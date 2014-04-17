Cannes lineup: Ryan Gosling, Tommy Lee Jones and more

Story highlights Movies from Tommy Lee Jones and Bennett Miller will compete at Cannes

Bennett Miller's "Foxcatcher," starring Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo and Steve Carell, was one of the high-profile movies that was announced Thursday for competition in next month's Cannes Film Festival.

Also competing for the Palme d'Or is "The Homesman" from director Tommy Lee Jones, and David Cronenberg's "Maps to the Stars," which features Robert Pattinson.

Ryan Gosling's directorial debut, "How to Catch a Monster," starring Christina Hendricks and Eva Mendes, will premiere in the Un Certain Regard side category.

"How to Train Your Dragon 2" will also premiere at Cannes, with an out of competition screening.

Cannes runs May 14-25 this year, and "Grace of Monaco," starring Nicole Kidman as Grace Kelly, will be the festival's opening night film. Jane Campion is presiding over this year's jury.

See below for a full listing of Cannes films:

OPENER

"Grace of Monaco," Olivier Dahan

COMPETITION

"Sils Maria," Olivier Assayas

"Saint Laurent," Bertrand Bonello

"Winter Sleep," Nuri Bilge Ceylan

"Maps to the Stars," David Cronenberg

"Two Days, One Night," Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne

"Mommy," Xavier Dolan

"The Captive," Atom Egoyan

"Goodbye to Language," Jean-Luc Godard

"The Search," Michel Hazanavicius

"The Homesman," Tommy Lee Jones

"Still the Water," Naomi Kawase

"Mr. Turner," Mike Leigh

"Jimmy's Hall," Ken Loach

"Foxcatcher," Bennett Miller

"La Meraviglie," Alice Rohrwacher

"Timbuktu," Abderrahmane Sissako

"Wild Tales," Damian Szifron

"Leviathan," Andrei Zvyagintsev

UN CERTAIN REGARD

OPENER: "Party Girl," Marie Amachoukeli, Claire Burger and Samuel Theis

"Jauja," Lisandro Alonso

"The Blue Room," Mathieu Amalric

"Misunderstood," Asia Argento

"Titli," Kanu Behl

"Eleanor Rigby," Ned Benson

"Lost River" (a.k.a. "How to Catch a Monster"), Ryan Gosling

"Amour fou," Jessica Hausner

"Charlie's Country," Rolf de Heer

"Snow in Paradise," Andrew Hulme

"A Girl at My Door," July Jung

"Xenia", Panos Koutras

"Run," Philippe Lacote

"Turist," Ruben Ostlund

"Beautiful Youth," Jaime Rosales

"Fantasia," Wang Chao

"The Salt of the Earth," Wim Wenders and Juliano Ribeiro Salgado

"Away From His Absence," Keren Yedaya

OUT OF COMPETITION

"Coming Home," Zhang Yimou

"How to Train Your Dragon 2," Dean DeBlois