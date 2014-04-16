Gareth Bale brilliance settles Copa del Rey final

Story highlights Real Madrid win the Copa del Rey after beating Barcelona 2-1

Gareth Bale scores a stunning winning goal in the 85th minute

Angel di Maria put Real ahead in the first half before Marc Bartra equalized

Barca lose three games in a row for the first time since January 2003

It may have cost a reported $134 million to bring Gareth Bale to Spain, but on Wednesday he scored a priceless goal as Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 2-1 to win the Copa del Rey.

The Welshman, who was signed from Tottenham Hotspur in September 2013, produced a stunning solo strike to give Real their first trophy under Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Real's triumph condemned Barca to three successive defeats for the first time since January 2003 and crushed the Catalan team's final realistic chance of winning silverware this season.

It capped off a miserable seven days for Gerardo Martino's Barca, who were last week knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid before losing at Grenada in La Liga on Sunday.

While Real's big-money recruit flourished, Barca's star signing floundered.

Neymar arrived at the Nou Camp amid much fanfare last June, but the Brazilian spurned a glorious opportunity to level the match in the final moments when he fired a close-range effort against the post.

Photos: If you want to get ahead, join Manchester City Photos: If you want to get ahead, join Manchester City Manchester the place to be – Manchester City is the best paid team in global sport, according to Sporting Intelligence's Global Sports Salaries Survey for 2014. Hide Caption 1 of 4 Photos: If you want to get ahead, join Manchester City Manchester the place to be – City's funds have been aided by the arrival of billionaire Sheikh Mansour in 2008, while bumper television deals have also played their part. Hide Caption 2 of 4 Photos: If you want to get ahead, join Manchester City Manchester the place to be – Although Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints made the top five of Forbes' "World's Highest Paid Athletes" list last year, the majority of NFL players are not paid quite so handsomely. Hide Caption 3 of 4 Photos: If you want to get ahead, join Manchester City Manchester the place to be – The New York Yankees was ranked second in the survey. The MLB team held the coveted top spot in 2010, but lost it to Barcelona in 2011, before City took over in 2013. Hide Caption 4 of 4

Photos: Sweden's football hero Olof Mellberg Photos: Sweden's football hero Olof Mellberg Hide Caption 1 of 9 Photos: Sweden's football hero Olof Mellberg Hide Caption 2 of 9 Photos: Sweden's football hero Olof Mellberg Hide Caption 3 of 9 Photos: Sweden's football hero Olof Mellberg Hide Caption 4 of 9 Photos: Sweden's football hero Olof Mellberg Hide Caption 5 of 9 Photos: Sweden's football hero Olof Mellberg Hide Caption 6 of 9 Photos: Sweden's football hero Olof Mellberg Hide Caption 7 of 9 Photos: Sweden's football hero Olof Mellberg Hide Caption 8 of 9 Photos: Sweden's football hero Olof Mellberg Hide Caption 9 of 9

The first goal of a tense contest at Valencia's Mestalla Stadium arrived on 11 minutes after a rapid Real counter attack.

Bale set Angel di Maria racing free and the Argentine composed himself before firing a low shot through goalkeeper Pinto and into the corner of the net.

Pinto's attempts to save the shot had Barca fans pining for Victor Valdes, the team's longstanding goalkeeper who is unavailable after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last month.

Real had injury problems of their own with FIFA Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo missing through a hamstring injury, although his absence was barely felt as Los Blancos dominated the first half.

Barca struggled to match their vibrant opponents, with Lionel Messi cutting a particularly forlorn figure.

It looked as if Bale had doubled Real's lead midway through the second period, but the winger saw his close-range header chalked off. Moments later, Barca found an equalizer from the unlikeliest of sources.

Young defender Marc Bartra chose the perfect time to score a rare goal as he powered a firm header beyond Iker Casillas from Xavi's 68th-minute corner.

Photos: Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary Photos: Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary – Liverpool players acknowledge a minute's silence for the Hillsborough victims on the 25th anniversary. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary – Fans in the Kop stand at Anfield wave banners in memory of the 96 victims of the 1989 disaster, which happened when supporters were crushed during Liverpool's FA Cup semifinal against Nottingham Forest. Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary – A young fan stands next to floral tributes laid in memory of the victims ahead of the Liverpool-Manchester City game at Anfield. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary – The Hillsborough Justice Campaign was set up to support those affected by the disaster, including the families of the victims and the survivors. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary – A new inquest into the tragedy started on March 31, 2014. Donna Miller (right), whose brother Paul Carlile died at Hillsborough, walks next to Mary Corrigan (center), whose son Keith McGrath was also killed, as they arrive to attend the opening day. Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary – The names of the 96 victims are listed on a memorial outside Liverpool's Anfield stadium. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary Hillsborough disaster: 25th anniversary – A poster protesting about the way in which Liverpool fans were blamed for the Hillsborough disaster is displayed outside Anfield in 2012. The club's supporters boycotted "The Sun" newspaper due to its coverage of the deaths. Hide Caption 7 of 7

Photos: Bayern to face Real Madrid Photos: Bayern to face Real Madrid Back-to-back Bayern? – Mario Mandzukic scored as Bayern Munich came from 1-0 down against Manchester United on Wednesday to seal a 4-2 aggregate triumph. The German Bundesliga winners, led by coach Josep Guardiola, are looking to become the first team to successfully defend the European Champions League. Hide Caption 1 of 4 Photos: Bayern to face Real Madrid Ronaldo's relief – FIFA Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo was forced to watch on injured as Real Madrid almost let a 3-0 first-leg lead slip at Borussia Dortmund. The German side won Tuesday's second leg 2-0, meaning Real reached the semifinals of Europe's premier club competition for the 25th time. Hide Caption 2 of 4 Photos: Bayern to face Real Madrid History boys – Atletico Madrid are enjoying one of the finest seasons in their history. Coach Diego Simeone has led Atleti to the top of the Spanish league and into the semifinals of Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 1974. A goal from Koke at the Vicente Calderon stadium on Wednesday was enough to see Atletico beat Barcelona 2-1 on aggregate. The current squad, spearheaded by in-form striker Diego Costa, are looking to crown the club European champions for the first time. Hide Caption 3 of 4 Photos: Bayern to face Real Madrid Demba's delight – Demba Ba came off the bench to score the late goal that saw Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain on away goals. Chelsea's Champions League pedigree is impressive, with the London club winning the title in 2012 and reaching the semifinals in seven of the last 11 seasons. Manager Jose Mourinho is looking to win the trophy with a third different club after previous triumphs with Porto (2004) and Inter (2010.) Hide Caption 4 of 4

But Real, and Bale, were not to be denied.

With 85 minutes on the clock and extra-time looming large, Bale unleashed a punishing burst of pace to surge past Bartra near the halfway line.

Bale soared towards goal and, under pressure from the pursuing Bartra, coolly poked a shot under the advancing Pinto.

Barca should have leveled in the 90th minute, but Neymar could only find the post when presented with a clear sight of goal.

While Martino's men must now contemplate a somber end to the season, Real have it all to play for.

Ancelotti's team face Bayern Munich in the Champions League semifinals, while they also sit just three points behind city rivals Atletico at the top of the La Liga table.

Man City struggle

Meanwhile in England, Manchester City lost ground in the Premier League title race after a 2-2 draw against bottom club Sunderland.

Photos: Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona Photos: Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona El Clasico – Real Madrid and Barcelona line up ahead of "El Clasico", one of the most fiercely-contested matches in world football. Hide Caption 1 of 7 Photos: Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona Andres at the ready – Barca enjoyed a dream start, with Lionel Messi teeing up Andres Iniesta, who fired his shot high into the net past Real goalkeeper Diego Lopez with just seven minutes on the clock. Hide Caption 2 of 7 Photos: Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona Benzema brace – Real's response was emphatic. Winger Angel di Maria and striker Karim Benzema twice combining to turn the match on its head. First, Di Maria crossed for Benzema to plant a firm header beyond Victor Valdes (pictured). Moments later the duo did it again, Benzema taking one touch before volleying beyond Valdes following another fine cross from Argentina's Di Maria. Hide Caption 3 of 7 Photos: Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona Leo levels – Real were on top but Barca fought back, four-time FIFA Ballon d'Or winner Messi shooting low past Lopez to level the score at 2-2 just before half time. Hide Caption 4 of 7 Photos: Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona Ron the spot – In the second half, Real were awarded a penalty when Dani Alves was adjudged to have tripped Cristiano Ronaldo, although the foul looked to have been committed outside of the box. Ronaldo stepped up to confidently convert the penalty and restore Real's lead. Hide Caption 5 of 7 Photos: Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona Red mist – Barca bounced back once again. Real defender Sergio Ramos was sent off for bringing down Neymar, the 19th red card of his career, and Barca had a penalty of their own. Messi was on hand from the spot to level the match at 3-3. Hide Caption 6 of 7 Photos: Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona Hat-trick hero – With Real down to 10 men, Barca took control. Xabi Alonso fouled Iniesta and Barca were awarded another penalty, the third of this pulsating contest. Messi scored once again to complete his hat-trick, the 26th treble of his career. It was enough to seal a 4-3 win for Barca. Hide Caption 7 of 7

Photos: Barcelona's transfer ban Photos: Barcelona's transfer ban Barca's ban – FIFA banned Barcelona in April from making new signings during the next two transfer windows. The punishment came after FIFA found Barca had broken rules regarding the "international transfer of minors." Hide Caption 1 of 5 Photos: Barcelona's transfer ban Barcelona's transfer ban – Barcelona's president Josep Maria Bartomeu gave a response to FIFA's sanction at a press conference on Thursday. Hide Caption 2 of 5 Photos: Barcelona's transfer ban 'Neymargate' – In what some have dubbed "Neymargate", the transfer of the Brazilian forward to Barcelona in June 2013 has cast a rare shadow over the Spanish giants. Hide Caption 3 of 5 Photos: Barcelona's transfer ban Rosell's resignation – Sandro Rosell quit as Barcelona president a day after a Spanish judge ordered an inquiry into Neymar's transfer, with former vice president Josep Maria Bartomeu moving into the hot seat. Hide Caption 4 of 5 Photos: Barcelona's transfer ban Proud tradition – Barcelona has a proud tradition of bringing through young players. Lionel Messi arrived at the club when he was 11 and has gone on to win the FIFA Ballon d'Or on four occasions. Hide Caption 5 of 5

Brazil midfielder Fernandinho got City off to the perfect start with a goal inside the opening two minutes, but Sunderland hit back in the second half with two goals from young English striker Connor Wickham.

Sunderland looked to set to grab a much-needed three points, but City found a last-gasp leveler when goalkeeper Vito Mannone fumbled Samir Nasri's tame shot into the net with two minutes remaining.

The draws leaves City third in the Premier League table and hands the initiative to second-place Chelsea and leaders Liverpool in the battle for the championship.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool know that they will be crowned champions if they win each of their remaining four games, with the two set to meet in what is shaping up to be a title decider on April 27.

Everton suffered a setback in the battle for the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot after losing 3-2 at home to Crystal Palace.

Goals from Jason Puncheon and Scott Dann gave Palace a 2-0 lead before substitute Steven Naismith pulled a goal back for the hosts in the second half.

Striker Cameron Jerome restored Palace's two-goal lead, with the London club resisting an onslaught in the final moments after Kevin Mirallas pulled a goal back for Everton.

Defeat leaves Everton in fifth place, one point behind fourth-place Arsenal with four matches remaining.