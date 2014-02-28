Breaking News

    Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic among those confirmed for exhibition league

    By

    Updated 2030 GMT (0430 HKT) February 28, 2014

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Rafael Nadal is the biggest men&#39;s player to be taking part in the new International Premier Tennis League (IPTL). It&#39;s an exhibition league that will take place from late November to the middle of December, during tennis&#39; off-season. Nadal isn&#39;t the lone star who will be involved ...
    Photos:
    Who's in, who's out in IPTL Rafael Nadal is the biggest men's player to be taking part in the new International Premier Tennis League (IPTL). It's an exhibition league that will take place from late November to the middle of December, during tennis' off-season. Nadal isn't the lone star who will be involved ...
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    He&#39;s joined by his pal and fellow grand slam winner Novak Djokovic. Djokovic owns six grand slam titles and is a former world No. 1.
    Photos:
    Who's in, who's out in IPTL He's joined by his pal and fellow grand slam winner Novak Djokovic. Djokovic owns six grand slam titles and is a former world No. 1.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Andy Murray is another on the IPTL list. Murray boasts two grand slam titles and ended a nearly 80-year wait for a British men&#39;s singles champion at Wimbledon in 2013.
    Photos:
    Who's in, who's out in IPTL Andy Murray is another on the IPTL list. Murray boasts two grand slam titles and ended a nearly 80-year wait for a British men's singles champion at Wimbledon in 2013.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    World No. 1 and 17-time grand slam singles winner Serena Williams, left, headlines the list of women participating. Two-time grand slam winner Victoria Azarenka joins Williams.
    Photos:
    Who's in, who's out in IPTL World No. 1 and 17-time grand slam singles winner Serena Williams, left, headlines the list of women participating. Two-time grand slam winner Victoria Azarenka joins Williams.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Stanislas Wawrinka stunned the tennis world when he beat Nadal in the Australian Open final. Wawrinka will be Switzerland&#39;s top player in the IPTL because ...
    Photos:
    Who's in, who's out in IPTL Stanislas Wawrinka stunned the tennis world when he beat Nadal in the Australian Open final. Wawrinka will be Switzerland's top player in the IPTL because ...
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Roger Federer won&#39;t be there. Federer, the 17-time men&#39;s grand slam champion, is still the biggest name in tennis.
    Photos:
    Who's in, who's out in IPTL Roger Federer won't be there. Federer, the 17-time men's grand slam champion, is still the biggest name in tennis.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    Maria Sharapova won&#39;t be there, either. Sharapova might be the world&#39;s highest-profile female athlete.
    Photos:
    Who's in, who's out in IPTL Maria Sharapova won't be there, either. Sharapova might be the world's highest-profile female athlete.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    The bubbly Li Na is likely Asia&#39;s most popular tennis player. Like Sharapova and Federer, she&#39;s giving the IPTL a miss.
    Photos:
    Who's in, who's out in IPTL The bubbly Li Na is likely Asia's most popular tennis player. Like Sharapova and Federer, she's giving the IPTL a miss.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Leander Paes, perhaps India&#39;s most accomplished player of all time, wasn&#39;t on Friday&#39;s official player list.
    Photos:
    Who's in, who's out in IPTL Leander Paes, perhaps India's most accomplished player of all time, wasn't on Friday's official player list.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Paes&#39; former doubles partner, Mahesh Bhupathi, is the man behind the IPTL. He&#39;s seen here with his Bollywood star wife, Lara Dutta.
    Photos:
    Who's in, who's out in IPTL Paes' former doubles partner, Mahesh Bhupathi, is the man behind the IPTL. He's seen here with his Bollywood star wife, Lara Dutta.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Nadal IPTLDjokovic IPTLMurray IPTLSerena IPTLWaw IPTLFederer IPTLSharapova IPTLLi IPTLPaes IPTLBhupathi

    Story highlights

    • Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray will play in the new IPTL
    • The exhibition IPTL is modeled after cricket's successful IPL in India
    • Among the women confirmed is women's world No. 1 Serena Williams
    • But Roger Federer, Maria Sharapova, Li Na and Kei Nishikori all opt out
    Some big names are in -- and some are out -- for the inaugural edition of the International Premier Tennis League (IPTL).
    Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Serena Williams are all confirmed for the exhibition league that begins in late November in Asia but the biggest draw in tennis -- Roger Federer -- Maria Sharapova and Li Na are among those giving the IPTL a miss.
    Besides Li, two other prominent Asian players weren't on the official player list released by organizers Friday -- Asian men's No. 1 Kei Nishikori and doubles specialist Leander Paes, a hugely popular figure in India.
    Another Indian doubles specialist, Mahesh Bhupathi, came up with the idea for the league, which will hope to be as successful as cricket's Indian Premier League.
    "The IPTL is the ﬁrst-of-its-kind Asian tennis league with a unique concept bringing together the best tennis players from across the world on the same platform," the IPTL said in a news release.
    Novak Djokovic wins the ATP World Tour final
    Novak Djokovic wins the ATP World Tour final

      JUST WATCHED

      Novak Djokovic wins the ATP World Tour final

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Novak Djokovic wins the ATP World Tour final 03:44
    Who will be the tennis ace of 2014?
    Who will be the tennis ace of 2014?

      JUST WATCHED

      Who will be the tennis ace of 2014?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Who will be the tennis ace of 2014? 04:52
    Tennis legends&#39; surprising comebacks
    Tennis legends' surprising comebacks

      JUST WATCHED

      Tennis legends' surprising comebacks

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Tennis legends' surprising comebacks 01:41
    The format sees five teams, based in Mumbai, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and a yet to be confirmed city, play home and away matches. The matches are best-of-five sets but incorporate different sets -- men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, mixed doubles and legends. The player auction for the off-season spectacle takes place this weekend.
    Another plus for Bhupathi and Boris Becker -- the multiple grand slam champion is a founding partner -- is the inclusion of Andre Agassi and Pete Sampras in the legends category.
    However, questions remain about how many matches the top players will play and how players will manage their schedules leading into January's Australian Open.
    Over the years, players have complained about how long the tennis season lasts -- between 10 and 11 months -- and the IPTL is scheduled to run from November 28 to December 20.
    On court, Federer downs Djokovic
    Meanwhile, 17-time grand slam champion Federer is one win away from claiming a sixth title in Dubai -- the city where he often trains -- after upsetting Djokovic 36 63 62.
    Djokovic was in control of the match until early in the second set, when rain briefly halted play. Federer said becoming more aggressive helped him achieve victory, his first over the Serb in their last four meetings.
    It was also the first time Federer beat Djokovic after dropping the opening set.
    Secret to beating tennis&#39; big four
    Secret to beating tennis' big four

      JUST WATCHED

      Secret to beating tennis' big four

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Secret to beating tennis' big four 05:40
    Andy Murray &#39;held his grit&#39;
    Andy Murray 'held his grit'

      JUST WATCHED

      Andy Murray 'held his grit'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Andy Murray 'held his grit' 00:42
    How Novak Djokovic stays on top
    How Novak Djokovic stays on top

      JUST WATCHED

      How Novak Djokovic stays on top

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    How Novak Djokovic stays on top 06:13
    "I think I was able to play a bit more aggressively as the match went on," the 32-year-old told the ATP's website. "I knew I was in a bit of trouble (after the first set) and not looking good at all, because he has a tendency to really run with it and play more freely on your serve.
    "He plays very dangerous.
    "It was just a matter of trying to play consistent but remain aggressive -- sometimes being also overly aggressive to see if it works. If it doesn't, then you can always pull back a little bit. Clearly it was close, but I think I got the right balance."
    Federer must now overturn a two-match losing streak against Tomas Berdych to win the tournament Saturday.
    The Czech, who defeated Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber 75 75, toppled Federer in Dubai last year and at the US Open. Berdych carries an 11-match winning streak overall into the affair.
    Read: Czech Republic repeats in Davis Cup