disrupting the Games. "We have to be careful not to damage a big event," he said.
    Rummenigge was a two-time European Footballer of the Year during his playing career, mostly spent at Bayern.
    He also helped Germany to the 1980 European Championships and to the runners-up spot in the 1982 and 1986 World Cups.
    Currently chief executive officer at Bayern, he has overseen their recent triumphs, which included last season's triple of Bundesliga, German Cup and Champions League.
    Rummenigge has worked closely with club president and chairman Uli Hoeness, who is awaiting trial in Germany for alleged tax evasion.
    Rummenigge has stood by his former club and international teammate, who has remained on the Bayern Munich board despite the charges against him, which could carry a jail term if he is found guilty.
    At the annual meeting of the Bavarian giants last November, Rummenigge's words of support for Hoeness moved the 62-year-old to tears and he promised to put himself up for re-election after his trial, which is scheduled for March.
    "We hope the outcome will be good for him and he can continue his life work with Bayern Munich," said Rummenigge.
    Bayern will emerge from the Bundesliga winter break of five weeks Friday with a match against Borussia Moenchengladbach with a seven-point lead and still on course to repeat their triple of last season.