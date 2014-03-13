Djokovic has third Indian Wells title in his sights, as Murray and Wawrinka crash

Story highlights Novak Djokovic booked his place in the quarter finals at Indian Wells

Some of the biggest names in tennis have faltered at Indian Wells, but Novak Djokovic showed his grit to beat Marin Cilic after being comprehensively outplayed in the first set.

Djokovic will now have one eye on the crystal trophy as rivals Andy Murray and Stanislas Wawrinka crashed out against lowly opponents.

The world No. 2 -- twice the winner at Indian Wells in 2008 and 2011 -- booked his place in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 tournament with a 1-6 6-2 6-3 victory in California on Wednesday.

Cilic, seeded 24th, surged ahead to a 5-0 lead on his way to winning the first set, but Djokovic claims not to have been fazed.

"I was composed and mentally calm, regardless of the score line," he told reporters. "I just accepted the fact that he came out of the blocks better than I did."

The match ended as a sweeping victory for the Serbian, who did not face a break point while taking the remaining sets.

Djokovic finds himself the top-ranked player remaining at the first ATP Masters tournament of the year after the shock exit of world No. 1 Rafael Nadal in the third round and other high-seeded contenders in round four.

Roger Federer is now the only other player from the top 10 remaining in the tournament. He reached the last eight with a 6-4 6-4 victory over German veteran Tommy Haas, but was robbed of the enticing prospect of an all-Swiss quarterfinal.

The stage had been set for a clash between third-seeded Wawrinka -- still racing from January's Australian Open victory undefeated in 2014 before the match -- and former world No. 1.

But 32-year-old Federer will now meet Kevin Anderson in the last eight after the South African defeated Wawrinka in three sets (7-6 (7/1) 4-6 6-1).

At the end of a 13-match winning streak this year, the 28-year-old Swiss was reflective: "I don't feel the pressure of losing a match, because I knew it's going to happen," Wawrinka told reporters.

"I'm not going to keep winning every tournament."

Wawrinka was not alone in faltering in the round of 16.

Andy Murray was left to ponder his form after once again failing to reach the latter stages of the tournament. The world No.5 is yet to reach a final since having back surgery in September, and his limp performance against 23-year-old Raonic left him bemused.

"I'll need to have a think about it and have a look at what happened," Murray told reporters after the 4-6 7-5 6-3 defeat.

"It's going to come down to confidence. There's no other explanation for missing those shots."

Raonic, the 10th seed, will now face Nadal's conqueror Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Order was restored in the women's tournament, where second-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska and sixth-seeded Simona Halep both recorded wins.

Romanian Halep was first to book a place in the semis of the WTA singles, strolling to a 6-2 6-2 victory over unseeded Australian Casey Dellacqua.

World No.3 Radwanska joined her later in the afternoon. She completed a three-set victory over Serbia's Jelena Jankovic (7-5 2-6 6-4) to set up a rematch of last month's semi-final in Doha.

After that defeat, Radwanska will be hoping for a different result on Friday when the two will meet for a shot at the final.