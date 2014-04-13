Marc Marquez doubles up at Circuit of Americas to stretch MotoGP title lead

Story highlights Marc Marquez wins U.S. MotoGP in Texas

Defending champion Marc Marquez took an early stranglehold on this year's MotoGP title race by leading a Honda one-two at the Circuit of Americas in Texas Sunday.

Marquez, who won the season-opener in Qatar, dominated practice and qualifying and was untroubled in the race proper, winning by nearly five seconds.

Teammate Dani Pedrosa finished second, nearly five seconds adrift, with Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso completing the podium.

Marquez, who broke his leg in an accident a month before the season, has a maximum 50 points from two races with Pedrosa on 36 points.

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, who claimed a promising second in Qatar, could only manage eighth in America on his Yamaha, struggling with grip on his front tires.

Rossi's teammate, two-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo of Spain, had to make a jump start from fifth on the grid and he finished 10th after a ride through penalty.

Stefan Bradl finished fourth on his Honda with rookie Bradley Smith in a fine fifth ahead of Yamaha teammate Aleix Espargaro.

Earlier, Spain's Maverick Vinales won his first career Moto2 race and Australian teenager Jack Millerw took his second successive victory in Moto3.