Breaking News

Prince George at eight months: Portrait of a young royal on brink of adventure

By Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Updated 2044 GMT (0444 HKT) March 30, 2014

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Prince George takes his first steps in public as his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds his hand Sunday, June 15, at a charity polo event in Cirencester, England.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyPrince George takes his first steps in public as his mother, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds his hand Sunday, June 15, at a charity polo event in Cirencester, England.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
Prince William and Catherine with Prince George appear in a family portrait at Kensington Palace in March.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyPrince William and Catherine with Prince George appear in a family portrait at Kensington Palace in March.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Prince William and Catherine leave with their son after the baby&#39;s christening in London on October 23. At right is the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyPrince William and Catherine leave with their son after the baby's christening in London on October 23. At right is the archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
Catherine carries her son after his christening.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyCatherine carries her son after his christening.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
The couple poses with Prince George in early August at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, England.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyThe couple poses with Prince George in early August at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, England.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
The family is seen in August along with Tilly, left, a Middleton family pet, and Lupo, the couple&#39;s cocker spaniel.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyThe family is seen in August along with Tilly, left, a Middleton family pet, and Lupo, the couple's cocker spaniel.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
The Duke and Duchess depart St. Mary&#39;s Hospital in London with their newborn son on July 23. The boy was born at 4:24 p.m. a day earlier, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyThe Duke and Duchess depart St. Mary's Hospital in London with their newborn son on July 23. The boy was born at 4:24 p.m. a day earlier, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
Catherine holds the baby outside the hospital for the public&#39;s first view.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyCatherine holds the baby outside the hospital for the public's first view.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
The new parents stand in front of the Lindo Wing of the hospital.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyThe new parents stand in front of the Lindo Wing of the hospital.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
A Kensington Palace spokesman said, &quot;Mother, son and father are all doing well this morning.&quot;
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyA Kensington Palace spokesman said, "Mother, son and father are all doing well this morning."
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Catherine hands the baby off to William.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyCatherine hands the baby off to William.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
&quot;He&#39;s got her looks, thankfully,&quot; William said.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal baby"He's got her looks, thankfully," William said.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
&quot;It&#39;s very special,&quot; William said after the baby&#39;s birth. The prince had already changed his son&#39;s first diaper, the couple told reporters.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal baby"It's very special," William said after the baby's birth. The prince had already changed his son's first diaper, the couple told reporters.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
The new parents leave the hospital with William carrying the boy out in a car seat and installing him in the back of a black SUV.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyThe new parents leave the hospital with William carrying the boy out in a car seat and installing him in the back of a black SUV.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
The newborn sits in his car seat for the ride home.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyThe newborn sits in his car seat for the ride home.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Prince William gets ready to depart St. Mary&#39;s Hospital.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyPrince William gets ready to depart St. Mary's Hospital.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
Catherine waves to the crowd gathered outside the hospital.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyCatherine waves to the crowd gathered outside the hospital.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
Well-wishers see the royal couple off after getting a glimpse of the newest heir to the British throne.
Photos: Photos: Prince George, the royal baby
Prince George, the royal babyWell-wishers see the royal couple off after getting a glimpse of the newest heir to the British throne.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
prince george walking 0616prince george portrait 09 christening hghprince george christening 01 royal baby 081902 royal baby 081901 royal baby 0723kate baby face12 royal baby 072303 royal baby 072304 royal baby 072315 royal baby 072314 royal baby 072306 royal baby 072307 royal baby 072313 royal baby 072310 royal baby 072311 royal baby 0723

Story highlights

  • Britain's Prince William and Kate have released the third official portrait of Prince George
  • The photo shows George with his parents at their London residence, Kensington Palace
  • The 8-month-old is traveling with his parents to New Zealand and Australia in April
  • It is unclear which of their engagements he will be present at during their tour
Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released a family photo with their son Prince George, a week ahead of their official visit to New Zealand and Australia.
It is just the third official official release of photos of Prince George and shows him with his parents aged eight months at their home in Kensington Palace, London.
The Duke of Cambridge, the second in line to the throne, is pictured with his wife and son looking out of an open window. The smiling duchess, 32, is holding Prince George on her knee as he focuses his attention on the family pet Lupo, a black cocker spaniel pictured sitting on the duke's lap.
Catherine is wearing white, while William, 31, looks relaxed in a shirt with the sleeves rolled up. George sports a light blue jumper with his name written on it, over a white collar.
The picture was taken by photographer Jason Bell, who also took the official photos for Prince George's christening, last October.
The family will be in New Zealand and Australia from April 7 to 25 but it's unclear what opportunities the public in both countries will have to glimpse the youngest royal in person.
Announcing the royal couple's planned engagements earlier this month, the Prince's private secretary identified occasions at which the youngest royal might be present, but kept an element of suspense:
"George being just a little over eight-months-old by the time they travel, I'm sure you will appreciate that the couple will have to make a final decision on those moments much closer to the time."
Prince George's first official photo was taken by his maternal grandfather, Michael Middleton. It showed Prince William and Catherine -- the latter holding Prince George swaddled in a white blanket -- on the lawn of her parents' home in Berkshire.
Prince George&#39;s big day out
Prince George's big day out

    JUST WATCHED

    Prince George's big day out

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Prince George's big day out 00:50
Royal couple&#39;s 1st appearance since baby
Royal couple's 1st appearance since baby

    JUST WATCHED

    Royal couple's 1st appearance since baby

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Royal couple's 1st appearance since baby 01:22
Royal family portrait
Royal family portrait

    JUST WATCHED

    Royal family portrait

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Royal family portrait 03:02
Prince William talks fatherhood
Prince William talks fatherhood

    JUST WATCHED

    Prince William talks fatherhood

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Prince William talks fatherhood 04:01
New Zealanders may be hoping their country provides the backdrop for an updated version of that photo during the royal tour, after all, Prince William was recorded taking his first steps on the lawn of Government House in Auckland on his first visit, in 1983.
Royal itinerary
The Duke last visited New Zealand after the devastating 2011 earthquake in Christchurch. On this trip, the royal couple will visit the city together and stop to remember the 185 people killed.
As well as being Prince George's first visit Down Under, his mother Catherine will be making her debut.
"There's no hiding the enthusiasm for the visit by both the Duke and the Duchess. The Duke, because he has been before; and the Duchess because she has never been to either country but has wanted to do so as long as she can remember," Kensington Palace said in its earlier announcement.
The pair may not always be in complete agreement on their trip, however.
Kensington Palace said the Duke and Duchess were "just a little competitive" and some of the events on the itinerary will pit husband against wife.
The royal couple will board separate Team NZ America's Cup yachts for some informal racing in Auckland and coach rival teams in "rippa" rugby, a non-contact version of Rugby Union, in the South Island city of Dunedin.
A century after the outbreak of World War I, the tour will also see William and Kate paying tribute to both countries' war dead and visiting military bases.
Their last day will be April 25 -- ANZAC [Australian and New Zealand Army Corps] Day, which originally marked the landing of soldiers from both nations at Gallipoli, Turkey, in 1915. In the eight-month campaign fought there, 2,721 New Zealanders and 8,709 Australians died, before the allied forces withdrew. The day is now a tribute to those who have died in all conflicts.
The Duke and Duchess will plant a seed from a pine tree at the site of the battle at the Australian War Memorial in Australia's capital city, Canberra, before returning to London.