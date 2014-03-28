Will the PGA Tour produce another surprise winner at the Texas Open?

Breaking News

    Could Australia&#39;s Steven Bowditch add to the list of unlikely PGA Tour winners this year?
    • Steven Bowditch holds the clubhouse lead at the Valero Texas Open
    • The 30-year-old Aussie is seeking a first title on the PGA Tour
    • If he wins, he would add to the list of unlikely PGA Tour winners in 2014
    • Bowditch has spoken publicly in the past about dealing with depression
    The PGA Tour has been littered with surprise winners in 2014. Last week Matt Every became the latest unexpected champion, claiming his first title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
    Could Australia's Steven Bowditch be added to the list?
    Bowditch, the 339th-ranked golfer in the world, held the clubhouse lead deep into the second round of the Valero Texas Open.
    The Australian has only finished in the top three once at a PGA Tour event -- he tied for second last year at the Greenbrier Classic -- and missed the cut at half of his PGA tournaments in the 2013 season.
    But the story isn't as simple as that: Bowditch has spoken publicly about his battle with depression and once tried to commit suicide.
    After finishing his first round earlier Friday -- fog had delayed play Thursday -- Bowditch strung together a 5-under-par 67 in San Antonio to sit atop the leaderboard thanks to a two-round total of 8-under-par 136.
    That despite a double bogey on his final hole.
    "It was a frustrating way to finish," Bowditch, who struck an eagle 2 at the 12th, told the PGA Tour's website. "I hit a couple of bad shots. It is what it is.
    "I got off to a good start this morning, finishing off my first round, and then sort of kept it rolling there for a little bit. It was good. I'm happy with it."
    The 30-year-old led Chad Collins -- ranked outside the top 300 -- and 505th-ranked PGA Tour rookie Andrew Loupe by a shot.
    Four-time major winner Ernie Els, however, was expected to miss the cut after posting 74s in both of his rounds. His second round included three bogeys and one birdie.
    World No. 5 Phil Mickelson attempted to improve his score Friday after registering a 77 in the first round.
    Read: Injured Woods unsure about Augusta