Breaking News

Floods hit homes in England as wild weather batters Europe

By Laura Smith-Spark and Matthew Chance, CNN

Updated 0059 GMT (0859 HKT) February 13, 2014

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Datchet drowning under Thames floodwater
Datchet drowning under Thames floodwater

    JUST WATCHED

    Datchet drowning under Thames floodwater

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Datchet drowning under Thames floodwater 03:32

Story highlights

  • Irish province faces gale-force winds with gusts up to 105 mph, forecasters say
  • More than 1,100 homes to west of London flood after the River Thames burst its banks
  • UK weather service issues warning for high winds in western England and Wales
  • Parts of northwest France are also facing the risk of flooding
Like a modern-day King Canute, Sam Notaro is determined not to let rising waters flood his home.
He lives in Moorland village in Somerset, southwest England, which has been hit hard by weeks of flooding.
Streets have turned into rivers, cars are submerged up to their windshields, and homes have been abandoned.
But Notaro is a lone holdout.
He's created his own flood defense barrier, using a digger to raise a soil embankment topped with heavy clay to act as a seal.
So far, it has kept the worst of the waters out of his home, with the help of pumps -- but the question is how long it will hold.
London dry thanks to &#39;80s-era marvel
London dry thanks to '80s-era marvel

    JUST WATCHED

    London dry thanks to '80s-era marvel

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

London dry thanks to '80s-era marvel 02:35
A car dealership&#39;s display model sits on a ramp above floodwaters in Datchet, England, on Monday, February 10. Britain has been hit by bad weather since early December, and swaths of southwestern England have been flooded in continuously stormy weather.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
A car dealership&#39;s display model sits on a ramp above floodwaters in Datchet, England, on Monday, February 10. Britain has been hit by bad weather since early December, and swaths of southwestern England have been flooded in continuously stormy weather.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainA car dealership's display model sits on a ramp above floodwaters in Datchet, England, on Monday, February 10. Britain has been hit by bad weather since early December, and swaths of southwestern England have been flooded in continuously stormy weather.
Hide Caption
1 of 19
Electricity workers unload sandbags February 10 to protect a substation in Datchet.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainElectricity workers unload sandbags February 10 to protect a substation in Datchet.
Hide Caption
2 of 19
A resident in Wraysbury, England, walks through floodwaters on February 10. England just suffered its wettest January since 1766.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainA resident in Wraysbury, England, walks through floodwaters on February 10. England just suffered its wettest January since 1766.
Hide Caption
3 of 19
Beatrix Thurner and her family&#39;s dog, Ruby, leaves their flooded house in Datchet on February 10.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainBeatrix Thurner and her family's dog, Ruby, leaves their flooded house in Datchet on February 10.
Hide Caption
4 of 19
A Datchet resident builds a flood wall with sandbags on February 10.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainA Datchet resident builds a flood wall with sandbags on February 10.
Hide Caption
5 of 19
Floodwaters cover train tracks in Datchet on February 10.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainFloodwaters cover train tracks in Datchet on February 10.
Hide Caption
6 of 19
Datchet residents carry sandbags on February 10.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainDatchet residents carry sandbags on February 10.
Hide Caption
7 of 19
Police tow a Moorland, England, resident back to his flooded home to retrieve possessions on Sunday, February 9.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainPolice tow a Moorland, England, resident back to his flooded home to retrieve possessions on Sunday, February 9.
Hide Caption
8 of 19
A man wades through floodwaters in Moorland on February 9.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainA man wades through floodwaters in Moorland on February 9.
Hide Caption
9 of 19
Floodwater is pumped into the River Parrett near Fordgate, England, on February 9.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainFloodwater is pumped into the River Parrett near Fordgate, England, on February 9.
Hide Caption
10 of 19
A tattered Union Jack flaps around a lamppost in Moorlands on February 9.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainA tattered Union Jack flaps around a lamppost in Moorlands on February 9.
Hide Caption
11 of 19
A rescue worker pets one of 16 basset hounds that were saved in Burrowbridge, England, on February 9.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainA rescue worker pets one of 16 basset hounds that were saved in Burrowbridge, England, on February 9.
Hide Caption
12 of 19
Volunteers sort out food donations in Burrowbridge, England, on February 9.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainVolunteers sort out food donations in Burrowbridge, England, on February 9.
Hide Caption
13 of 19
Moorland resident Hayley Matthews reacts as she talks about the flooding Friday, February 7.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainMoorland resident Hayley Matthews reacts as she talks about the flooding Friday, February 7.
Hide Caption
14 of 19
Royal Marines wade past flooded properties in Bridgwater, England, on February 7.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainRoyal Marines wade past flooded properties in Bridgwater, England, on February 7.
Hide Caption
15 of 19
British Prime Minister David Cameron, second left, visits Goodings Farm in Fordgate on February 7.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainBritish Prime Minister David Cameron, second left, visits Goodings Farm in Fordgate on February 7.
Hide Caption
16 of 19
Royal Marines build a sandbag wall around a property near Bridgwater on February 7.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainRoyal Marines build a sandbag wall around a property near Bridgwater on February 7.
Hide Caption
17 of 19
Prince Charles walks through floodwater near Muchelney, England, on Tuesday, February 4.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainPrince Charles walks through floodwater near Muchelney, England, on Tuesday, February 4.
Hide Caption
18 of 19
A man walks beside the River Tone near Burrowbridge, England, on Wednesday, January 29.
Photos: Flooding crisis in Great Britain
Flooding crisis in Great BritainA man walks beside the River Tone near Burrowbridge, England, on Wednesday, January 29.
Hide Caption
19 of 19
01 uk floods 021002 uk floods 021003 uk floods 021004 uk floods 021005 uk floods 021006 uk floods 021007 uk floods 021009 uk floods 021010 uk floods 021011 uk floods 021012 uk floods 021013 uk floods 021014 uk floods 021015 uk floods 021016 uk floods 021017 uk floods 021018 uk floods 021019 uk floods 021020 uk floods 0210
Economic impact of UK flooding
Economic impact of UK flooding

    JUST WATCHED

    Economic impact of UK flooding

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Economic impact of UK flooding 03:25
No relief in sight for flooded England
No relief in sight for flooded England

    JUST WATCHED

    No relief in sight for flooded England

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

No relief in sight for flooded England 02:48
"Like I say, if it rises a meter, I don't know if it will be enough. I don't know," he said.
He may be the only one left, but he's not without help in his struggle against the elements.
Marines -- part of a hundreds-strong military deployment by the UK government -- waded through the waist-high water Tuesday to help bolster his makeshift flood defenses.
Notaro appeared stubbornly resolved to continue his battle despite the losing odds. "We were backed into a corner. It was low so we pushed some soil up, and then you've got to keep going, haven't you?" he said.
King Canute, an 11th-century ruler of England, Denmark, Norway and part of Sweden, by legend went to the seashore and tried to hold back the rising tide -- but failed.
In the low-lying Somerset Levels, where some homes have been underwater for weeks, many will know his sense of powerlessness.
Dead birds litter beaches
Exceptionally strong winds in western England and Wales on Wednesday may add to people's woes.
The Met Office, the UK's national weather service, issued a "red" warning, its most serious, saying winds were expected to gust at 80 mph across a wide area and might reach 100 mph in the most exposed parts of west and northwest Wales.
After the wettest January in England since 1766, even if the heavy rain stops, ground water levels are so high that it could be weeks before life returns to normal.
And Britain is not the only place facing wild weather.
Huge waves are crashing onto the Portuguese coast, causing extensive damage, and there are high wind alerts in parts of Ireland, which faces the worst storm yet of the winter.
Ireland's western Munster province and the town of Wexford could be buffeted by gusts up to 105 mph Wednesday, the national weather service said.
Winter flood warnings have also been issued in parts of Brittany in northwest France.
Meanwhile, the beaches of France's Atlantic coast are littered with dead birds, casualties of exhaustion after days of battling relentless wind and rain.
The country's League for the Protection of Birds estimates more than 5,000 birds have died, many in the Charente-Maritime, Loire-Atlantique and Vendee areas.
'Money is no object'
Some 5,800 properties have flooded in England since the beginning of December.
Amid increasing questions over the government's response, Prime Minister David Cameron said Tuesday that "money is no object" in the relief effort and promised more troops to help despairing homeowners.
"Britain is facing ... its wettest winter in 2½ centuries, and some of the worst flooding in decades," he said at a Downing Street news conference.
There are still 16 severe flood warnings -- meaning there is danger to life -- in place, most of them in southeast England, as well as hundreds of lower-level flood warnings and flood alerts. And it's not over yet.
"There is absolutely no sign of this threat abating and with further rain and strong winds forecast throughout the week, things may well get worse before they get better," Cameron warned.
He pledged up to $16 million to help farmers whose fields are underwater and said more troops would be made available.
Opposition leader Ed Miliband of the Labour Party told UK media that the flooding was a "wake-up call" and that investing in flood defenses had to be a priority for the government.
Some of the worst-affected areas in recent days are in the Thames Valley west of London.
Well-heeled towns and villages in Surrey and Berkshire, including Wraysbury, Chertsey and Datchet, near Windsor Castle, have been inundated as the Thames has burst its banks on its way downstream to the capital.
Sandbags lined the entrances to small businesses and homes in Datchet menaced by the river's murky brown waters.
Agency: More flooding to come
More than 1,100 homes have flooded along the Thames Valley in the past two weeks, the Environment Agency said.
The agency warned that the towns of Windsor and Maidenhead, as well as communities along the Thames in Surrey, remain at high risk from the river Wednesday and Thursday.
"Significant flooding" of homes and businesses is expected, it said, with the Thames expected to rise in places to its highest level in more than 60 years.
With more rain forecast, water levels farther downstream will potentially rise over the weekend and early next week to the highest levels seen so far, the agency added.
The Thames Barrier, which is deployed to prevent the tidal river flooding central London with devastating consequences, has been repeatedly pressed into action in recent weeks.
"The barrier is working very, very hard," said Toby Willison, regional director for the Environment Agency. The agency operates the defense system -- which works by stopping high tides coming in when the river level is already high.
"At the moment it's operated 29 times since the beginning of December ... which when you consider it was completed in 1982 and has only opened 154 times since 1982 -- it is operating much more frequently at the moment than it ever has done in the past," he said.
Read: Battered Britain awaits more bad weather
Read: No letup in bad weather for wet and windy Britain