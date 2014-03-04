Breaking News

Russian missile test planned before Ukraine crisis

By Barbara Starr, CNN Pentagon Correspondent

Updated 2133 GMT (0533 HKT) March 4, 2014

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Officials: Russia launched test missile
Officials: Russia launched test missile

    JUST WATCHED

    Officials: Russia launched test missile

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Officials: Russia launched test missile 02:11
Russia test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile Tuesday in a move that was planned before the current crisis in the Ukraine, two U.S. officials told CNN.
In a standard notification procedure under the START treaty, Russia told the United States about the plans before the Ukraine crisis, the officials said.
Caitlin Hayden, spokeswoman for the National Security Council, described the Russian test as "routine."
The officials said the test happened Tuesday night in a remote area of Kazakhstan.