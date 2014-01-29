Norwegian lawmakers nominate Edward Snowden for Nobel Peace Prize

Story highlights Two Norwegian lawmakers say they've nominated Edward Snowden for Nobel Peace Prize

"Snowden's whistleblowing has contributed to a more stable and peaceful world order," they say

The deadline for nominations for this year's Nobel Peace Prize is Saturday

Two lawmakers say Snowden's leaks have helped restore trust as a key principle

Two Norwegian lawmakers have jointly nominated National Security Agency leaker Edward Snowden for the Nobel Peace Prize, they said Wednesday on their party website.

Nominations for this year's Nobel Peace Prize -- whose previous winners include such figures as the late South African President Nelson Mandela, Myanmar opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and President Barack Obama -- close on Saturday, with the winner announced in October.

According to the Norwegian Nobel Committee's rules, Solhjell and Valen are qualified, as national lawmakers, to make a nomination. The names of each year's nominees are not revealed until 50 years later.

"There is no doubt that the actions of Edward Snowden may have damaged the security interests of several nations in the short term. We do not necessarily condone or support all of his disclosures," said the statement by Solhjell and Valen.

JUST WATCHED On Crossfire: Is Snowden is a spy? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH On Crossfire: Is Snowden is a spy? 07:44

JUST WATCHED Atty Gen. Holder discusses Snowden case Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Atty Gen. Holder discusses Snowden case 01:36

"We are, however, convinced that the public debate and changes in policy that have followed in the wake of Snowden's whistleblowing has contributed to a more stable and peaceful world order.

"His actions have in effect led to the reintroduction of trust and transparency as a leading principle in global security policies. Its value can't be overestimated."

Snowden remains in Russia, where he was granted one year's asylum in June.

In the United States, he faces charges of espionage and theft of government property over the leaking of sensational details of spy programs.